TVS Just Sold 49K EVs In March — While Ola Grew 154%

Something remarkable happened in Indian showrooms last month, and I genuinely was not expecting numbers this dramatic. The electric two-wheeler segment just recorded its most explosive single-month jump in recent memory, and the brands leading the charge might surprise you.

Total electric two-wheeler sales in India hit 1,89,322 units in March 2026, up from 1,11,203 units in February 2026. That is a staggering 70.25% month-on-month surge — the kind of number that makes you sit up and recalibrate everything you thought you knew about EV adoption in this country.

TVS and Bajaj Are Running This Race

If you had to pick two brands that completely owned March 2026, it would be TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto — and it is not even close. TVS topped the charts with 49,453 units sold, growing 55.14% over February. That is nearly 50,000 electric scooters and bikes in a single month from one brand alone. Impressive does not even begin to cover it.

Bajaj Auto was right behind at 46,246 units, but here is the thing — Bajaj actually posted stronger percentage growth at 81.26%. The gap between first and second place is narrowing fast, and if Bajaj keeps this momentum, the top spot could flip very soon. I am watching this rivalry closely.

Ather Energy rounded out the top three with 35,688 units, growing 71.28% MoM. Ather has quietly built one of the most loyal customer bases in Indian EVs, and these numbers confirm that loyalty is translating to serious volume at scale.

Hero VIDA Makes Its Presence Felt

Hero MotoCorp’s electric brand VIDA posted 21,434 units in March, growing 70.10% over February. For a brand that spent much of its early life being questioned and underestimated, those are genuinely strong numbers. Hero’s distribution muscle and trusted dealership network are clearly starting to pay dividends in the EV space.

What this tells me is that Indian consumers are increasingly comfortable buying electric two-wheelers from the same brands they have trusted for decades. The “will the service network support this?” hesitation is fading, and VIDA’s growth is a direct reflection of that shift.

Ola’s Comeback Is the Story Nobody Expected

Let us talk about the elephant in the room. Ola Electric sold 10,117 units in March — lower than most of the top brands in volume. But its 154.64% month-on-month growth rate was among the highest in the entire segment. That is a dramatic rebound for a brand that had faced significant headwinds around service quality and customer experience over the past several months.

Whether this marks a genuine turnaround or a temporary spike fueled by pent-up demand and aggressive pricing, I cannot say for certain. But that growth rate demands attention. Ola is clearly not out of this race.

March 2026 — Full Brand Sales Breakdown

Brand March 2026 Units MoM Growth TVS Motor 49,453 +55.14% Bajaj Auto 46,246 +81.26% Ather Energy 35,688 +71.28% Hero VIDA 21,434 +70.10% Ola Electric 10,117 +154.64% Greaves/Ampere 7,965 +68.54% River EV 4,146 +79.02% BGauss 3,680 Positive Simple Energy 1,744 +121.88% Revolt Motors 1,328 +104.31%

The Brands Growing From the Bottom Up

Some of the most exciting stories in March came from the smaller players. Simple Energy posted 121.88% growth to hit 1,744 units — proof that the brand’s renewed focus on reliability and delivery timelines is working. Revolt Motors doubled its sales to 1,328 units with a 104.31% jump, and River EV grew nearly 79% to reach 4,146 units.

Bounce Infinity and Booma Innovative Technologies recorded extraordinary growth of 550% and 634% respectively. Yes, these are on a smaller base, but triple-digit and quadruple-digit growth is a signal that these brands are finding their footing and beginning to resonate with buyers at the grassroots level.

Not Everyone Had a Good Month

It would not be a complete picture without acknowledging the brands that went the other way. Pure EV reported a decline of 15.20% compared to February, which is a concern given the broader market was surging. Suzuki dropped 3.61% and Honda fell 27.46% — two global giants who are still struggling to carve out meaningful share in India’s electric two-wheeler space despite their brand equity in the petrol segment.

This divergence is telling. The Indian EV two-wheeler market is not rising uniformly — it is rewarding the brands that have invested in local strategy, aggressive pricing and strong after-sales support, and punishing those that have not.

What Is Driving This Sudden Surge?

A combination of factors is at play here. Improved supply chain stability after a relatively slow February, competitive pricing strategies from top brands, rising fuel costs pushing commuters toward EVs, and the general end-of-financial-year buying rush all contributed to this spike. Expanding charging infrastructure in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities is also reducing range anxiety for first-time buyers.

India’s electric two-wheeler story is no longer a niche conversation. It is mainstream, it is accelerating, and it is reshaping how millions of Indians think about their daily commute.

If you have been sitting on the fence about making the switch to an electric two-wheeler, March’s numbers are a strong signal that the market has matured significantly. Head to your nearest TVS, Bajaj, or Ather dealership this month — test ride before the April rush hits — and decide for yourself whether now is your moment to go electric.