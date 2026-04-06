This 2006 Range Rover Sport Was Given A Rolls-Royce Cullinan Face And Listed For Sale In Finland

Not every tuning project needs to be understood — but this one demands a reckoning. Someone in Finland took a 2006 Range Rover Sport, borrowed the face of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, added carbon fiber everywhere, wrapped it in purple and blue, and then listed it for sale like that was a completely normal sequence of events.

I’ve seen some bold modification choices over the years, but this one sits in its own category. It’s not outrageous in the way a widebody Ferrari is outrageous. It’s outrageous in the way a chandelier in a garden shed is outrageous — technically impressive in parts, deeply confusing as a whole.

The Rolls-Royce front end that wasn’t fooling anyone

The most striking element is the nose. Where a standard Range Rover Sport wears its familiar grille, this one now sports a blacked-out Pantheon grille — the signature piece you’d normally find on a Cullinan. The headlights mirror the pre-facelift Rolls-Royce layout too, completing the illusion at first glance.

The listing on Finnish marketplace Nettiauto claims real Rolls-Royce parts were used. That’s a bold statement for a 2006 Land Rover platform wearing borrowed prestige. A replica Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament sits front and center, and a new bumper integrates an off-road LED light bar — because nothing says Mayfair like a rally-spec light bar.

Carbon fiber from bumper to D-pillar and nothing in between makes sense

Once you get past the Cullinan-inspired face, the carbon fiber work takes over. There’s a scooped carbon hood that visually contradicts the quasi-aristocratic front end. Exposed carbon front quarter panels continue the theme. Out back, the carbon treatment extends to the rear quarters and D-pillars, keeping the whole exterior tonally consistent in at least one way.

The wheels are matte black aftermarket units, which feel almost restrained by comparison. Custom tinted LED taillights and a reshaped rear bumper close out the exterior. The purple and blue finish — almost certainly a wrap rather than paint — ties it all together in a way that ensures this particular Range Rover will never, ever go unnoticed in a car park in Helsinki.

Feature Detail Base vehicle 2006 Range Rover Sport Front fascia inspiration Rolls-Royce Cullinan Pantheon grille + headlights Hood Carbon fiber with large scoop Quarter panels Exposed carbon fiber, front and rear Exterior finish Purple and blue wrap Wheels Matte black aftermarket set Interior highlight Orange leather dash and pillars, quilted black headliner Infotainment Large tablet-style display (aftermarket) Listed on Nettiauto (Finland)

The interior doubles down when it really didn’t have to

Most owners who go this far on the outside quietly walk back the excess inside. Not this one. The cabin features bright orange leather across the dashboard and pillars — a choice that feels less like an interior color and more like a statement of intent. A large tablet-style aftermarket infotainment screen modernizes the dated 2006 tech stack, which is at least practical.

The headliner is black quilted leather, which on its own would read as tasteful. Against orange pillars and a carbon-wrapped exterior in purple and blue, it reads as the one moment someone almost reconsidered. Almost. The real story here is that the build is genuinely thorough — this isn’t a half-finished garage project. Someone spent real money, real time, and real conviction making this exactly what it is.

Finland is selling something that defies a clean category

Here’s the catch with builds like this: they exist in a no-man’s land at resale. It isn’t a Rolls-Royce, so it won’t attract Rolls-Royce buyers. It’s no longer a stock Range Rover Sport, so the conservative Land Rover crowd won’t touch it. It belongs to a very specific buyer — someone who saw it on Nettiauto, felt something visceral, and didn’t immediately close the tab.

That buyer exists. They always do. Heavily modified cars that polarize this sharply tend to find their person eventually, usually someone who appreciates the sheer audacity of the concept more than the execution itself. The Range Rover Sport platform has always been a tuner favorite, and the 2006 model still carries a usable V8 under that scooped carbon hood. What’s underneath the aesthetic is actually a solid foundation. What’s on top of it is entirely another conversation.

If you find yourself oddly drawn to this thing — purple wrap, fake Spirit of Ecstasy and all — the listing is live on Nettiauto right now. Go look at it properly. There’s something magnetic about a build this committed to its own chaos, and if you’re in the market for a conversation piece that doubles as an SUV, Finland is apparently waiting for your call.