Nissan’s Skyline Is Coming Back With The 414-hp Twin-Turbo V6 And It’s Closer Than You Think

The car that launched a thousand bedroom posters is coming back, and it might be packing more firepower than most people expected. Nissan is quietly preparing to resurrect one of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history — and the twin-turbo V6 at the heart of it all could be the real headline.

On April 14, Nissan is set to host a major livestreamed product event from Japan. The so-called “Nissan Vision Announcement” is expected to pull the curtain back on several upcoming models, with a next-generation Skyline sitting near the top of the list. For enthusiasts who have been watching the current V37 sedan age gracefully — if slowly — since 2014, the wait may finally be approaching its end.

A 2014 platform is doing the heavy lifting again

Here’s the part that surprises some people: the next Skyline almost certainly won’t ride on a brand-new platform. Given Nissan’s current financial pressures and the limited availability of rear-wheel-drive architectures within the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, the company is expected to evolve the existing V37 underpinnings rather than start from scratch.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing. Nissan pulled the same move with the current Z sports car, taking a mature platform and pushing it hard enough to satisfy enthusiasts. The real story is what sits on top of that foundation — and based on everything pointing toward the April 14 event, the answer involves a twin-turbo V6 that already has serious credentials.

The 414-hp V6 that never really went away

The twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 currently powers the Skyline lineup in Japan, and it’s no slouch. In the 400R Limited special edition, it produces 400 hp and 405 PS. Push further into Nismo territory and that number climbs to 414 hp and 420 PS — figures that would embarrass plenty of European rivals at significantly higher price points.

Dropping this engine into a refreshed, next-generation Skyline body would give Nissan an immediate performance story to tell. It’s the kind of continuity that loyal buyers respect and new customers can rally around. The catch, of course, is that raw combustion power alone won’t be enough in 2026 and beyond.

e-Power hybrid tech is entering the Skyline equation

Nissan’s Re:Nissan strategy — announced in May 2026 — puts a hard emphasis on electrification across its lineup. The next Skyline is expected to offer at least one e-Power variant alongside the twin-turbo V6, using Nissan’s unique setup where the combustion engine functions purely as a generator while an electric motor drives the wheels.

This isn’t a half-measure. Nissan’s e-Power system has already proven itself in the Kicks and is slated for the new Elgrand minivan. Bringing that tech to the Skyline would help the model clear Japan’s increasingly strict emissions regulations while keeping the nameplate commercially viable for years to come. Whether that hybrid version matches the emotional punch of the twin-turbo is another question entirely.

Spec Detail Engine (expected) Twin-turbo 3.0L V6 Power — 400R Limited 400 hp / 405 PS Power — Nismo version 414 hp / 420 PS Current platform age V37, introduced 2014 Electrification option e-Power hybrid system Expected launch window 2027 (H1 or H2 depending on source) Announcement event April 14, livestreamed from Japan

A 2027 launch is looking increasingly realistic

Under the Re:Nissan strategy, new vehicle development timelines have been compressed to just 30 months. Japanese outlets including Response and Creative Trend are speculating that the next Skyline could reach showrooms either early or late in 2027, with the April 14 event likely serving as the official starting gun for public awareness.

What the event is also expected to confirm — beyond the Skyline — is a design language that keeps the sedan silhouette intact. A sister model to the upcoming Infiniti Q50S is reportedly in the works, and an SUV variant is believed to be under development, echoing the old Skyline Crossover that Nissan sold as a rebadged Infiniti EX37. That broader lineup strategy suggests Nissan isn’t just reviving a nameplate — it’s rebuilding a family around it.

I’ve been watching Nissan navigate one of the toughest stretches in its modern history, and the Skyline revival feels like one of the clearest signals yet that the brand understands what its identity actually is. The twin-turbo V6 isn’t just an engine — it’s a statement that performance still matters at Nissan, even as electrification reshapes everything around it. If the April 14 event delivers even half of what’s being speculated, this is the most important Nissan announcement in years. Keep an eye on Nissan’s YouTube channel on April 13 at 9:00 PM Eastern — that’s when the livestream kicks off, and it’s worth being there for it.