Toyota Hikes Prices Starting April 2026 — Fortuner Gets ₹69,000 Costlier, Innova Crysta Follows

If you were planning to walk into a Toyota showroom this month and write a cheque, the calendar just worked against you. Toyota Kirloskar Motor has quietly rolled out a fresh round of price increases effective April 2026, and depending on which model you have your eye on, the pinch can range from barely noticeable to well over two lakh rupees.

I went through the complete revision list, and here is everything you need to know before you visit a dealership — variant by variant, model by model.

How Big Is the Hike, Really?

The percentage increase across the range sits between 0.1% and 2%, which sounds modest on paper. But when you are talking about vehicles priced between ₹9 lakh and over ₹2.5 crore, even a sub-2% revision translates into real money leaving your pocket. Most models are clustered around the 1.75% mark, which Toyota appears to have used as its internal benchmark for this cycle. The company has cited rising input costs and market-level adjustments as the primary drivers — a familiar justification, but one that is hard to argue with given commodity prices in 2026.

Model-Wise Price Revision Breakdown

Here is the full picture in one place, so you do not have to hunt through brochures:

Model Price Increase % Hike Variants Affected Fortuner ₹69,000 1.75% All variants Innova Crysta ₹39,000 1.75% Entire range Innova Hycross (SHEV) ₹54,000 1.75% Strong Hybrid variants Innova Hycross (Petrol) ₹39,000 2% Petrol variants Urban Cruiser Hyryder ₹5,000 0.1% Neo Drive G, V; Hybrid S, G Glanza ₹20,000 0.2% V AMT only Taisor ₹22,000 2% Turbo variants Hilux ₹56,000 1.75% All variants Land Cruiser 300 (ZX) ₹2,16,000 0.8% ZX variant

Fortuner and Innova Take the Biggest Absolute Hit

The Fortuner’s ₹69,000 increase is the one that will sting most buyers in the popular SUV segment. It remains Toyota’s top-selling lifestyle SUV, and the revision applies uniformly across all variants — petrol, diesel, 4×2 and 4×4. If you are cross-shopping against the Mahindra Scorpio-N or the MG Gloster, this hike could tilt a few fence-sitters.

The Innova Crysta sees ₹39,000 added to its price across the board. What makes this more significant is the context — the Crysta is widely expected to be discontinued by early 2027 as CAFE 3 emission norms make sustaining a diesel ladder-frame vehicle increasingly unviable. If you are a fleet buyer or a family that has been loyal to the Crysta for years, this could very well be your last chance to buy one before it exits the market. Once it goes, Toyota is believed to be working on a more affordable Hycross Hybrid variant to fill that gap for fleet operators.

Hyryder, Glanza, and Taisor — Smaller Increases, Still Worth Noting

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets away with just a ₹5,000 increase on select trims, which is the most buyer-friendly revision in this entire cycle. Both the Neo Drive and strong hybrid variants of the G and V trims are affected, but at 0.1%, this is barely a rounding error in EMI terms.

The Glanza’s revision is limited to the V AMT variant — ₹20,000 more, a 0.2% uptick. Most Glanza buyers gravitate toward this automatic trim, so it is worth factoring in. The Taisor sees a slightly sharper 2% increase on its turbo variants, amounting to ₹22,000. Given how competitive the sub-₹15 lakh crossover space is right now, Toyota will be hoping the Taisor’s stylish positioning holds buyer interest despite the revised sticker.

Land Cruiser 300 — The Largest Absolute Number

At the premium end, the Land Cruiser 300 ZX variant has climbed by ₹2,16,000 in one go. Percentage-wise it is just 0.8%, which says everything about how expensive this vehicle already is. Buyers in this segment rarely walk away over a price hike, but it is still a notable number to acknowledge.

Strong Sales Despite the Hike

Here is the part that surprised me. Despite rolling out these price increases, Toyota posted total sales of 37,194 units in March 2026 alone — a 23.80% jump year-on-year and a 14.28% rise month-on-month. For the full Q1 2026 period, the company crossed 1,05,108 units, up nearly 20% YoY. Annual FY26 figures stand at 4,06,081 units, a 20.45% growth, with exports growing at an impressive 41%-plus clip.

These numbers tell me that demand for Toyota vehicles in India is strong enough to absorb a moderate price revision without denting volumes significantly. The hybrid push — particularly through Hycross and Hyryder — is clearly resonating with Indian buyers who want better fuel efficiency without going full electric.

What This Means If You Are Buying Now

If you were already in discussions with a Toyota dealer, now is the moment to push for a booking confirmation at the old price — check carefully whether your dealer has officially implemented the revised prices yet, because not all showrooms update simultaneously. For Innova Crysta buyers especially, time is running out both on pricing and on the model’s production life. Do not sit on the fence.

I would strongly suggest calling your nearest Toyota dealership today, confirming the new ex-showroom price in your city, and locking in your order if you are ready. A ₹39,000 to ₹69,000 hike on a booking you delay by a week is simply unnecessary spending. Act now, compare your on-road quote, and make the decision with a clear head.