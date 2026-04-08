Mini Builds a $44,600 One-Off JCW Convertible for One Lucky American

Mini just built something you cannot walk into a dealership and order — a fully bespoke, one-of-one John Cooper Works Convertible commissioned by a single American enthusiast. And honestly, looking at what came out of Plant Oxford, I think it might be the most interesting Mini ever built.

The car is called the MINI.01, and it exists at the intersection of boutique personalization and genuine performance hardware. Here’s everything worth knowing about it.

A Paint Job That Breaks Every Rule Mini Usually Follows

The MINI.01 wears a two-tone scheme that pairs Midnight Black with a custom shade of metallic green — and it is not applied symmetrically. The black elements cover the driver-side front and rear fenders plus the passenger-side door, which creates a genuinely disorienting, asymmetrical look you would never see on a standard production car.

The mirror caps carry black-and-white stripes, and when the soft top is raised, a Union Jack pattern covers the roof. It sits on 18-inch JCW Rallye Spoke wheels finished in dark gray with metallic accents. A “MINI SUPER SPECIAL 001” decal runs along the front fender, and a unique MINI.01 badge sits on the trunk lid. Inside, dark blue and black leather wraps the cabin, with contrasting stitching and green-accented trim pieces that tie back to the exterior — including the seat inserts, button trim, and speaker housings.

228 Horsepower and the Last FWD Convertible Standing in the US

Beneath all that custom bodywork sits the same powertrain found in the standard 2026 JCW Convertible — a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder pushing 228 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Mini claims a 0-60 mph time of 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 152 mph, which is genuinely respectable for a compact drop-top.

Here’s the real story though: this is the last new front-wheel-drive convertible on sale in the United States. Every other open-top sports car has moved to rear- or all-wheel drive. Mini is holding the line on a configuration that most buyers have abandoned, and for enthusiasts who love the snappy, front-led handling of a compact hot hatch, that is actually a meaningful distinction.

Spec Detail Engine 2.0L turbocharged inline-4 Horsepower 228 hp @ 5,000 RPM Torque 280 lb-ft @ 1,500 RPM 0-60 mph 6.2 seconds Top Speed 152 mph Fuel Economy (combined) 30 MPG Base Price (standard JCW Convertible) $44,600 + $1,175 destination Fully Optioned Price ~$50,775

What Mini Isn’t Saying About the Price of the MINI.01

Mini declined to disclose how much the MINI.01 actually cost to commission, and the client’s identity remains confidential. That silence is telling. A well-optioned standard JCW Convertible — with the Iconic Trim package at $4,400 and the Union Jack roof at $600 — already climbs to around $50,775 all-in. A fully bespoke, one-of-one build involving custom paint mixing, asymmetric body panel work, unique badging, and hand-finished leather would almost certainly push well past that figure.

Markus Grüneisl, Mini CEO of Plants Oxford and Swindon, called it “a fantastic collaboration between the Mini product and design teams, the local market, and Plant Oxford production.” That kind of executive-level language does not get attached to a budget personalization job. Whatever this car cost, it was not cheap — and Mini is smart not to publish a number that might make the rest of its lineup feel ordinary by comparison.

Mini’s Uncertain Future Makes This Build Feel More Significant

In 2026, Mini quietly walked back its commitment to go fully electric by 2030. Gas-powered models are staying in the US market for the foreseeable future — but the exact product roadmap beyond that remains unclear. The MINI.01 arrives at a moment when the brand is actively trying to reposition itself as a luxury goods company, not just a quirky city-car maker.

That positioning move matters. Personalization programs like this one — even when they happen behind closed doors for a single unnamed client — generate exactly the kind of aspirational coverage that Mini needs right now. It signals to buyers that the brand has the craftsmanship and the ambition to compete in a space that Mercedes-Benz Manufaktur and Porsche Exclusive have long owned. Whether Mini can scale that perception into real sales momentum is the open question heading into the rest of 2026.

Should You Care If You Can’t Buy This Car?

Most of us will never own the MINI.01 — that is the point. But what this build tells us about the standard JCW Convertible is genuinely useful. The platform is clearly capable of absorbing serious personalization without losing its identity. The powertrain is proven, the fuel economy is solid for a performance convertible, and the fact that it remains the only new FWD convertible in America gives it a collector-friendly niche that most rivals simply cannot claim.

If you have been eyeing the 2026 JCW Convertible and waiting for a reason to pull the trigger, this is it. The MINI.01 proves the bones of this car are worthy of serious investment — and at $44,600 to start, the production version delivers most of that character for a fraction of what the bespoke version likely cost. Go configure one, spec the Union Jack roof, and treat yourself to the last front-wheel-drive convertible experience left in the American market.