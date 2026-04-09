GM Defense’s 275-hp Military Truck Hits Civilian Auction With ZR2 Locking Diffs And Duramax Power

A vehicle built to carry U.S. Army infantry squads through combat terrain is about to land in a civilian auction catalog — and the hardware underneath it comes straight from one of GM’s most capable off-road trucks. Every dollar it sells for goes directly to the Medal of Honor Foundation. That combination alone makes this one of the more unusual auction listings of 2026.

GM Defense has partnered with Barrett-Jackson to put the first-ever Infantry Squad Vehicle-Utility, known as the ISV-U, up for public sale. The auction goes live on April 18, and this isn’t a replica or a tribute build — it’s the real tactical vehicle used by U.S. Army units in field operations.

ZR2 components hiding inside a military-spec chassis

Here’s what makes the ISV-U genuinely interesting beyond its military pedigree: the suspension and drivetrain components aren’t bespoke Pentagon hardware. GM pulled the DSSV dampers and electronic locking front and rear differentials directly from the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 — one of the most capable factory off-road trucks on the civilian market.

That’s not a coincidence. The ISV-U was purpose-built for high-speed off-road mobility in demanding environments, and GM’s engineers clearly trusted the ZR2 platform enough to port its most critical systems into a military application. The real story is that this truck validates ZR2 hardware in conditions most off-road enthusiasts will never encounter.

What’s under the hood and what you’re actually buying

Power comes from a 2.8-liter Duramax turbodiesel four-cylinder producing 275 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque, routed through a six-speed automatic transmission with four-wheel drive. It rides on 17-inch wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich KM3 mud-terrain tires — the same compound trusted by off-road racers and overlanders.

The open five-seater body adds a full roll cage, skid plates, recovery hooks, and a short windshield designed for rapid ingress and egress. Gauges are a mix of analog and digital. The Olive Drab exterior features a black rear panel with star graphics and a custom livery marking America’s 250th anniversary alongside Medal of Honor and U.S. Army unit recognition.

Spec Detail Engine 2.8L Duramax turbodiesel four-cylinder Power output 275 hp / 420 lb-ft of torque Transmission 6-speed automatic with 4WD Dampers DSSV (from Colorado ZR2) Differentials Electronic locking front and rear (ZR2-sourced) Tires BFGoodrich KM3 on 17-inch wheels Auction date April 18, 2026 — Barrett-Jackson Proceeds 100% to Medal of Honor Foundation

The ownership caveats that change the whole equation

Here’s the catch that every bidder needs to understand before raising a paddle: the ISV-U is not street-legal. It isn’t certified to comply with any federal, state, or local laws. You cannot register it, insure it for road use, or drive it to your nearest trail head without a trailer.

There’s more. The vehicle is subject to U.S. export control laws and regulations, meaning you cannot take it out of the country without navigating serious federal compliance. The buyer must also be a U.S. citizen — no exceptions. What you’re really bidding on is a private off-road machine with genuine military provenance, not a daily driver or weekend canyon runner.

Why GM Defense chose Barrett-Jackson for this debut

GM Defense President Steve duMont framed the decision clearly — this sale is about more than moving a vehicle. The proceeds go entirely to a foundation that supports Medal of Honor recipients, preserves their histories, and funds programs designed to inspire future military service members.

Putting it through Barrett-Jackson, the highest-profile collector car auction house in the country, maximizes both visibility and final price. A charity auction with a one-of-one military vehicle and a patriotic livery celebrating America at 250 years is designed to attract competitive bidding from collectors who want both the hardware and the story attached to it. GM gets the brand exposure, the foundation gets the cash — and one American citizen gets a very unusual garage tenant.

Why this matters

First-ever public sale of an ISV-U sets a precedent for military-to-civilian vehicle auctions.

ZR2 hardware validation in combat conditions strengthens GM’s off-road credibility.

100% charity proceeds raise the floor price through competitive philanthropic bidding.

I’ll be watching the April 18 hammer drop closely — not just for the final number, but for what it signals about collector appetite for military-derived hardware. If you’re a serious off-road enthusiast, a collector with private land, or someone who wants to own a piece of verified Army kit with a charitable purpose, this is the auction to track. Set a Barrett-Jackson reminder now because vehicles like this don’t surface twice.

The verdict

The ISV-U is a collector’s outlier — not pretty, not practical for daily use, and loaded with legal restrictions that limit its appeal to a narrow audience. But that audience exists, and the combination of ZR2-sourced hardware, Duramax diesel power, a one-of-one military livery, and a charity wrapper makes this one of the most defensible buys at any April auction. Whoever wins it isn’t just buying a truck — they’re buying authenticated off-road credibility that no aftermarket build can replicate. The final hammer price will tell us exactly how much that story is worth to American collectors in 2026.