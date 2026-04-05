Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Gets ₹1.49 Lakh Variant — Alloys, ABS And Slip Clutch Standard

Royal Enfield just made one of its most popular urban motorcycles even harder to walk away from — and if you have been sitting on the fence about bringing home a Hunter 350, this new update might be the push you needed. The company has officially expanded the Hunter 350 lineup for 2026, adding a brand-new Base Premium variant and two striking new colour options that are already turning heads at showrooms across India.

I got a close look at everything Royal Enfield announced at HunterHood, the brand’s street culture platform event held in Lucknow, and honestly, this update is smarter than it first appears. Here is a complete breakdown of what changed, what it costs, and whether this new variant is actually worth your money.

The New Base Premium Variant — What You Actually Get

The headline addition to the 2026 Hunter 350 range is the Base Premium variant, priced at ₹1,49,900 (ex-showroom Chennai). It slots neatly between the existing entry-level base trim and the mid variant, which means Royal Enfield is widening the ladder rather than replacing any existing step.

What makes this variant genuinely interesting is the feature jump it delivers for its price point. The most visible upgrade is the switch from spoke rims to alloy wheels. If you are an everyday urban rider like me, alloys are not just a style statement — they mean tubeless tyre compatibility, which is a practical blessing when you hit a nail on a potholed city road at 7 AM.

Beyond the wheels, the Base Premium also brings a round halogen headlamp with a more refined look, a digi-analog instrument cluster with rotary switchgear, a stitched seat that adds a premium tactile feel, and a sporty grab rail at the rear. On the safety and mechanical side, Royal Enfield has added single-channel ABS and a slip and assist clutch — two features that used to be reserved for higher trims and genuinely improve the confidence of newer riders in city traffic.

Mumbai Yellow And Moonshot White — Two Bold New Colours

For buyers eyeing the top-spec Hunter 350, Royal Enfield has introduced two new colourways: Mumbai Yellow and Moonshot White, both priced at ₹1,69,804 (ex-showroom Chennai). These join the existing colour palette of the flagship variant and give the Hunter an even stronger lifestyle identity.

Mumbai Yellow is exactly what the name implies — it is loud, energetic, and unafraid of attention. Royal Enfield says it is inspired by city culture, art, and movement, and I can see the logic clearly. If you ride through Bandra or Connaught Place, this colour does all the talking before the engine even starts.

Moonshot White takes a more contemplative route. It features unique graphics inspired by celestial themes — subtle, artistic, and a strong choice for riders who want something that stands apart without being aggressive. Both colourways reinforce what the Hunter 350 has always been about: self-expression on two wheels.

Full 2026 Hunter 350 Variant Breakdown

Variant Price (Ex-Showroom Chennai) Key Highlights Base ₹1,34,900 Spoke wheels, standard headlamp, basic cluster Base Premium (New) ₹1,49,900 Alloy wheels, digi-analog cluster, single-channel ABS, slip clutch, stitched seat Metro (Mid) ₹1,59,900 (approx) Dual-channel ABS, USB charging, gloss finishes Dapper (Top) — Mumbai Yellow ₹1,69,804 Full premium spec, new Mumbai Yellow colour Dapper (Top) — Moonshot White ₹1,69,804 Full premium spec, new Moonshot White colour

Bookings and retail for the entire updated lineup commenced across India from April 4, 2026. If your city has a Royal Enfield dealership — and at this point, almost every city does — you can walk in today and book one.

Why This Update Actually Makes Strategic Sense

Since its launch in 2022, the Hunter 350 has been one of Royal Enfield’s sharpest tools for pulling younger riders into the brand. Its lightweight build, compact proportions, and city-tuned dynamics made it genuinely approachable for first-time buyers who found the Bullet or Meteor too big and heavy for daily urban commuting.

But there was always a gap in the variant lineup — a sweet spot between “affordable but basic” and “fully loaded but pricey.” The Base Premium fills that gap almost perfectly. For ₹15,000 more than the base model, you get alloys, an ABS system, and a slip clutch — upgrades that genuinely matter in real-world riding conditions, not just on a spec sheet.

Royal Enfield is also clearly thinking beyond the metros with this move. Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across India are becoming increasingly important for motorcycle brands, and a more feature-rich but still sub-₹1.5 lakh option could open up a significant new buyer pool. The Hunter 350 always had the personality — now it has the accessibility to match.

The engine remains unchanged: the proven 349cc single-cylinder unit that Royal Enfield uses across multiple platforms. That is not a criticism — this motor is well-liked for its smooth power delivery and low maintenance demands, which is exactly what the Hunter’s urban audience needs.

Should You Book One Right Now?

If you have been waiting for the Hunter 350 to feel worth the upgrade from a basic commuter, the Base Premium variant is a genuinely compelling answer. Alloy wheels, single-channel ABS, a slip clutch, and the Hunter’s inherent style — all for under ₹1.5 lakh — is a package that is difficult to argue against in this segment. I would strongly suggest visiting your nearest Royal Enfield dealership this weekend, taking a test ride on the Base Premium, and seeing for yourself whether that stitched seat and digi-analog cluster make the difference you have been waiting for. Retail has already begun, so do not let the new Mumbai Yellow units sell out before you have had a chance to spot one in the metal.