Tata Nexon Facelift Spied In Heavy Camouflage And It Could Seriously Crush Maruti Brezza In 2025

Something is clearly cooking inside Tata’s R&D department — and it involves India’s third best-selling car wrapped head to toe in camouflage tape. When spy shots of a fully disguised Tata Nexon test mule surfaced recently, the Indian auto community went into full speculation mode, and honestly, I don’t blame anyone for losing sleep over what this could mean.

Why Full Camouflage Means More Than Just A New Engine

Here is what caught my attention immediately. A powertrain update — say, a new gearbox option or a fuel variant — typically does not require the entire body to be wrapped in camouflage vinyl. Engineers test mechanical changes all the time on cars that drive completely undisguised. The fact that this Nexon test mule is fully covered strongly signals that there are visible exterior changes in the works. That is the single clearest indicator we have of a genuine facelift on the horizon.

The current Nexon generation was launched back in September 2023. With roughly two and a half years in the market, it is now approaching the sweet spot when carmakers typically push a mid-cycle refresh. Tata has done this before — the Punch and Punch EV both received updates despite strong sales figures, with the Punch EV getting a product refresh after just two years in market. The precedent is very firmly set within Tata’s own playbook.

What Could Actually Change In The Facelift

Looking carefully at the available spy shots, the exterior changes appear subtle rather than dramatic. The wheels, headlights, and rear LED tail lights seem identical to the current model — at least from what is visible through the heavy camouflage wrap. This suggests the bigger updates could be reserved for the interior, where Tata may rework materials, finishes, and the overall feature set to keep the cabin feeling fresh and competitive.

Interior refreshes are often more impactful than they get credit for. A revised dashboard texture, an updated infotainment layout, additional ADAS features, or even ambient lighting can completely transform how a car feels inside. With Hyundai Creta, Kia Sonet, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza all pushing aggressive feature upgrades in this segment, Tata simply cannot afford to let the Nexon feel stale on the inside heading into 2027.

The CNG AMT Angle Is Where It Gets Really Exciting

Here is where things become genuinely fascinating. There is a very real possibility that this camouflaged test mule is hiding not just cosmetic changes but a brand new powertrain combination — specifically, a CNG Automatic (AMT) option. Right now, the Nexon CNG is available exclusively with a manual gearbox. An automatic CNG setup would be an outright first in the sub-4-metre SUV space in India.

This becomes even more significant when you factor in Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming Brezza facelift, which is reportedly coming with an updated underbody single-cylinder CNG system. Tata’s dual-cylinder i-CNG architecture is already objectively better because it retains the spare wheel — something the Brezza’s underbody CNG layout has to sacrifice. Add AMT into that mix and Tata would not just be leading on powertrain variety; they would be setting a benchmark no rival can immediately match.

Nexon’s Sales Dominance Makes This Move Strategic

I think it is worth putting the Nexon’s current market position into context. As of March 2026, it was clocking close to 20,000 units per month, making it India’s third best-selling vehicle — not just in SUVs, but across all segments. That is a remarkable achievement for a product in this price bracket.

Together, the Nexon and Punch account for roughly 60 to 65 percent of Tata Motors’ total sales volume. When two nameplates carry that kind of weight for an entire automaker, keeping them fresh is not optional — it is survival strategy. A 2026 facelift would be perfectly timed to fortify Nexon’s position heading into a fiercely competitive 2027 market landscape.

Nexon’s Current Powertrain Range — And What Is Coming

Powertrain Gearbox Options Status Turbo Petrol Manual / AMT Available Now Diesel Manual / AMT Available Now CNG (i-CNG Dual Cylinder) Manual Only Available Now CNG AMT AMT Expected — Upcoming Electric (Nexon EV) Single-Speed Auto Separate Model

No other vehicle in India — not in this segment, not even across all price segments — simultaneously offers petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric powertrain options. The Nexon is completely unique in this regard, and a CNG AMT addition would extend that lead even further into territory rivals cannot easily follow.

What Rivals Like Brezza And Sonet Should Be Thinking

For Maruti Suzuki and Kia, this development should be a cause for quiet concern. The Brezza has been Nexon’s most persistent challenger for years, and with its own facelift reportedly in the pipeline, Maruti was hoping to chip away at Nexon’s market lead. But if Tata delivers a refreshed Nexon with a CNG AMT combo around the same window, the Brezza facelift might arrive to find the goalposts have already moved — again.

Kia Sonet is another model watching this space closely. The Sonet has competed well on design and features, but Nexon’s powertrain breadth is simply a structural advantage that design alone cannot overcome without serious product investment from Kia’s side.

When Should We Expect To See The Facelift Officially

Tata has confirmed nothing officially, and no timeline exists in the public domain yet. But given all the evidence — a product that is 2.5 years old, actively camouflaged testing happening on Indian roads, and a competitive landscape that rewards freshness — a reveal sometime in the latter half of 2026 makes complete logical sense. Tata has historically favoured festival season launches and major auto event windows for big product moments, both of which fall within that window.

The level of disguise on this test mule also suggests we are still some distance from an official reveal. But product development timelines can compress quickly when competitive pressure demands it, and with the Brezza facelift approaching, Tata has every reason to move fast.

If the Nexon facelift is real — and I genuinely believe it is — this could be one of the most consequential product updates in Indian auto in 2026. If you spot this camouflaged test mule on Indian roads, share those photos immediately and keep watching this space closely, because this story is very far from over.