Mercedes Just Killed Its 416hp Four-Cylinder And Here’s Why It Matters

A turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing over 400 horsepower sounds like a triumph of engineering — not something you’d expect to be killed off by emissions regulators. Yet that’s exactly what may be happening to one of Mercedes-AMG’s most technically impressive powerplants.

According to German automotive outlet Auto Motor Sport, Mercedes is planning to drop the 2.0L turbo-four from the AMG SL43 for the 2027 model refresh — not because of performance complaints, but because the engine reportedly cannot meet Europe’s incoming Euro 7 emissions standards. And the replacement? An inline-six with more cylinders, more horsepower, and surprisingly, cleaner credentials.

The irony of replacing a small engine with a bigger one for emissions

I’ll be honest — when I first read this, I had to re-read it twice. The idea that a 2.0L four-cylinder fails emissions targets while a 3.0L straight-six passes feels counterintuitive. But that’s precisely what the report suggests, and it speaks to how sophisticated modern mild-hybrid technology has become.

The incoming engine is expected to be a 3.0L inline-six mild-hybrid unit, bumping output from 416 hp to a projected 449 hp. The new model would reportedly be badged SL53, come standard with all-wheel drive, and satisfy even the strictest European regulations. The real story here isn’t a downgrade — it’s an accidental upgrade forced by bureaucracy.

What Mercedes isn’t saying about the SL43’s quiet disappearance in Europe

Here’s the catch that Auto Motor Sport quietly buried in its report: the current SL43 is no longer available for configuration on Mercedes’ European website. That’s a significant detail. When a model silently disappears from an online configurator, it typically means the end is closer than official statements suggest.

Mercedes hasn’t confirmed any of this publicly, and the Auto Motor Sport report offers no named sources. So I’d treat the specific numbers with some caution. But the configurator absence is verifiable — and it lines up with the broader narrative that Euro 7 is already reshaping what automakers can actually sell in Europe, not just what they plan to sell.

The V8 variants are getting a flat-plane crank — and that changes everything

While the SL43 situation grabs headlines, the more exciting engineering news sits higher up the range. If the report proves accurate, the SL55 and SL63 will switch from a cross-plane crank V8 to a flat-plane crank configuration. That’s the same architecture Ferrari uses. It’s sharper, more rev-happy, and acoustically in a completely different league.

The projected outputs are staggering: 537 hp for the SL55 and 650 hp for the SL63. Meanwhile, the range-topping SL63 S E Performance plug-in hybrid — already combining a V8 with an electric motor for 805 hp and 1,047 lb-ft of torque — may eventually climb to 850 hp. At some point the SL stops being a roadster and starts being a statement about how much power one car can legally contain.

Model Engine Horsepower Drivetrain Starting Price SL43 (current 2026) 2.0L turbo I4 416 hp RWD $112,550 SL53 (projected 2027) 3.0L I6 mild hybrid 449 hp AWD TBD SL55 (projected 2027) 4.0L V8 flat-plane 537 hp AWD TBD SL63 (projected 2027) 4.0L V8 flat-plane 650 hp AWD TBD SL63 S E Performance V8 + electric motor 805 hp AWD $280,000+

Why paying $112,550 for a four-cylinder now feels like the wrong moment to buy

If you’re currently eyeing a new SL43 at $112,550, this report should give you pause. Buying the current four-cylinder model right before a refresh that delivers 33 more horsepower, all-wheel drive, and a larger engine — potentially at a similar price point — is a tough pill to swallow. The timing matters at this price level.

For context, the 3.0L V6 SL back in 2016 produced just 329 hp. The incoming SL53’s projected 449 hp would represent a 36% improvement over that same displacement class in roughly a decade. Emissions regulations pushing automakers toward more powerful hybrid setups wasn’t something most analysts predicted, and yet here we are — the green rulebook is accidentally building faster cars.

How it stacks up

Model Engine Power 0-60 mph Edge SL53 (2027 projected) 3.0L I6 mild hybrid 449 hp ~3.8s (est.) AWD + efficiency Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0L flat-six turbo 379 hp 3.8s Handling purity BMW Z4 M40i 3.0L I6 turbo 382 hp 4.1s Lower entry price Audi R8 Spyder (outgoing) 5.2L V10 562 hp 3.5s Raw V10 theater

Why this matters

Euro 7 is actively reshaping what engines survive in luxury sports cars

Mild-hybrid inline-six tech is now outperforming standalone four-cylinders on emissions

Mercedes’ flat-plane V8 move signals a direct challenge to Ferrari’s acoustic identity

The verdict

The AMG SL43’s four-cylinder was genuinely impressive engineering — holding the power-density crown for over a decade is no small feat. But Euro 7 doesn’t grade on a curve, and Mercedes appears to be taking the pragmatic route: swap in a mild-hybrid six, gain 33 horsepower, add all-wheel drive, and call it progress. For buyers, the 2027 refresh looks like the smarter purchase on paper, assuming pricing stays in the same neighborhood. If the flat-plane V8 rumors for the SL55 and SL63 prove true, Mercedes is quietly building the most technically ambitious SL lineup in the model’s history. The four-cylinder’s exit isn’t a tragedy — it’s the industry proving that emissions pressure doesn’t always mean slower cars.

If you’re serious about the SL, I’d strongly recommend holding off until Mercedes officially confirms the 2027 lineup details. The gap between what’s available today and what may land in showrooms within 18 months looks significant enough to justify the wait. Keep this page bookmarked — this story is still developing and the spec numbers, if accurate, will redefine expectations for the entry-level luxury roadster segment.