KTM RC 450 Hits China At ₹4.73 Lakh — 56bhp Twin Should Worry Aprilia RS 457

April 1, 2026 turned out to be a very real day for sport bike fans — KTM officially launched the RC 450 in China, and the details are genuinely exciting enough to lose sleep over. A twin-cylinder engine, flagship-inspired styling, a top speed of 195 km/h, and a price that converts to just ₹4.73 lakh — this bike deserves every bit of attention it is getting right now.

I have been watching this story develop since last December, when government homologation documents first leaked the RC 450’s existence in China. Now that it is officially here, let me break down exactly what KTM has built — and what it means for Indian riders.

The Engine That Changes Everything

The KTM RC 450 is powered by a 449cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 41 kW, which is 56 hp of maximum power. To put that in perspective, the CFMoto 450 SR — the bike this RC 450 is closely related to — makes 52 hp from the same displacement family. KTM has clearly tuned this engine harder, and the result shows in every number.

Top speed is claimed at 195 km/h as per Chinese homologation documents, versus 192 km/h for the CFMoto 450 SR. The RC 450 also comes in lighter at 168 kg compared to the CFMoto’s 171 kg. That 3 kg difference might seem small, but combined with 4 extra horsepower, the power-to-weight advantage is real and you will feel it on a racetrack or an open highway stretch.

Styling Straight From the 990 RC R

One of the biggest reasons I am excited about this bike is how it looks. KTM has clearly drawn from the 990 RC R playbook — the sharp angular bodywork, the aerodynamic winglets at the front fairing, the aggressive full-fairing silhouette. For a bike at this price point, the visual drama is extraordinary.

The single-sided aluminium swingarm is borrowed from the CFMoto 450 SR-S variant, and it adds a premium visual touch that you rarely see in the sub-₹5 lakh space. Both ends ride on 17-inch wheels wrapped in 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tubeless tyres — the same configuration as the CFMoto counterpart, which is already a proven setup.

Hardware and Tech That Mean Business

KTM has not skimped on the suspension or braking package. The RC 450 gets WP USD front forks and a WP monoshock at the rear — both fully adjustable, which is a proper track-ready setup. Braking is handled by WP Braking Systems with dual-channel ABS, and there is a Bosch-sourced lean-angle adaptive control system working in the background.

The tech list goes further. Electronic throttle with ride mode selection, traction control, cruise control, a full TFT display with connectivity features — this is not a stripped-down budget sport bike. Optional accessories include heated grips and a tyre pressure monitoring system, which tells you KTM is treating this as a premium product even in the mid-displacement space.

Spec KTM RC 450 CFMoto 450 SR Engine 449cc Parallel-Twin 449cc Parallel-Twin Max Power 56 hp (41 kW) 52 hp (38 kW) Top Speed 195 km/h 192 km/h Kerb Weight 168 kg 171 kg Suspension WP USD + WP Monoshock USD + Monoshock ABS Dual-Channel (WP) Dual-Channel Launch Price CNY 34,999 (~₹4.73 lakh) Lower

The India Story — A Global-Spec RC 450 Is Coming

Here is where things get really interesting for Indian riders. The China-spec RC 450 that just launched is a CFMoto collaboration, specifically built for that market. For India, Europe, and other global markets, KTM is developing a completely separate 449cc parallel-twin platform — one that has nothing to do with the CFMoto engine architecture.

The global-spec KTM RC 450 is planned for a 2027 launch, and here is the most exciting part: production is expected to happen in India. That means Indian manufacturing, likely from KTM’s existing setup here, which could result in competitive pricing and export to European markets from our shores. For European A2 license compliance, the global version will be restricted to 48 hp, but an unrestricted variant for other markets is almost certain.

When it arrives, the global RC 450 will take direct aim at the Aprilia RS 457, the Yamaha R3, and the Kawasaki Ninja 400. Given what the China-spec version already shows us about KTM’s intent, the global variant could very well redefine the mid-displacement sport bike segment.

Should Aprilia and Yamaha Be Worried

Absolutely. The Aprilia RS 457 is currently the most serious fully-faired sport bike in India’s mid-size segment, and it commands premium pricing. If KTM brings the global RC 450 to India at a competitive price point — backed by Indian production — it will directly undercut and outspec anything Aprilia or Yamaha currently offers in this space.

The RC 450 also brings the KTM brand halo, WP suspension, and electronic aids that Yamaha R3 buyers can only dream about. This is not a speculative threat — it is a very real one that is 12 months away from becoming a showroom reality.

If you are a sport bike enthusiast in India who has been holding off on buying the RS 457 or the R3, I genuinely think 2027 is worth waiting for. Follow this story closely, set your alerts, and start saving — because when the KTM RC 450 lands in Indian showrooms, it is going to sell out fast. Drop your thoughts in the comments — are you excited about this one, or are you already committed to a rival?