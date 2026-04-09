BMW India’s Q1 2026 Record: EVs Up 83% While ICE Barely Moves

When a luxury carmaker sells one electric vehicle for every four cars it delivers, something fundamental has shifted. That is exactly where BMW India finds itself at the close of Q1 2026, and the numbers are hard to ignore.

BMW Group India has just posted its highest-ever first-quarter sales performance, and the headline figure only scratches the surface of what is happening underneath. The real story is in how the brand is growing — and what is actually driving it.

BMW Brand Posts 15.67% Growth, MINI Jumps 42%

The BMW brand alone delivered 4,354 units in January through March 2026, registering 15.67% year-on-year growth over the 3,764 units sold in Q1 2026. Add MINI into the mix — which contributed 213 units at a remarkable 42% YoY jump — and the combined BMW + MINI tally lands at 4,567 units, up 16.68% from 3,914 units a year ago.

These are not incremental numbers. For a luxury marque operating in a market where every unit counts, this is a statement quarter. India’s appetite for premium cars is clearly accelerating, and BMW is sitting squarely at the front of that wave.

The EV Surge Is the Real Headline

I have been tracking luxury EV numbers in India for a while now, and an 83.15% year-on-year jump in one quarter is genuinely jaw-dropping. BMW’s EV sales hit 1,185 units in Q1 2026, up from just 647 units in the same period last year. Meanwhile, ICE vehicle sales grew by a comparatively modest 3.52%, reaching 3,382 units versus 3,267 units a year ago.

Put simply, BMW’s ICE business is stable but not accelerating. Its EV business is on fire. EVs now account for 26% of BMW Group India’s total car sales — meaning every fourth BMW or MINI handed over to a customer is electric. That is a structural shift, not a blip.

BMW’s luxury EV dominance in India is reinforced by a portfolio that now spans the i7, iX, i5, and the iX1 Long Wheelbase, alongside MINI’s electric range. The brand currently commands over 70% market share in India’s luxury EV segment — a lead that rivals will find very difficult to close in the near term.

Q1 2026 BMW Group India — Key Numbers At A Glance

Category Q1 2026 Units Q1 2026 Units YoY Growth BMW Brand Cars 4,354 3,764 +15.67% MINI Brand Cars 213 150 +42% Total Cars (BMW + MINI) 4,567 3,914 +16.68% EV Sales 1,185 647 +83.15% ICE Sales 3,382 3,267 +3.52% BMW Motorrad 1,216 1,373 -11.43% Total Group (incl. Motorrad) 5,783 5,287 +9.38%

SUVs and Long Wheelbase Models Leading the Charge

Sports Activity Vehicles — BMW’s preferred term for its SUV lineup — remain the backbone of India sales, growing 38% YoY to 2,966 units. That means SAVs now account for roughly 65% of total BMW car sales in the country. Indian buyers, it seems, want their luxury served tall and commanding.

Long wheelbase models are equally in demand, growing 23% YoY to 2,256 units and now contributing over 50% of total sales. Whether it’s chauffeur-driven executives or families who prioritise rear seat comfort, the stretch versions are winning customers in a way that standard wheelbases simply cannot match in this market.

BMW Motorrad Takes a Dip — But a Recovery Is Close

Not every number in this report points upward. BMW Motorrad recorded 1,216 units in Q1 2026, down 11.43% from 1,373 units in the same quarter last year. That is a notable dip for a brand that has built strong loyalty in India’s premium motorcycle space.

However, I would not read too much into this just yet. BMW India is preparing to launch the new F 450 GS — a model expected to be a significant volume driver for Motorrad in the country. Once that hits showrooms, the motorcycle segment could recover quickly and push group numbers higher through the rest of 2026.

27 Launches Planned and Retail Expansion Underway

BMW Group India is not pausing to celebrate. The company has an aggressive 27-product launch offensive planned for 2026 across BMW, MINI, and Motorrad. Four launches were completed in Q1, leaving 23 more on the calendar for the months ahead. That pace of product action will keep the brand front of mind for Indian luxury buyers throughout the year.

On the retail side, BMW is expanding its physical presence by adding 19 new outlets across 18 cities, which will take the group’s touchpoint count beyond 116 across more than 40 cities. For buyers outside the top metros, this means easier access to test drives, service, and charging infrastructure — a critical enabler for EV adoption in tier-2 markets.

Speaking of charging, BMW India has now built out a network of over 6,000 charging points across the country, backed by services including a charging concierge and smart route planning. Owning a BMW EV in India in 2026 is becoming a genuinely practical proposition, not just an aspirational one.

What This Means for India’s Luxury EV Landscape

The broader takeaway from these numbers is that India’s luxury EV market is maturing faster than most analysts predicted. When one brand controls over 70% of that space and is still growing at 83% per quarter, it suggests both a strong product push and a real demand pull from Indian buyers.

Competitors looking to chip away at BMW’s EV dominance will need more than just new models — they will need the infrastructure, brand credibility, and product cadence that BMW has been quietly building for several years.

If you have been sitting on the fence about visiting a BMW showroom to explore the iX or iX1, Q1 2026 just proved that thousands of Indian buyers have already made up their minds. Now might be the right time to see what the 70% market leader has lined up for you this year — especially with 23 more launches still to come.