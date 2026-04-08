Ford Just Blamed a Supplier for Its 27th Recall Hitting 422,000 Vehicles

Ford has now recalled more than 8 million of its own vehicles in 2026 alone, and the number keeps climbing. The latest callback points the finger squarely at a parts supplier in Mexico — and it covers nearly half a million trucks and SUVs most people drive every single day.

I’ve been tracking Ford’s recall pace since January, and this one caught my attention immediately. Not just because of the scale, but because of what it reveals about where the breakdown actually happened in Ford’s supply chain.

What the Wiper Recall Actually Covers and Why It’s Serious

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a notice covering 422,613 Ford and Lincoln vehicles for a windshield wiper arm defect. The wiper arms can break entirely, stripping their engagement surfaces and leaving drivers with zero visibility in rain or snow. That’s not a minor inconvenience — that’s a crash risk.

Ford traced the fault to Trico, its wiper arm supplier operating out of Mexico. The latch retention plate was reportedly staked incorrectly during manufacturing, meaning this defect was baked into the part before it ever reached a Ford assembly plant. By the time Ford flagged the issue internally, there were already 1,538 warranty reports, 11 field reports, and 3 customer service reports tied to the problem.

Which Vehicles Are Affected and What Owners Should Do Right Now

If you own any of the vehicles listed below, your truck or SUV could be part of this recall. Ford’s recall number is 26S24, and you can verify your specific VIN directly on the NHTSA website. Notification letters go out April 13, 2026.

Vehicle Model Years Affected Defect Fix Lincoln Navigator 2021–2023 Wiper arm latch failure Inspect & replace free Ford Expedition 2021–2023 Wiper arm latch failure Inspect & replace free Ford F-250 Super Duty 2022–2023 Wiper arm latch failure Inspect & replace free Ford F-350 Super Duty 2022–2023 Wiper arm latch failure Inspect & replace free Ford F-450 / F-550 / F-600 SD 2022–2023 Wiper arm latch failure Inspect & replace free Ford F-150 Not affected — No action needed

Ford and Lincoln dealers will inspect the wiper arms and replace them at no cost to the owner. If you want to move faster than the mail, call Ford customer service directly at 1-866-436-7332 and reference recall number 26S24. Don’t wait for the letter — wiper failure isn’t something to gamble with.

Ford’s 27th Recall of 2026 Tells a Much Bigger Story

Here’s the part that stops me cold: this is Ford’s 27th recall in 2026, covering a cumulative 8,089,949 Ford and Lincoln vehicles since January. That number includes glitchy rear cameras, fractured rear toe links, battery failures, loss of brakes, electrical short circuits, and unexpected loss of drive power. The list reads like a quality control nightmare catalog.

The single largest recall this year — filed on February 20 — swept up 4.4 million pickups and SUVs for trailer lights and brake malfunctions, and it included some 2026 model year vehicles. That means Ford’s quality problems aren’t just legacy issues from old inventory. They’re showing up on trucks that rolled off the line recently, raising real questions about what’s slipping through during production today.

A CEO Paid $27.5 Million While Ford Lost $8.2 Billion

The real story here isn’t just the wipers. It’s the context surrounding Ford’s quality crisis. Ford lost $8.2 billion in 2026. CEO Jim Farley’s total compensation for that same period came in at $27.5 million — partly because Ford exceeded initial quality targets for the first 3 months a new vehicle is in service. Three months. That’s the window Ford uses to measure quality, and it apparently doesn’t capture what happens when vehicles age into the warranty cycle.

Chief Operating Officer Kumar Galhotra posted a statement saying Ford has “more than doubled its team of safety and technical experts in the past two years” and “significantly increased testing to failure on critical systems.” I take that at face value as intent. But 27 recalls in under 4 months, covering 8 million vehicles, suggests execution is still lagging well behind the ambition. Ford’s customers deserve more than doubled headcounts — they deserve trucks that don’t need a parade of callbacks to function safely.

What This Means for Anyone Shopping a Ford or Lincoln Right Now

If you’re in the market for a Super Duty, an Expedition, or a Navigator, this recall shouldn’t necessarily stop your purchase. Ford is fixing the issue at no cost, and the affected models are 2021–2023 units — not the newest generation on dealer lots. But it does mean you should run any used Ford or Lincoln truck through NHTSA’s VIN checker before signing anything, because with 27 recalls already logged in 2026, there’s a real chance a used unit carries open recall work.

For current owners, I’d strongly recommend not waiting on this one. Windshield wiper failure in adverse weather is not a “schedule it when it’s convenient” situation. Book your dealer inspection as soon as recall parts are available, and in the meantime, pay attention to any unusual wiper arm movement or hesitation — that’s your early warning sign.

Check your VIN at NHTSA.gov right now, call 1-866-436-7332 if you have questions, and share this article with anyone you know driving a Super Duty or Navigator from the 2021–2023 range. Half a million vehicles is a lot of people who may not know their wipers are at risk.