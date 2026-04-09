GM Knew About 19,117 Malibu Backup Camera Failures For Over A Year Before Acting

A car company knowing about a safety defect and waiting — that’s the part that should make every Malibu owner pause. GM had evidence of a backup camera problem dating back to early 2026, and it took until 2026 for a recall to finally land.

Now, nearly 272,000 Chevrolet Malibu sedans are being pulled back to dealerships over a camera failure that can leave drivers completely blind while reversing. The issue is straightforward. The timeline is not.

What the recall actually covers and who is affected

The recall covers 271,770 Malibu sedans spanning the 2023, 2024, and 2026 model years. These aren’t random builds — GM has identified specific production windows for each year. The 2023 models involved were built between May 26, 2022, and August 3, 2023. The 2024 models fall between March 22, 2023, and July 18, 2024. And the 2026 units come from the April 16, 2024, through December 20, 2024 window.

If you own a Malibu from any of those years, there’s a real chance your car is on the list. Dealers were officially notified on April 2, 2026, and affected owners should expect recall letters starting May 18, 2026. The fix is a full camera replacement at no charge — no partial repairs, no software patches.

Moisture is the villain — and it gets in through a bonding flaw

The root cause traces back to Sharp Electronics, which supplied the rearview camera units. During manufacturing, a problem in the housing bonding process may have weakened the adhesive seal on affected units. That small flaw opens the door — literally — to moisture intrusion.

Because of how the camera sits in the Malibu’s rear structure, water vapor and moisture can gradually work their way inside the housing. Once that happens, the camera image degrades. Drivers backing up may see a distorted, blurry picture on the infotainment screen, or the feed may cut out entirely. Under federal safety law, a functioning rearview camera is mandatory — losing that view in a parking lot, driveway, or congested street is a genuine hazard to pedestrians and other vehicles.

Detail Specifics Vehicles affected 271,770 Chevrolet Malibu sedans Model years 2023, 2024, 2026 Root cause Defective adhesive seal on Sharp Electronics camera housing Symptom Distorted or completely absent rearview image Complaints logged 19,117 (filed Nov 22, 2022 – Jan 29, 2026) Crashes or injuries None reported as of recall issuance Fix Full camera replacement, free of charge at dealerships Owner letters begin May 18, 2026

The timeline is what demands a harder look

Here’s where this story gets uncomfortable. GM says it first learned of a potential problem in February 2026, when Sharp received eight returned camera assemblies. Eight returns might sound minor, but that was enough to flag an emerging pattern. What followed was months of monitoring rather than acting.

It wasn’t until a February 2026 internal analysis that GM uncovered 19,117 potentially related owner complaints — complaints that stretch back as far as November 2022. That’s a three-year span of owners reporting camera problems before a recall was issued. GM maintains it has no record of crashes or injuries tied to this defect, but the sheer volume of complaints sitting unaddressed for that long raises real questions about how automakers weigh evidence before triggering a recall. The Malibu may be dead as a production model, but its owners are still very much driving these cars today.

What Malibu owners should do right now

I’d recommend not waiting for the letter if you own one of the affected vehicles. You can check your VIN immediately on the NHTSA recall database at nhtsa.gov or directly through GM’s own recall portal. Enter your 17-digit VIN and you’ll know within seconds whether your car is included in this action.

Once confirmed, scheduling with a Chevrolet dealer is the next step. The repair itself — swapping in an updated camera unit manufactured outside the suspect production window — should be a relatively quick dealership visit. GM is covering the full cost, so there’s no reason to delay. A backup camera isn’t a luxury feature anymore; it’s a federally required safety system, and driving without a functioning one isn’t a risk worth taking, even for a short period.

If you’ve already paid out of pocket to have a backup camera issue diagnosed or repaired on a Malibu within the affected build range, it’s worth contacting GM directly. Documented repair receipts give you standing to request reimbursement — automakers aren’t always quick to volunteer that option, but owners who ask often receive it.

The Malibu’s production run may be over, but the responsibility to the quarter-million people still driving them isn’t. If your Malibu is on this list, get it checked — the fix is free, it’s fast, and it genuinely matters the next time you back out of a driveway with a child or cyclist behind you.