Toyota’s 2027 Land Cruiser Adds $980 Option Nobody Asked For

Toyota just quietly bumped the price on one of its most beloved SUVs — and the new options it’s offering in return will surprise you. The 2027 Land Cruiser is arriving at US dealerships this spring, and while the changes are modest, a few of them are genuinely worth talking about.

I’ve been following the Land Cruiser’s North American comeback since it returned for the 2024 model year, and every small update tells a bigger story about where Toyota thinks this truck needs to go. Here’s what actually changed — and what it costs you now.

A new black paint and a controversial $980 add-on

The most eye-catching addition for 2027 is a new paint color called Inked — a deep black finish that comes at no extra cost. It joins the existing lineup of Heritage Blue, Meteor Shower, Wind Chill Pearl, Ice Cap, Underground, and Trail Dust. Toyota nailed the name, and the color looks sharp on the Land Cruiser’s boxy silhouette.

The more divisive addition is the new High Mounted Air Intake, priced at $980. Here’s the catch: Toyota is upfront that this snorkel-style option is designed to keep dust out — not to let you wade through rivers. That’s an important distinction, because a lot of buyers will look at it and assume it means water-crossing capability. It doesn’t, and spending nearly $1,000 on something that only helps in dusty conditions is a tough sell for the average buyer.

Rear seat comfort finally gets the upgrade it deserved

The third new option is far more universally appealing — heated and ventilated second-row outboard seats. If you’re regularly hauling passengers on long road trips or school runs, this is a meaningful quality-of-life upgrade. It’s the kind of feature that makes back-seat passengers actually appreciate being in this truck.

Toyota has been criticized in some circles for treating rear-seat comfort as an afterthought on the current Land Cruiser generation. Adding this option, even if it’s not standard, shows the company is listening. The real story is that this feature should probably be included in the Premium Package from the factory — but Toyota prefers to keep pricing flexible with à la carte options.

What the 2027 Land Cruiser actually costs at the door

Pricing remains a key talking point. The entry point is the Land Cruiser 1958 trim, which starts at $57,880 and gives you retro-inspired round LED headlamps, a heritage “TOYOTA” grille, a 2,400W AC inverter, trailer brake controller, blind-spot monitoring, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For the money, it’s a well-equipped package with serious off-road hardware underneath.

Step up to the standard Land Cruiser at $63,995 and you gain a larger infotainment screen, a wireless smartphone charger, a 10-speaker audio system, color-selectable LED fog lights, Multi-Terrain Select, and Multi-Terrain Monitor. The Premium Package goes further with leather-trimmed heated and cooled front seats, a digital rearview mirror, a head-up display, illuminated entry, power moonroof, and a JBL sound system. Both trims run the same 2.4-liter turbocharged i-FORCE MAX hybrid making 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque — sent through an 8-speed automatic to a full-time four-wheel drive system.

Spec Detail Starting Price (1958 Trim) $57,880 Starting Price (Land Cruiser Trim) $63,995 Engine 2.4L Turbocharged i-FORCE MAX Hybrid I4 Horsepower / Torque 326 hp / 465 lb-ft Drivetrain Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive New for 2027 Inked color, $980 air intake, heated/ventilated rear seats On Sale Spring 2026

The off-road hardware nobody is giving enough credit

What Toyota isn’t saying loudly enough is how capable this truck is from a mechanical standpoint. Both 2027 models come standard with a two-speed transfer case, a center locking differential, and a rear locking differential. That’s a combination you won’t find standard on many rivals at this price point. The front Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism is still an option rather than standard, but it dramatically improves suspension articulation on technical terrain when you tick that box.

When the new Land Cruiser launched for 2024, critics were quick to complain that it abandoned the V8, shrank in size, and shared a platform with the 4Runner, Tacoma, and Lexus LX. Those concerns were fair to raise. But two years in, the off-road capability has proven itself, and the hybrid powertrain delivers torque in a way the old V8 never could at low speeds. The 2027 updates don’t change the core formula — they just polish the edges of an already strong truck.

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to pull the trigger on a new Land Cruiser, now is the time to get into a dealership and configure one with the new options before spring inventory gets tight. The 1958 trim remains the sweet spot for value, but if rear-seat comfort matters to your passengers, that new heated and ventilated option is worth adding to your build. Toyota has built something genuinely durable here — don’t let the incremental updates make you overlook how strong the foundation already is.