Scout Just Delayed the Terra Pickup to 2030 and Ram Should Take Notes

Over 160,000 people handed Scout Motors $100 deposits for a truck that may not exist until 2030. That’s not a rumor — it’s what a new industry forecast is suggesting, and Scout isn’t exactly rushing to deny it.

According to data from AutoForecast Solutions, the Scout Terra pickup has been pushed back to a March 2030 production start. The Traveler SUV is in better shape, slotted for September 2028 — but even that represents a six-month delay from what buyers were originally told. For a brand that has been living on reservation money and momentum, this is a serious problem.

The Terra delay goes far deeper than a scheduling slip

Here’s the real story: the Terra’s delay isn’t just about factory readiness or supply chains. There’s an engineering problem sitting at the heart of this truck, and it has everything to do with where Scout decided to put the range extender.

Scout’s extended-range EV setup mounts the gasoline generator module behind the rear axle. Industry analyst Sam Abuelsamid, vice president at Telemetry, put it plainly — that placement piles extra weight at the back of the truck, which directly kills tongue weight capacity. For a full-size pickup trying to compete with Ram and Ford, that’s not a quirk. That’s a disqualifier.

87% of buyers want the EREV — and it can barely tow 5,000 pounds

Scout CEO Scott Keogh has shared a telling number: 87% of the 160,000 reservation holders want the extended-range version with an onboard gas generator, promising a combined 500 miles of range. The pure BEV version is rated for up to 350 miles. So the EREV isn’t a niche trim — it’s the product most buyers are actually waiting for.

Here’s the catch. Scout projects over 10,000 pounds of towing for the BEV Terra and over 7,000 for the Traveler EV. But reports indicate the EREV version — the one nearly 9 in 10 buyers want — may only manage around 5,000 pounds. Abuelsamid was direct: “For what is effectively a full-size SUV/pickup, 5,000-pounds towing is just going to be a non-starter.” That’s not an opinion. That’s the market talking.

What Scout isn’t saying about the Terra’s timeline

Scout’s official statement still clings to 2027 as the start of initial production validation, with customer deliveries beginning in 2028. The company says it has not spoken with AutoForecast Solutions and has nothing new to announce beyond prior communications. That’s a careful non-denial.

What’s telling is what Scout left out. CEO Keogh addressed the Traveler’s trajectory in March 2026. The Terra? Conspicuously absent from the conversation. When an automaker stops discussing one of its two flagship vehicles, that silence carries weight. Abuelsamid said he would not be surprised by further delays, precisely because the towing engineering work is unfinished.

Detail Spec / Status Scout Traveler target production September 2028 (per AutoForecast Solutions) Scout Terra target production March 2030 (per AutoForecast Solutions) Total reservations 160,000 at $100 deposits EREV demand share 87% of reservation holders EREV combined range ~500 miles (gas + electric) Reported EREV towing limit ~5,000 lbs (vs. 10,000+ for BEV) Manufacturing location Blythewood, South Carolina

By 2030, Ram, Ford, and Kia won’t be waiting around

The competitive picture in 2030 looks nothing like 2026. Ram and Ford are already developing full-size EREV and hybrid trucks. More urgently, Kia just announced a body-on-frame pickup with hybrid and extended-range powertrain options — arriving in the midsize segment that Scout also targets. The window Scout opened by being early is closing fast.

Abuelsamid acknowledged the market opportunity is real — high fuel prices and range anxiety in rural areas give the Terra EREV a genuine reason to exist. But he was clear: if Scout is pushing the program back to re-engineer the range extender placement and towing system, that’s probably the right call. Launching a full-size truck that can’t tow a loaded boat trailer would be brand-ending. The question is whether four more years of waiting kills the reservation base before the truck even rolls off the line.

I’ve been watching this story closely since Scout first dropped those $100 deposit pages, and the excitement around this brand has always been legitimate. The Terra concept looks the part, the EREV range story is compelling, and the Volkswagen Group backing gives it industrial credibility. But if you put down a deposit expecting a 2027 truck and you’re now looking at 2030, you deserve a straight answer — not carefully worded statements about “validation vehicles.” If you’re one of those 160,000 reservation holders, now is the time to decide whether you’re still in for the long wait, or whether the Ram 1500 REX or a Kia truck gets your money first.