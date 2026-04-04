Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Gets New Variant — ₹1.49 Lakh, Alloys Included

Royal Enfield just made the Hunter 350 even harder to ignore — and this time, they brought alloy wheels, a smarter instrument cluster, and two colours so bold they look like they belong on a street art mural. If you have been eyeing this motorcycle but felt the base trim was a little too bare, the wait is officially over.

Unveiled at HunterHood — Royal Enfield’s own street culture platform event held in Lucknow — the 2026 Hunter 350 update went live for bookings and retail across India from April 4, 2026. I have been tracking this lineup since its 2022 debut, and this feels like the smartest expansion Royal Enfield has made to the range yet.

What Exactly Is the New Base Premium Variant?

Think of the Base Premium as the sweet spot Royal Enfield always should have offered. Sitting between the existing base and mid trims, this new variant is priced at ₹1,49,900 (ex-showroom Chennai) and packs in features that make a genuine difference in day-to-day riding — not just on paper.

The most noticeable upgrade is the switch from spoke rims to alloy wheels. That single change improves tubeless tyre compatibility and cuts down on maintenance anxiety considerably, especially if you are navigating pothole-heavy city roads every morning. The headlamp gets a clean round halogen unit, the instrument cluster now combines digi-analog readouts with rotary switchgear, and the seat gets proper stitching — small touches that collectively make the bike feel more premium at every interaction point.

On the safety and mechanical front, the Base Premium comes with single-channel ABS and a slip-and-assist clutch. The clutch upgrade in particular is something I appreciate — lighter pull at the lever makes a real difference in stop-start city traffic, and it is a feature that usually lives in higher-priced trims across the segment.

Mumbai Yellow and Moonshot White — Two New Colours for the Top Variant

Royal Enfield has also added two new colourways to the top-spec Hunter 350, both priced at ₹1,69,804 (ex-showroom Chennai). These are not just fresh paint — they each carry a distinct personality that fits the Hunter’s urban, lifestyle-first identity.

Mumbai Yellow is loud, city-charged energy in motorcycle form. Inspired by the chaos, culture, and movement of urban India, this colour practically demands attention at traffic lights. Moonshot White goes the other direction — it carries unique graphics with a celestial inspiration, making it look more like a collector’s piece than a commuter. Between the two, I would personally reach for Moonshot White, but I can already see Mumbai Yellow becoming the one everyone spots and Googles at the next signal.

Full Variant and Price Breakdown — 2026 Hunter 350

Variant Key Features Price (Ex-showroom Chennai) Base Spoke wheels, basic halogen, standard clutch Below ₹1,49,900 Base Premium (NEW) Alloy wheels, digi-analog cluster, slip-assist clutch, single-channel ABS, stitched seat ₹1,49,900 Top Spec (Mumbai Yellow) Full spec, new urban-inspired colour ₹1,69,804 Top Spec (Moonshot White) Full spec, celestial graphic colourway ₹1,69,804

Why This Update Makes Strategic Sense for Royal Enfield

The Hunter 350 has done something remarkable since 2022 — it pulled younger buyers into the Royal Enfield fold at a time when the brand was largely associated with older, more traditional riders. Its compact form, lightweight chassis, and street-forward attitude resonated in metros almost immediately. Over four years, it has quietly become a gateway motorcycle for an entire demographic that was never going to start with a Classic or a Bullet.

The addition of the Base Premium variant now takes that story beyond metros. By offering alloy wheels and ABS at this price point, Royal Enfield is clearly targeting Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities where price sensitivity is real, but aspirations are no less urban. A rider in Lucknow, Coimbatore, or Patna who wants the Hunter experience but finds the top trim slightly out of budget now has a genuinely compelling option to walk into a showroom for.

The engine remains unchanged — the familiar 349cc single-cylinder unit that delivers smooth, unhurried power. That consistency is actually a selling point. You are not buying this motorcycle for outright performance; you are buying it for how it makes you feel weaving through city streets, and that feeling has not been touched.

How It Stacks Up in the Urban Segment

At ₹1.49 lakh for the Base Premium, the Hunter 350 positions itself competitively in a segment that includes Honda CB300R and Bajaj Pulsar N250, though admittedly those play in slightly different performance brackets. The Hunter’s strength has never been peak numbers — it is the whole package of retro-modern styling, brand prestige, and daily usability that justifies the price for its buyers. Adding alloys and a slip-assist clutch at this trim level tightens the value equation further.

If you have been sitting on the fence about the Hunter 350 and were waiting for that middle-ground variant that feels complete without stretching the budget, this is your cue to walk into a Royal Enfield dealership right now. Bookings are already open nationwide, the new colours are shipping, and if Mumbai Yellow goes viral on Instagram the way I suspect it will, availability on certain colourways could get tight fast. Go see it in person — the photographs do not do the metalwork justice.