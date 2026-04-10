Hyundai Creta Summer Edition Launches At ₹12.05 Lakh — Seltos Should Be Worried

If you have been sitting on the fence about buying a mid-size SUV in 2026, Hyundai just made that decision considerably harder to delay. The Creta Summer Edition has landed in Indian showrooms, and the feature jump it delivers — especially at the entry end of the price ladder — is genuinely worth talking about.

Starting at just ₹12.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the EX petrol manual variant and going up to ₹17.88 lakh for the SX Premium diesel manual, this is not a cosmetic update with a fancy badge. Hyundai has added real, usable tech across the board, and I think this move is squarely aimed at keeping the Kia Seltos and Tata Nexon at arm’s length.

What Is the Creta Summer Edition, Exactly?

Hyundai has launched the Summer Edition as a feature-enriched version of the existing Creta lineup — same powertrain, same body, but with meaningful additions layered across multiple trim levels. Think of it as Hyundai proactively upgrading the product before a rival can grab the headline. The powertrain options remain unchanged, with both petrol and diesel engines available, paired with manual and automatic gearboxes depending on the variant you choose.

What changes is what you get inside and on the outside for the money you pay. And in some cases, those changes are genuinely significant.

Features Added Across All Variants

Let me walk you through what each tier of the Summer Edition actually brings, because the upgrades are staggered and it matters which variant you are considering.

The entry-level EX variant now comes with Smart Key and push-button start — a feature that was previously reserved for higher trims. For a buyer walking into the ₹12 lakh bracket, this is a noticeable quality-of-life upgrade. The EX(O) variant steps it up further with quad-beam LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, LED DRLs, front and rear LED indicators, a rear window sunshade, and a rear camera with dynamic guidelines. That is a lot of kit at this price point.

Moving up, the S(O) and S(O) Knight variants gain a built-in dashcam — a feature that buyers have been demanding for years. The dashcam supports driving recording, emergency recording, and on-demand video access through a dedicated mobile app. Given how chaotic Indian city traffic can get, I personally think this is one of the most practically useful additions in this entire update.

At the top end, the SX Summer Edition adds a 10.25-inch multi-display digital cluster along with the dashcam, while the SX Premium Summer Edition packs Surround View Monitor (SVM), Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM), and front parking sensors. If you have ever tried to parallel park a Creta on a narrow Delhi lane, you already know why SVM is worth its weight in gold.

Full Creta Summer Edition Pricing Snapshot

Variant Key New Feature Price (Ex-Showroom) EX Petrol MT Smart Key + Push-Button Start ₹12.05 lakh EX(O) Petrol MT Quad LED Headlamps, Rear Sunshade, Reverse Cam Available on request S(O) / S(O) Knight Dashcam with App Integration Mid-range pricing SX Summer Edition 10.25-inch Digital Cluster + Dashcam Upper-mid range SX Premium Diesel MT SVM + BVM + Front Parking Sensors ₹17.88 lakh

Why This Matters for Creta’s Rivals

The Creta crossed 1.4 million cumulative sales and clocked over 2 lakh units in FY2026-26 alone. Those are numbers that competitors can only look at and wince. But the mid-size SUV segment in 2026 is not a comfortable place to rest on your laurels — the Kia Seltos has been sharpening its feature roster, Tata Nexon continues to attract buyers with its safety scores, and Maruti Grand Vitara has been quietly building a loyal base.

By launching the Summer Edition with tangible additions — not just cosmetic tweaks — Hyundai is essentially saying: try matching this before our next-generation Creta arrives. And that next-gen model, expected later in 2026, is going to be a completely different story. Until then, these upgrades serve as a holding strategy that also happens to be genuinely good value.

Sunil Moolchandani, National Sales Head at Hyundai Motor India, called the Creta “a legacy that has played a defining role in shaping the SUV market in India” — and while that sounds like corporate speak, the sales data actually backs it up. Since its 2015 launch, the Creta has consistently set the benchmark that every other mid-size SUV in India has chased.

Should You Buy One Right Now?

If you were already considering a Creta and waiting for a reason to pull the trigger, the Summer Edition gives you that reason — particularly if you are eyeing the SX or SX Premium variants where the new cluster, dashcam, and SVM genuinely elevate the ownership experience. The entry-level EX with Smart Key is also a sharp proposition for first-time SUV buyers who want a premium feel without crossing the ₹13 lakh barrier.

However, if you can hold out for a few more months, the next-generation Creta is expected to bring a full redesign. That one might change the conversation entirely. So the choice is really between getting a well-equipped current Creta now, or waiting for what could be the most significant Creta update in over a decade.

My take? Head to your nearest Hyundai dealership this week, take a Summer Edition for a test drive, and make the decision with your hands on the wheel. The Creta has earned its reputation on real Indian roads — and so far, nothing in this segment has convincingly dethroned it. Do not let the perfect be the enemy of a very, very good deal sitting right in your showroom.