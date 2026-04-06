Roush’s New F-150 Nitemare Has 705 HP Nobody Saw Coming

Most trucks that leave the Ford assembly line never touch a skidpad. The 2026 Roush F-150 Nitemare hits 1.0+ lateral G on a road course — in a full-size pickup truck.

That number alone should stop any performance enthusiast cold. Add 705 horsepower, a suspension dropped 5 inches in the rear, and you have one of the most aggressive street trucks built in America right now.

Spec Detail Base Power (Coyote V8) 400 HP / 410 lb-ft torque Supercharged Power (TVS R2650) 705 HP / 635 lb-ft torque Suspension Drop (front/rear) 3 inches / 5 inches Lateral G (skidpad avg) 0.79+ sustained / 1.0+ max Roush Package Price $22,999 over base F-150 Supercharger Add-On $8,899 + installation Warranty 3-year / 36,000-mile limited

Why Roush slammed this truck harder than anyone expected

The Nitemare name has been around since 2008, but the 2026 edition is the most serious version Roush has built yet. The front end drops 3 inches. The rear drops 5 inches. That kind of stance on a full-size F-150 isn’t just visual — it completely transforms how the truck behaves at speed.

Roush’s Advanced Lowered Suspension System layers performance coilovers, drop spindles, twin-tube dampers, progressive-rate springs, and an upgraded sway bar into a single cohesive package. The result is a truck that Roush describes as offering “exceptional handling and road feel” — and the skidpad numbers back that claim up without needing any marketing language to carry the load.

The Raptor charges more and can’t pull these G numbers — think about that

Ford’s own Raptor is the default answer when someone wants a performance F-150. But the Raptor is built around off-road dominance, not lateral grip. The Nitemare goes in a completely different direction — it’s a road-focused, street-dominating machine that prioritizes cornering and stance over desert crawling.

Starting at $47,835 for the base two-door XL before the Roush package, the total buy-in lands around $70,834 before you touch the supercharger option. That’s real money, but it’s buying a hand-built, serialized truck that no Ford dealership stock unit can match. Every 4×4 Nitemare is assembled by hand at Roush’s metro Detroit facility after rolling off the Ford line — that’s not an assembly-line product, it’s a bespoke performance build.

What Roush isn’t saying about the 705 HP supercharger option

Here’s the catch — the TVS R2650 supercharger that bumps output from 400 HP to 705 HP and torque from 410 lb-ft to 635 lb-ft cannot be installed at the factory. Emissions regulations prevent it from being an official factory add-on. So Roush routes around that limitation by having the supercharger installed at the dealership after the truck is titled.

That post-title installation process keeps the build technically compliant, but buyers should ask hard questions about emissions legality in their specific state before writing that extra $8,899 check — plus whatever installation costs the dealer applies. The real story here is that getting to 705 HP means two separate transactions, two separate negotiations, and some paperwork complexity that the glossy spec sheet doesn’t spell out clearly.

The one catch nobody is talking about: this truck costs $3,000 more than last year

The 2026 Nitemare Roush package is priced at $22,999 — a $3,000 increase over the 2026 edition that debuted the current-generation revival. That’s a 15% price jump in a single model year, and it comes during a period when buyers are already dealing with elevated truck prices across the board. Roush hasn’t publicly explained what drove the increase.

What softens the hit is the new content included for 2026. Buyers get functional hood extractors, an updated bedside graphic package, an amber-lit front grille, premium interior materials, full carpet package, and a red carbon-fiber steering wheel accent with serialized Roush badging. Whether those additions justify $3,000 extra will depend entirely on how much each buyer values the visual upgrades over the mechanical ones that remain essentially unchanged from 2026.

Model Peak HP Lateral G Suspension Edge 2026 Roush Nitemare 705 HP 1.0+ G Lowered coilover Street grip king Ford F-150 Raptor R 720 HP ~0.75 G Long-travel off-road Off-road dominance Ram 1500 TRX 702 HP ~0.78 G Off-road tuned Raw straight-line pull

Why this matters

Specialty tuners are filling the gap between stock trucks and track tools.

705 HP in a street-legal pickup redefines what production performance means in 2026.

Post-title supercharger installs signal a growing emissions workaround trend industrywide.

The verdict: The 2026 Roush F-150 Nitemare is the most focused, cornering-capable full-size truck available to American buyers right now. It’s not built for sand dunes or rock crawling — it’s built for the driver who wants a pickup that genuinely handles, with a V8 soundtrack that matches the stance. The $3,000 price hike over 2026 stings, but the 705 HP supercharger option makes this the rare street truck that can back up every aggressive visual choice with real performance numbers. If the next-generation Nitemare keeps this trajectory, Roush is building something that Ford’s own performance division should be paying close attention to.

If you’ve been sitting on the fence about a performance truck that actually handles rather than just postures, the 2026 Nitemare is available right now through Roush-authorized Ford dealerships. Get your order in early — limited-production builds like this don’t wait around, and the supercharger option will book up fast once word spreads about those G numbers.