VinFast VF MPV 7 Bookings Open — 60kWh Battery, Rivals BYD eMax 7

India’s electric MPV space just got a serious new contender, and this one is coming straight from Vietnam with a 60.13 kWh battery and a bold April 15, 2026 launch date. VinFast has opened bookings for the VF MPV 7, and I’ll be honest — the specs alone are enough to make Kia, BYD, and Mahindra sit up and pay attention.

If you’ve been waiting for a proper 7-seat electric family hauler that doesn’t cost the earth, this one deserves a very close look right now.

Bookings Are Live — Here’s How To Reserve Yours

VinFast has made the booking process refreshingly straightforward. You can reserve the VF MPV 7 with a token amount of just ₹21,000, either through the company’s official website or by walking into any of its 50 dealerships spread across India. That’s a reasonably accessible entry point for an EV that promises genuine long-range capability.

What makes this launch particularly interesting is the dual-brand strategy VinFast is deploying. The standard VF MPV 7 label targets private buyers and families, while the Limo Green variant is aimed squarely at fleet operators, cab aggregators, and corporate transport. Two audiences, one platform — smart thinking for a brand still building its India footprint.

Where It Fits In — The Rivals Are No Pushovers

The VF MPV 7 slots in as VinFast’s third product in India, following the VF6 and VF7 SUVs. This time, the Vietnamese brand is entering the fiercely competitive three-row electric space, going up against the Kia Carens Clavis EV, the Mahindra XEV 9S, and the BYD eMax 7. That’s not a soft landing — those are genuinely capable machines.

But VinFast isn’t blinking. The VF MPV 7 is positioned as a premium yet practical family EV, and its dimensions back that claim up convincingly.

Size, Design and What It Looks Like Inside

At 4,740 mm long, 1,872 mm wide, and 1,734 mm tall, with a 2,840 mm wheelbase, the VF MPV 7 is a properly sized people-mover. That wheelbase in particular should translate into genuinely generous second and third-row legroom — something Indian families will appreciate on longer highway runs.

Design-wise, the MPV borrows its visual language from the VF6 and VF7, which means you get sleek LED light bars at both ends, vertically stacked headlamps, and an overall profile that mixes SUV swagger with the practicality of an MPV body. It doesn’t look like a school van — it actually has presence.

Inside, the cabin goes minimalist. The private variant gets leatherette upholstery, keyless entry, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 4-speaker audio setup, automatic climate control, Type-A and Type-C charging ports, a telescopic steering wheel, and a height-adjustable driver seat. The fleet Limo Green version is expected to have a more pared-back interior, which makes sense for high-utilization commercial use.

Battery, Range and Charging — The Numbers That Matter

The heart of the VF MPV 7 is a 60.13 kWh battery pack paired with a front-mounted electric motor putting out 204 hp and 280 Nm of torque. VinFast claims a range of around 450 km under the NEDC cycle, which is a generous testing standard — real-world range on Indian roads will likely land somewhere in the 350–380 km bracket depending on load and conditions, but that’s still very competitive.

Charging support goes up to 80 kW DC fast charging, which means you can top up from 10% to 70% in around 30 minutes. For a family road trip, that’s a quick chai-and-snacks stop at a highway dhaba — genuinely usable. AC charging is also supported for overnight home charging.

VinFast is backing the battery with a 10-year warranty, which is a strong confidence signal and one of the better battery guarantees available in the Indian EV market right now.

Key Specs At A Glance

Specification VinFast VF MPV 7 Battery Capacity 60.13 kWh Motor Output 204 hp / 280 Nm Claimed Range (NEDC) ~450 km DC Fast Charging Up to 80 kW (10–70% in ~30 min) Dimensions (L x W x H) 4,740 x 1,872 x 1,734 mm Wheelbase 2,840 mm Seating 7-seater Battery Warranty 10 years Booking Amount ₹21,000 India Launch Date April 15, 2026

Safety and What VinFast India’s CEO Had To Say

On the safety front, the VF MPV 7 is expected to come equipped with 4 airbags, an electronic parking brake, ABS, EBD, and steering-mounted controls. It’s a reasonable baseline, though buyers comparing against rivals like the XEV 9S and eMax 7 will want to watch for an NCAP rating announcement closer to launch.

VinFast India CEO Tapan Ghosh described the VF MPV 7 as “another step forward in VinFast’s efforts to win over Indian consumers with modern, practical, and accessible electric mobility solutions.” He believes the model will help redefine segment standards and become an ideal choice for families seeking clean, everyday-practical mobility — and with this spec sheet, that’s not an empty claim.

Should You Book One Right Now?

I think the VF MPV 7 makes a genuinely compelling case — particularly if you’re in the market for a three-row electric that doesn’t compromise on range or cabin space. The ₹21,000 booking amount is low enough to be a low-risk reservation, and with the April 15, 2026 launch just around the corner, pricing clarity is coming very soon. If you’re a family buyer tired of compromising on either range or space, or a fleet operator looking to electrify your cab business, heading to VinFast’s website or your nearest dealership today is the smartest move you can make right now — before the pricing announcement causes a booking rush you’ll have to queue behind.