Maruti Dzire Back At No.1 — Kia Seltos Up 69% In March 2026 Sales

A Kia model jumping 69% in a single month is the kind of number that makes you stop scrolling and read every line. March 2026 just delivered one of the most dramatic monthly sales reports the Indian auto market has seen in recent memory, and the full picture is even more fascinating than the headlines suggest.

The top 10 cars combined sold 1,76,586 units in March 2026 — an 11.72% year-on-year jump over the 1,58,063 units recorded in March 2026. I went through every number carefully, and there are winners, surprises, and a few models that should be genuinely worried about what’s coming next.

Maruti Dzire Takes the Crown Back

After months of being pushed around by the surging SUV segment, the Maruti Dzire returned to the top of India’s best-seller chart with 21,224 units in March 2026 — a powerful 37.28% year-on-year growth. That’s not a narrow win. That’s a statement from one of India’s most dependable nameplates.

I think Dzire’s resurgence reveals something important about the Indian market that the SUV-obsessed narrative tends to overlook. Affordable, fuel-efficient sedans still command fierce loyalty, particularly among first-time buyers in tier-2 and tier-3 cities who want maximum value for every rupee spent.

Tata Punch and Nexon Own the SUV Leaderboard

Tata Motors had a brilliant March. The Punch, counting petrol and EV variants together, finished a razor-thin second at 20,977 units — just 247 units behind the Dzire — registering 18.42% year-on-year growth. Right behind it, the Tata Nexon, again combining ICE and EV numbers, recorded 19,810 units with 21.04% growth.

Tata now occupies two of the top three spots in India’s passenger vehicle rankings, and I believe that is no accident. Their lineup — especially in the compact SUV space — has never been more relevant or more competitive than it is right now.

Creta Slips, But Hyundai Is Not Out of the Fight

The Hyundai Creta fell marginally, dipping 1.22% year-on-year to 17,838 units. In absolute terms, crossing 17,000 units in a single month is still a superb performance. But when every rival around you is growing at 18% to 69%, a slight decline does look relatively sharper, and Hyundai will be watching this closely.

The Venue maintained steady ground with 11,147 units and 6.76% growth, which tells me Hyundai’s two-SUV strategy is still working — just under increasing competitive pressure from all directions.

Baleno Surprises While Brezza Struggles

Inside Maruti Suzuki’s own family, the results were mixed. Baleno put up a genuinely impressive 32.65% growth to reach 16,392 units — the kind of jump you don’t usually see from a model that has been in the market as long as it has. Younger buyers are clearly warming to its premium hatchback proposition.

The Brezza, however, slipped 2.51% to 16,130 units, while stablemate Fronx continued climbing at 13.69% to 15,540 units. Two Maruti products targeting overlapping buyers is creating its own internal tension, and the Fronx’s growing momentum suggests buyers are beginning to make that choice consciously.

The Kia Story: Nothing Short of Sensational

This is the number that genuinely stunned me. Kia Sonet sales surged 55.90% year-on-year to 12,012 units. Then Seltos went even further — a jaw-dropping 69.21% growth to 11,041 units. Two models from the same brand, both posting 50%-plus growth in the same month, is a rare and remarkable achievement in a market this competitive.

Kia’s momentum in India right now is undeniable. A combination of fresh design updates, generous feature loading, and rapidly growing brand trust among Indian families seems to be converting interest into actual sales at a pace that competitors are struggling to match.

New Entrants and Fast Risers Shake the Top 25

The broader top 25 data carries even more excitement. Maruti Victoris entered the top 10 SUV chart with 11,062 units in its early days on sale, confirming that well-positioned new products can generate instant volume. Mahindra XUV 7X0 and the revived Tata Sierra also made immediate impressions on the extended top 25 list.

Toyota Hyryder was arguably the fastest-growing model in the entire top 25, clocking a massive 93.08% year-on-year increase. Hybrid technology is clearly striking a chord with Indian buyers who want real-world fuel savings without the range anxiety that still holds back some EV consideration. Meanwhile, models like Swift, down 18.04%, and Tiago, down 10.41%, are experiencing sharp declines — a clear signal that small hatchbacks without standout value propositions are losing buyers to the SUV segment at an accelerating pace.

March 2026 Top 10 Cars — Full Sales Data

Rank Model March 2026 Units YoY Growth 1 Maruti Dzire 21,224 +37.28% 2 Tata Punch (incl. EV) 20,977 +18.42% 3 Tata Nexon (incl. EV) 19,810 +21.04% 4 Hyundai Creta (incl. EV) 17,838 -1.22% 5 Maruti Ertiga 17,072 +1.59% 6 Maruti WagonR 17,025 -0.87% 7 Maruti Baleno 16,392 +32.65% 8 Maruti Brezza 16,130 -2.51% 9 Maruti Fronx 15,540 +13.69% 10 Mahindra Scorpio (incl. N) 14,578 +4.78%

The top 25 cars combined hit 3,34,794 units in March 2026 — a striking 24.99% growth over the 2,67,866 units sold in the same month last year. The Indian auto market is genuinely healthy, and if you have been sitting on a purchase decision, this data shows the segment is only getting more competitive and more feature-rich with every passing month. Head to your nearest showroom this weekend, test drive your shortlist, and lock in your booking before waiting periods start climbing ahead of the next festive season.