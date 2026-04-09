Car Dealers Hit With $75 Million Bill For Hiding Real Prices

A Maryland car dealer group is staring down a potential $75 million bill — and it has nothing to do with inventory or tariffs. The Federal Trade Commission just made an example out of them, and every dealership in America should be paying attention.

If you’ve ever walked into a dealership expecting to pay one price and driven out paying something wildly different, you already know what this fight is about. I’ve heard from readers who’ve faced exactly that situation — including one woman who was called back to the dealer after the sale to hand over an extra $2,500 for her Nissan Rogue. That kind of move has a name now: a junk fee. And the government is finally coming for it.

The $75 million case that should scare every shady dealership

The FTC and Maryland’s attorney general filed a joint lawsuit against Lindsay Automotive Group, a dealer network operating across Maryland and Virginia. The core allegation is straightforward and damning: the group advertised low prices to get buyers in the door, then stacked on mandatory fees that made the actual cost substantially higher than what was ever advertised.

The suit also targeted how the group sold service contracts — those pre-paid maintenance packages dealers love to roll into your financing. Regulators say Lindsay misrepresented what those contracts actually covered, leaving customers paying for something they didn’t fully understand. Named personally in the lawsuit were company president Michael Lindsay, chief operating officer John Smallwood, and a former general manager named Paul Smyth.

Detail Fact Potential customer restitution Up to $75 million Actual penalty paid (settlement) $3.1 million Dealers named in the suit Lindsay Chevrolet (VA), Lindsay CDJR (VA), Lindsay Ford (MD) Eligible restitution period April 1, 2020 – December 31, 2026 FTC warning letters sent nationwide Nearly 100 dealerships Federal rule that was overturned CARS Rule (Combating Auto Retail Scams)

Lindsay settled — but what customers could get back is the real story

Here’s where things get genuinely interesting for consumers. Lindsay Automotive Group settled the case without admitting or denying any wrongdoing — a classic legal move that lets a company avoid a courtroom while still writing a check. The $3.1 million penalty sounds significant until you consider the $75 million in potential restitution sitting on top of it.

Anyone who bought a vehicle between April 2020 and December 2026 from the three named dealerships could be entitled to a refund. That refund covers the gap between what was advertised and what was actually charged — or the cash value of any add-on fees customers were incorrectly told were non-negotiable. If you bought from Lindsay Chevrolet in Woodbridge, Lindsay Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Manassas, or Lindsay Ford in Wheaton during that window, it is absolutely worth tracking down your paperwork.

The CARS rule was killed — and dealers celebrated too soon

Back in 2023, the Biden administration rolled out the Combating Auto Retail Scams rule, better known as the CARS rule. The intent was simple: force dealers to advertise the real price of a car, up front, with no hidden fees buried in the fine print. Transparency as policy. That sounds reasonable to me, and I’d bet it sounds reasonable to most people who’ve ever bought a car.

The National Auto Dealers Association didn’t see it that way. They challenged the rule in court, arguing it would add complexity to the sales process — a claim that still doesn’t hold up to basic logic. Customers who know the real price before they sit down are easier to work with, not harder. The CARS rule was overturned, but the here’s the catch: the FTC never stopped watching. The agency continued monitoring complaints, eventually sending warning letters to nearly 100 dealers in 2026 telling them to clean up their pricing practices or face consequences.

California and the feds are both tightening the screws in 2026

Maryland isn’t alone in this fight. California’s Governor Newsom has pushed through measures aimed directly at the surprise charges and phantom fees that have plagued that state’s car buyers for years. The dual pressure — federal enforcement on one side, aggressive state-level legislation on the other — is creating a policy environment that’s genuinely uncomfortable for dealers who’ve relied on fee confusion as a profit center.

What the FTC’s warning letters made clear is that certain practices aren’t just frowned upon — they’re outright illegal under existing consumer protection law. Dealers don’t need a new rule passed to know they can’t charge mandatory fees that were never disclosed. That’s already fraud. The Lindsay case is a reminder that the agency has tools to act, and it’s starting to use them with real financial consequences attached.

What this means if you’re buying a car right now

The practical takeaway for anyone walking into a dealership today is to treat every fee as negotiable until proven otherwise. “Document prep,” “dealer handling,” “market adjustment” — none of these are mandated by law. Dealers can charge them, but they cannot legally tell you that you have no choice but to pay them. That distinction matters enormously when you’re sitting across the table from someone whose job is to maximize your final number.

I’d recommend getting the full out-the-door price in writing before you agree to anything. If a dealer won’t give you that number, walk. The Lindsay case is proof that regulators are watching — and that the financial consequences for deceptive pricing are real, not hypothetical. With the FTC actively sending warning letters to dealers across the country, this is one of the better moments in recent memory to be an informed car buyer who knows their rights.

If you bought a vehicle from one of the three Lindsay dealerships between 2020 and 2026, contact the FTC or the Maryland Attorney General’s office to find out whether you qualify for restitution. Don’t leave money on the table — especially money that was taken from you under false pretenses.