New Burgman Street Launches April 2 — TFT, Keyless And Copper Shade

Suzuki just dropped its second teaser for the new Burgman Street, and honestly, it has me genuinely excited about a 125cc scooter in a way I haven’t been for a while. The launch is set for April 2, 2026 — that’s literally tomorrow — and the details coming out of this teaser are making this one hard to ignore.

What makes this even more interesting is that Aprilia quietly de-listed both the SXR 125 and SXR 160 from their official website, effectively handing the 125cc maxi scooter crown to Suzuki on a silver platter. And Suzuki knows it — they’re literally calling the new Burgman Street “The One and Only.” Bold claim, but the specs might actually back it up.

What The Second Teaser Actually Reveals

The second teaser gives us our clearest look yet at the front fascia, and it is genuinely striking. The full dual-pod LED headlights dominate the face, giving this scooter what Suzuki describes as a “dominating and menacing stance.” I’d agree — it looks far more aggressive than the outgoing model and immediately sets itself apart in the segment.

There’s also a new Copper shade visible in the teaser that hasn’t been part of the Burgman colour lineup before. Given how popular bronze and earthy tones have become with urban Indian buyers, this feels like a very deliberate move to attract a slightly premium, style-conscious audience. The dual-tone plastic panels that Suzuki already offers on current variants are expected to continue here as well.

Features Expected On The 2026 Model

This is where the 2026 Burgman Street gets genuinely exciting. Suzuki has already rolled out some impressive tech on the new-gen Access 125, and the expectation is that the Burgman Street will inherit all of it — and possibly more, given its flagship positioning in the brand’s scooter lineup.

A TFT instrument cluster with turn-by-turn navigation is expected, which would make it one of the very few 125cc scooters in India offering this feature at launch. Add to that a Keyless Go system with a Smart Key, and you have a scooter that genuinely competes on tech rather than just displacement. Other features on the confirmed or strongly expected list include a single-channel ABS, USB charging port, engine auto start/stop, a silent starter motor, all-LED lighting, a front windshield, alloy wheels, a front disc brake, large underseat storage and a glovebox.

That is a seriously loaded feature sheet for a 125cc machine, and I think Suzuki has been very calculated about this. With the Aprilia SXR gone from the picture, there’s no premium rival to push back against — but they’ve loaded the Burgman Street as if there is one.

Engine And Wheel Size — What We Know

On the powertrain front, the 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street is expected to carry forward the familiar 125cc single-cylinder engine producing 8.5 bhp and 10 Nm of torque. There have been some whispers about a 150cc variant, but the general consensus — and honestly, the more likely scenario — is that this stays at 125cc for now.

One change that could actually matter more in daily use: there’s a reasonable probability that Suzuki will offer 12-inch wheels as standard across variants, rather than keeping them exclusive to an EX variant like before. If true, that’s a meaningful upgrade for ride quality on India’s varied road surfaces.

Spec Snapshot — 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street

Feature Details Launch Date April 2, 2026 Engine 125cc Single-Cylinder Power Output 8.5 bhp / 10 Nm Instrument Cluster TFT with Navigation (Expected) Key System Keyless Go / Smart Key (Expected) Braking Front Disc + Single-Channel ABS New Colour Copper Shade (Confirmed via Teaser) Wheels Likely 12-inch Standard Lighting Full LED including Dual-Pod Headlight Rival Aprilia SXR (De-listed)

Why This Launch Actually Matters For Indian Buyers

Suzuki has been quietly building a serious scooter portfolio in India. The Access 125 remains one of the most trusted names in the segment, and the Avenis brought in a sportier crowd. The Burgman Street has always been the brand’s statement scooter — the one that says you want more than just reliable commuting, you want presence.

With Aprilia stepping back from the 125cc maxi space, Suzuki’s timing here is almost perfect. There is no direct rival at this positioning right now, and if the pricing stays competitive — which, given how Suzuki has priced the Access and Avenis, it likely will — the 2026 Burgman Street could genuinely become the default choice for anyone looking at a premium urban 125cc scooter.

The segment has been waiting for something fresh, and from everything the two teasers have shown, Suzuki is about to deliver exactly that. The dual-pod headlights alone are enough to turn heads at a traffic light, but the tech stack is what will likely close the deal for buyers who’ve been sitting on the fence.

If you’ve been considering a scooter upgrade this year, I’d say hold off on making any final decisions until the full price and variant details drop on April 2, 2026 — bookmark this, set a reminder, and let’s see if Suzuki delivers on the “One and Only” promise. Drop your thoughts in the comments: what feature on this list matters most to you?