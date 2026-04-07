Tesla Just Raised Model S Prices $15,000 As Production Dies

Tesla just made its discontinued cars more expensive, and the internet has a lot to say about it. When a vehicle line is being killed off, the usual move is to slash prices and move metal — not jack them up by $15,000.

I’ve been watching Tesla’s pricing strategy for years, and I still find myself doing a double take at this one. Here’s everything you need to know about what just happened, why buyers are furious, and whether any of this actually makes sense.

Tesla slapped a $15,000 premium on cars it just stopped making

Tesla confirmed earlier in 2026 that production of both the Model S and Model X would wrap up sometime in the second quarter. That moment has now arrived. But instead of discounting the remaining inventory to clear it out fast, Tesla did the opposite — raising sticker prices by $15,000 across the board.

That applies to both brand-new units and demo vehicles, which are technically classified as new but may have a few hundred to a couple thousand miles on them. I spotted one demo listed in Ohio with 2,603 miles on the odometer, AWD configuration, 380 miles of range, and a sticker price sitting right at $111,000. That’s not a typo.

The move was first flagged by Sawyer Merritt on X, and Tesla offered zero public explanation. No press release. No statement. The automaker doesn’t maintain a traditional PR department that responds to media inquiries, so the silence is somewhat expected — but it doesn’t make the decision any less baffling on the surface.

The Luxe Package is Tesla’s answer — but buyers aren’t buying it

Here’s the real story behind the number: every remaining Model S and Model X comes bundled with what Tesla calls the Luxe Package. That includes supervised Full Self-Driving access, Premium Connectivity, and four years of Premium Service covering regular maintenance. There’s also free lifetime charging at Tesla Superchargers — though that perk only transfers to the original buyer.

Add those features up and Tesla’s argument likely goes something like this: you’re not paying $15,000 more for the same car, you’re paying for a curated end-of-life ownership bundle. Whether that math actually pencils out is a different conversation. FSD supervision and four years of service don’t cost $15,000 in the real world, and buyers on X are responding accordingly.

The social post that broke the news collected over 300 comments, and the reaction was almost universally negative. “Ridiculous. Stop screwing with pricing and treat your customers with respect,” wrote one user. Another put it more bluntly: “You might as well light that $15,000 on fire because you’re basically tipping Tesla 15 grand to help them clear out inventory.” A third simply said, “I love Tesla but they be doing stupid ass shit sometimes.” The rare defenders called it confidence in the product and smart margin-maximizing. Most weren’t convinced.

Tesla’s sales are up, but the stock tells a different story

I want to zoom out here because the Model S price hike doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Tesla just reported Q1 2026 global sales of 358,023 vehicles — a 6.5% increase compared to the same period in 2026. That was enough to reclaim the title of world’s best-selling EV brand, edging out China’s BYD, which is currently in a sales slump of its own.

But here’s the catch: those numbers still fell short of analyst expectations. Tesla’s stock is down 20% so far in 2026, and at least one analyst on record believes the stock could drop as much as 60% before stabilizing. That’s a brutal forecast for a company that not long ago was the undisputed darling of the EV space.

Metric Detail Model S base price (2026) $86,990 Price hike on remaining inventory +$15,000 Demo unit example (Ohio) $111,000 / 2,603 miles / 380 mi range Model S horsepower 670 HP Q1 2026 global sales 358,023 vehicles (+6.5% YoY) Tesla stock performance in 2026 Down 20% (analyst warns: possible -60%) Luxe Package inclusions FSD, Premium Connectivity, 4-yr service, lifetime Supercharging

What Tesla isn’t saying about its bigger product problems

The Model S and Model X situation is, honestly, a symptom of something larger. Elon Musk’s long-promised $25,000 EV materialized as a decontented Model 3 that still starts above $40,000. Robotaxis are nowhere near the autonomous, city-roaming vision Musk has been selling for years. And the Tesla Roadster — which Musk suggested might debut on April 1, 2026 — still has no confirmed launch date as of early April.

When I look at all of this together, I see a company managing a complicated transition period while trying to maintain premium positioning on legacy hardware it’s simultaneously retiring. Raising prices on discontinued vehicles while newer product promises remain undelivered is a risky signal to send to buyers who are already watching the stock slide. The question isn’t just whether someone will pay $111,000 for a demo Model S — it’s whether Tesla’s brand can absorb this level of confusion without lasting damage to buyer trust.

If you’re in the market for a last-edition Model S or Model X and the Luxe Package genuinely fits your lifestyle, the window is closing fast — inventory won’t last forever at any price. But if you’re on the fence, I’d strongly suggest stress-testing that $15,000 premium against what the used market offers in 6 months. Your wallet will thank you for the patience.