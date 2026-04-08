Geely’s Golden Brick Battery Beats BYD’s Charging Speed By A Full Minute But Infrastructure Lags

China just rewrote the EV charging record book — again. And this time it wasn’t BYD holding the trophy.

Geely’s Lynk & Co brand has announced a 95 kWh battery that out-charges BYD’s already jaw-dropping megawatt flash system, completing a 10-to-70-percent top-up in just 4 minutes 22 seconds. BYD needed 5 full minutes for the same run. In the EV world right now, that 38-second gap is the difference between first place and everyone else.

The Golden Brick that makes BYD look slow

The battery in question carries one of the more ambitious names in recent automotive history: the 900V Energee Golden Brick. Underneath that marketing sheen is some genuinely serious hardware. Peak charging power hits approximately 1,100 kW — a figure that would have seemed science fiction just three years ago.

Even at 75 percent state of charge, where most batteries begin to noticeably throttle back, the Golden Brick is still pulling in more than 500 kW. At 97 percent, it’s holding 350 kW. That 350 kW figure, at near-full charge, is higher than the peak charge rate of almost every Western EV on the market today — full stop.

Stretch the test from 10 to 80 percent and Geely clocks 5 minutes 32 seconds. Push it all the way from 10 to 97 percent — factoring in the inevitable slowdown as the pack nears capacity — and the total is 8 minutes 42 seconds. BYD’s second-generation Blade battery, connected to one of the brand’s own megawatt flash chargers, needs 9 full minutes for that same 10-to-97-percent window. Geely wins cleanly at every checkpoint.

Metric Geely Golden Brick BYD Blade Gen 2 Battery Capacity 95 kWh Not specified (comparable) 10–70% Charge Time 4 min 22 sec 5 min 00 sec 10–80% Charge Time 5 min 32 sec Not published 10–97% Charge Time 8 min 42 sec 9 min 00 sec Peak Charging Power ~1,100 kW ~1,000 kW (megawatt flash) Charging Rate at 97% 350 kW Not published Public Charging Network vs BYD ~25% of BYD’s size Largest ultra-fast network in China

The catch that turns a win into a waiting game

Here’s the real story: having the world’s fastest-charging battery means very little if drivers can’t find a charger powerful enough to unlock it. Geely’s ultra-fast charging network is growing, but according to Car News China, it currently sits at roughly one quarter the size of BYD’s super-fast rollout. That is not a small gap. That is a structural problem.

BYD spent years building charging infrastructure in parallel with its battery technology. Geely appears to have led with the battery and is now playing catch-up on the grid side. In practice, that means most Golden Brick owners in 2026 will spend more time searching for a compatible high-power station than they will actually charging. A record charge time that exists only in lab conditions and rare flagship stations is a marketing stat, not a daily reality.

BMW’s quiet warning that nobody wants to hear

Not everyone in the industry is cheering this charging arms race on. BMW‘s battery production head, Markus Fallböhmer, offered a pointed response to the broader trend last month. “You always have to be careful with those kinds of announcements,” he said. “It is possible to optimize one single performance indicator, but you have to make compromises on other sides.”

That’s a diplomatically worded concern about longevity, thermal stress, and total cost of ownership. Pushing charge rates toward 1,100 kW generates serious heat and places significant stress on cell chemistry. Geely hasn’t published long-term cycle data for the Golden Brick, and until it does, Fallböhmer’s skepticism deserves to sit on the table alongside the headline numbers. Speed records are easy to publish. Degradation curves take years to measure.

Why the real battle is about who builds the fastest network

The charging speed war between Geely and BYD reveals something important about where EV competition has shifted in China. Zero-to-60 times are now almost irrelevant at the top end of the market. The new performance battleground is how little time a driver spends tethered to a post. And on that measure, the company that wins won’t necessarily be the one with the fastest battery — it’ll be the one with the most accessible ultra-fast stations.

BYD currently holds that advantage by a wide margin. Geely has the faster hardware today, but hardware without infrastructure is a showroom talking point. The gap between a 4-minute-22 charge time and whatever time the average Lynk & Co driver actually experiences is where this story gets complicated — and where Geely needs to invest seriously if it wants the Golden Brick to mean something beyond a press release.

I’ve watched China’s EV brands iterate on battery tech at a pace that makes Western automakers look like they’re still debating the spec sheet. But the Golden Brick story is a reminder that raw performance and real-world usability are still two different things. If Geely matches its network buildout to its battery ambition over the next 18 months, BYD will have a genuine fight on its hands. If it doesn’t, this record will quietly fade into the long list of specs that impressed nobody at the charging station. Keep an eye on Geely’s infrastructure announcements — that’s the number that actually matters now.