Cadillac’s CT4-V Blackwing Has A Final Order Date — And It’s Only Weeks Away

One of the last driver’s cars in America with a manual transmission and real analog soul just got an expiration date. If you’ve been sleeping on the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, you are now officially running out of time.

Cadillac will stop accepting new CT4 orders during the week of April 20, 2026. That includes every trim level — from the base CT4 all the way up to the twin-turbo Blackwing. After that cutoff, your only option is hunting through whatever is left sitting on dealer lots across the country. Production itself shuts down permanently on June 25, 2026, at GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly plant in Michigan.

A six-year run that never got the respect it deserved

The CT4 only launched in 2020, which makes this one of the shorter production runs in recent Cadillac history. Six years. That’s barely enough time for the car to build a proper cult following — and yet, it somehow did exactly that. The performance community quietly fell in love with it while the rest of the market chased crossovers and electric SUVs.

Cadillac Global Vice President John Roth had previously acknowledged the CT4’s end was coming, but a hard final date wasn’t public knowledge until recently. The brand hasn’t formally responded to press inquiries about the shutdown, which tells you something about how quietly this chapter is closing.

The Blackwing’s 472 hp and manual gearbox made it genuinely special

Here’s what the industry is actually losing. The CT4-V Blackwing packed a twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 producing 472 hp and 445 lb-ft of torque. More importantly, it came with the option of a six-speed manual transmission — a feature that has nearly vanished from the performance sedan segment entirely.

Standard CT4 models offered either a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder or a stronger 2.7-liter turbo, both competent but unremarkable. The Blackwing was the reason enthusiasts paid attention. In an era where performance cars increasingly feel like software updates dressed in sheet metal, the Blackwing drove like something engineers built because they actually cared about the experience behind the wheel.

Spec Detail Engine (Blackwing) Twin-turbo 3.6L V6 Horsepower 472 hp (352 kW) Torque 445 lb-ft (603 Nm) Transmission option 6-speed manual available Final order deadline Week of April 20, 2026 Production end date June 25, 2026 Production facility Lansing Grand River Assembly, Michigan

What Cadillac’s sedan lineup looks like after June 25

Once the CT4 exits, Cadillac’s sedan options become painfully thin. The CT5 survives — the brand has confirmed it will continue for at least one more generation — but that’s essentially it unless you have six figures ready for a Celestiq. There is no entry-level sedan replacement on the horizon.

The real story is that Cadillac says it still believes in sedans as a segment, yet it’s willingly walking away from the one model that gave younger buyers a genuine reason to consider the brand. The CT5 is a fine car. But it doesn’t fill the performance gap the Blackwing leaves behind. That’s the contradiction nobody at GM seems eager to address publicly.

Why the timing makes this exit sting even more

The CT4’s death lands at an awkward moment for the broader industry. Performance sedans are already an endangered species — BMW‘s M3 is one of the last true rivals standing, and even that car is under EV transition pressure. Killing the Blackwing now doesn’t just remove a model from a lineup. It removes one of the last affordable American-made performance sedans with a stick shift from the entire market.

I’ve watched a lot of cars come and go, but this one feels like a genuine cultural loss. The CT4-V Blackwing was never the loudest car in the room. It never had a viral launch moment or a celebrity ambassador. It just quietly existed as proof that American manufacturers could still build something emotionally rewarding — and now that proof is being archived. If there’s a replacement waiting in Cadillac’s pipeline, nobody’s talking about it yet. And that silence is the most unsettling part of this whole story.

If the Blackwing is on your list — or if it’s been on your list for a while and you’ve kept talking yourself out of it — the window is now a matter of weeks, not months. Check inventory at your nearest dealer, confirm any allocation with your local Cadillac store before April 20, and make the call. Cars like this don’t get second chances once the assembly line goes dark.