Forget Bronco Sport — Jeep’s Cherokee Trailhawk Is Back With 210hp

CarBuzz spies just caught a camouflaged prototype near Stellantis’ Michigan R&D center, and it wasn’t trying hard to hide what it is. Scratches down both sides, chunky all-terrain tires, and a Trailhawk badge barely covered by a strip of tape — this one’s out of the bag.

After a four-year absence from Jeep’s lineup, the Cherokee Trailhawk is coming back, and from what I can see in these photos, it looks like Jeep means business this time around.

Why the Trailhawk badge means more than you think

A Trailhawk isn’t just a sticker. The original Cherokee Trailhawk earned its name with a full-time Active Drive Lock system, a real 2.92:1 low-range gear ratio, and a mechanical locking rear differential. That’s hardware that serious off-roaders actually respect.

The new Cherokee runs a 1.6-liter turbo-four with a 400-volt hybrid system producing 210 horsepower and 230 lb-ft of torque. That powertrain is capable on road, but the standard Active Drive I all-wheel-drive setup alone won’t be enough to justify the Trailhawk name. Here’s the catch — Jeep has already patented a low-range system specifically designed for hybrid drivetrains, which tells me this prototype is likely running something far more capable underneath that cladding.

The spy shots tell a story Jeep isn’t ready to tell yet

Those scratches along both door panels aren’t cosmetic damage — they’re proof of work. Whoever is testing this prototype has been pushing it down tight, overgrown trails, and the side sills look like they’ve absorbed a proper beating too. That’s not what happens on a highway loop around a test facility.

The tire package is where I got really interested. The prototype is rolling on Nexen Roadian all-terrain tires in a 245/65R17 fitment — roughly 30 inches in diameter — on wheels that are one inch smaller than any other Cherokee variant spotted so far. More sidewall means more cushion over rocks and more grip on loose terrain. The wheel design looks sharp in the photos too, which matters when you’re trying to sell this thing to someone who also wants it to look good in a grocery store parking lot.

The Upland concept was the preview nobody connected until now

Back in March at the Easter Jeep Safari, Jeep showed a concept called the Cherokee Upland. I’ll be honest — I didn’t immediately connect the dots. High-clearance bumpers, functional tow hooks, 31.5-inch Falken all-terrain tires. The official press images were even labeled “Jeep KM Trailhawk,” which in hindsight was hiding in plain sight.

The prototype matches nearly everything from that concept in production-ready form. The front and rear bumpers sit high and tight for proper approach and departure angles — a specific design choice that separates a genuine off-road trim from one that just looks the part. Jeep has done the engineering work. Now it’s just a matter of when they pull the camouflage off officially.

Model Power Off-Road Tire Low Range Starting Price 2026 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 210 hp / 230 lb-ft 245/65R17 AT (~30 in) Patented hybrid system (expected) TBD (base from $37,695) Ford Bronco Sport Sasquatch 245 hp / 277 lb-ft 245/65R17 AT Twin-clutch rear diff ~$42,000 2026 Jeep Cherokee Base 210 hp / 230 lb-ft Standard all-season Active Drive I only $37,695

Ford’s Bronco Sport Sasquatch just got a serious rival to worry about

The Bronco Sport with the Sasquatch Package has been the most credible compact off-road SUV on the market for the past two years. Skid plates, all-terrain tires, an off-road suspension tune, and a twin-clutch rear differential — it’s a genuinely capable machine, and Ford charges a premium for it. The real story here is that Jeep is coming at it with a hybrid powertrain that promises both trail capability and fuel efficiency in a segment where buyers are increasingly watching their gas bills.

If Jeep delivers a proper low-range system and keeps the price within striking distance of the Bronco Sport Sasquatch, this comparison is going to get uncomfortable for Ford very quickly. The Cherokee Trailhawk has brand heritage, dedicated off-road trails credibility, and now a modern electrified powertrain behind it. That’s a combination the Bronco Sport doesn’t currently offer in any configuration.

Why this matters

Hybrid off-road technology is entering affordable compact SUV territory

Jeep’s patented low-range hybrid system could redefine trail capability standards

Ford’s Bronco Sport Sasquatch dominance in this segment faces its first real threat

The verdict: The 2026 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk isn’t just a trim level returning from hiatus — it looks like a calculated answer to one of the most popular off-road packages in the compact SUV segment. If the patented hybrid low-range system makes production, Jeep won’t just be matching the Bronco Sport Sasquatch; it’ll be setting a new benchmark. Based on how openly this prototype is showing itself, I expect an official debut before the end of 2026. This is the Cherokee that off-road buyers have been waiting four years to see.

If you’ve been on the fence about the new Cherokee, now is the time to start paying close attention. Bookmark this page and follow along — when Jeep pulls the covers off this one officially, you’ll want to be first in line for the full breakdown.