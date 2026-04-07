Tata Intra EV At ₹11.95 Lakh — 211 km Range, 55-Min Fast Charge

India’s last-mile delivery economy just got a serious electric upgrade, and the price tag will genuinely surprise you. Tata Motors has officially launched the Intra EV pickup truck at ₹11.95 lakh (ex-showroom), and on paper, it is one of the most practical electric commercial vehicles the country has seen so far.

I have been watching Tata’s electric commercial vehicle rollout closely, and the Intra EV feels like the piece of the puzzle that small fleet operators and individual entrepreneurs have been waiting for. It is not just about going green — this machine is engineered to make money.

Why the Intra EV Is a Big Deal for Small Businesses

Tata Motors positions the Intra EV as its third electric small commercial vehicle, following the Ace EV 1000 and the Ace Pro EV. But where the Ace-series targets ultra-compact cargo runs, the Intra EV steps up with a long body option stretching up to 10 feet 2 inches in cargo length. That is serious carrying space for a vehicle at this price point.

The target use cases read like a who’s who of India’s backbone logistics — FMCG distribution, e-commerce last-mile delivery, cold-chain operations, LPG distribution, dairy runs and even waste management. If you run any kind of small fleet in an Indian city or semi-urban zone, this vehicle has your name written all over it.

Tata says the entire development of the Intra EV came from real-world operational insights. That is not marketing fluff — you can see it in the design choices. The walk-through cabin, car-like ergonomics and electric power steering all point to a vehicle designed around the driver who spends eight to ten hours behind the wheel every single day.

Battery, Range and the Charging Number That Changes Everything

The Intra EV runs on a 28.2 kWh battery pack that delivers a certified range of 211 km on a single charge. For urban and semi-urban delivery routes, that range comfortably covers a full working day without a midday charge stop. But here is the number that really matters for commercial operators: 55 minutes.

Using the CCS2 fast charging socket, the Intra EV charges from 10% to 80% in just 55 minutes. That is a lunch-break charge. In the commercial vehicle world, downtime is money lost — and Tata has clearly engineered this vehicle with that in mind. The electric powertrain also brings regenerative braking, adjustable across three levels, which quietly top up the battery every time you slow down in city traffic.

Motor Specs and Payload — The Numbers That Matter

Specification Tata Intra EV Launch Price ₹11.95 lakh (ex-showroom) Battery Capacity 28.2 kWh Certified Range 211 km Motor Output 96.5 bhp / 230 Nm Payload Capacity 1,750 kg Fast Charge (10–80%) 55 minutes (CCS2) Cargo Body Length Up to 10 feet 2 inches Charging Port CCS2

The motor puts out 96.5 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. For a pickup designed to haul up to 1,750 kg of payload, that torque figure is very encouraging — electric motors deliver their peak torque instantly, which means pulling away from traffic lights with a full load is smooth and effortless compared to a diesel equivalent.

Fleet Edge — The Tech Layer That Makes Operations Smarter

Tata has bundled in its proprietary Fleet Edge suite with the Intra EV, and I think this is one of the most underrated parts of the entire package. Fleet Edge gives operators real-time vehicle tracking, live health monitoring, predictive maintenance insights and a range of connected features that a small fleet owner would previously have had to pay separately for.

For someone running even three or four of these vehicles, knowing the battery state, location and service requirements of every truck from a phone app is a genuine operational advantage. It also reduces the anxiety around EV adoption — you are not flying blind with an unfamiliar technology.

What Girish Wagh Said at the Launch

Tata Motors Managing Director and CEO Girish Wagh made a pointed statement at the launch, calling the Intra EV part of Tata’s mission to build India’s most comprehensive electric commercial vehicle portfolio. He specifically mentioned the rollout of next-generation electric trucks earlier in 2026 and the successful deployment of Tata electric buses across ten Indian cities. The Intra EV, in his words, advances that momentum further into the pickup segment.

That context matters. Tata is not experimenting here — this is a company with proven EV commercial infrastructure, charging partnerships and after-sales experience in the electric CV space. For a first-time EV buyer in the commercial segment, that ecosystem confidence is worth as much as the specs on paper.

The Quiet Cabin Advantage Nobody Talks About

One thing I personally find compelling about electric commercial vehicles is something most spec sheets barely mention — the cabin noise level. The Intra EV’s electric powertrain eliminates engine drone, and Tata specifically highlights a quiet cabin as one of its benefits. For a driver spending an entire working day on Indian roads, that reduction in fatigue is real and meaningful. It is a small quality-of-life upgrade that diesel pickups simply cannot match.

If you are a small business owner, a fleet manager or even an entrepreneur looking to cut fuel costs while building a greener operation, the Tata Intra EV at ₹11.95 lakh deserves serious attention right now. Head to your nearest Tata commercial vehicle dealer, ask for a demo run and run the numbers against your current diesel operating costs — I am confident the math will surprise you in the best possible way.