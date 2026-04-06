Diesel Just Hit $8 in California and a National Record Looks Inevitable

A gas station in San Francisco just made history for all the wrong reasons — diesel crossed $8 per gallon for the first time ever recorded at a US pump. And based on where prices are trending right now, that number isn’t going to stay shocking for long.

I’ve been tracking fuel price movements for years, and what’s happening right now feels genuinely different from past spikes. This isn’t a seasonal blip or a regional refinery issue. The forces at work involve active geopolitical conflict, a strangled global shipping route, and a domestic supply chain that was already operating on thin margins. Here’s what you actually need to know before you pull up to the pump this week.

Why $8 Diesel in California Is Just the Warning Shot

According to GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan, the average diesel price in San Francisco crossed $8 per gallon on a Saturday evening — a milestone no US station had reportedly ever reached before. The California statewide average quickly followed at $7.63 per gallon, which is already catastrophic for independent truckers, small fleet operators, and anyone running a delivery business on tight margins.

What makes this even more alarming is the rate of climb. The national diesel average currently sits at $5.618 per gallon, up 10 cents in a single week. The all-time US diesel record stands at $5.816, set in June 2022. At the current pace of increase, the national average could shatter that record before the end of the month. I’m not speculating — the trajectory is that clear right now.

The Strait of Hormuz Is Strangling 20% of the World’s Oil Supply

The root cause of this surge isn’t happening on American soil. It’s unfolding in a narrow strip of water between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula. Up to 20% of the world’s entire oil supply travels through the Strait of Hormuz — making it one of the most strategically critical waterways on the planet. Since the US-Iran conflict escalated, Iranian blockades have caused a 95% decline in transit through that passage compared to pre-conflict levels.

That figure deserves a second read. A 95% drop in one of the world’s most vital oil corridors. The downstream effects are already hitting American consumers hard, and the worst of it may still be ahead. Diesel powers the US freight and logistics system — every long-haul truck, every commercial delivery, every bus route. When diesel prices rise this sharply, the cost of every product that moves through that system rises too. I expect grocery and consumer goods prices to reflect that within weeks.

Diesel Refining Makes This Crisis Far Harder to Fix Quickly

Here’s something most people driving past the pump signs don’t realize: diesel and gasoline don’t come from the same refining process. Diesel requires a more complex, energy-intensive procedure — closer in comparison to jet fuel than regular unleaded. That means producers can’t simply pivot output the way they might during a standard gasoline shortage.

The Strait of Hormuz disruptions have specifically hammered distillate supplies — the category that includes both diesel and jet fuel — which is exactly why diesel prices are climbing faster than gas even though both are rising. The federal government’s proposed response involves easing ethanol blend restrictions to modestly reduce gasoline costs. That does absolutely nothing for diesel. Truckers, farmers, and freight companies are effectively navigating this crisis on their own.

Gas Prices Are Surging Too, and the Map Tells the Full Story

Regular unleaded crossed $4 per gallon nationally for the first time this year, jumping from $3 per gallon in early March to $4.01 as of April 2. That’s a 34% increase in roughly one month. The all-time US record for regular gas sits at $5.016 per gallon from June 2022, and while we’re not there yet, the speed of the current climb is hard to ignore.

The geographic split in this crisis is stark. California is averaging $5.89 per gallon for regular gas, followed by Washington at $5.36, Oregon at $4.96, Nevada at $4.94, and Arizona at $4.68. At the other end of the map, south-central Oklahoma is currently the cheapest market in the country at $3.27 per gallon. West Coast drivers are paying a $2.62 per gallon premium over Oklahoma drivers on regular gas alone. At 15 gallons a fill-up, that’s nearly $40 more per tank.

State / Market Regular Gas (avg) Diesel (avg) Notes San Francisco, CA ~$5.89 $8.00+ First US station to cross $8 diesel California (statewide) $5.89 $7.63 Highest statewide diesel average in US Washington $5.36 — 2nd most expensive gas state Oregon $4.96 — 3rd most expensive gas state Oklahoma (cheapest) $3.27 — South-central region, national low US National Average $4.01 $5.618 Diesel all-time record: $5.816 (June 2022)

What You Should Actually Do Before Prices Climb Further

If you drive a diesel vehicle — a pickup truck, a work van, an SUV, or any commercial unit — start tracking prices daily using apps like GasBuddy right now. At $8 per gallon, the spread between the cheapest and most expensive stations in the same city can easily hit 40 to 60 cents per gallon. Over a full diesel tank, that gap is real money, and it compounds every time you fill up.

For gasoline drivers, this is the moment to consolidate errands, lean into remote work if your employer allows it, and take a hard look at your monthly fuel budget. I know those feel like small responses to a very large problem — and honestly, they are — but the geopolitical situation driving these prices has no quick resolution on the horizon. The Strait of Hormuz doesn’t reopen on a political calendar. Start using every tool you have to reduce exposure now, track the GasBuddy national average daily, and don’t assume this peaks before summer. The data right now points in the other direction.