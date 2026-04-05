Toyota Hikes Prices Up To ₹2.16 Lakh — Fortuner, Hycross, Crysta All Costlier

If you have been sitting on the fence about buying a Toyota this month, that fence just got a little more expensive to sit on. Toyota Kirloskar Motor has officially rolled out a price revision across its India lineup, and the hike is real enough to affect your EMI calculations starting April 2026.

The revision touches eight models — from the entry-level Glanza to the flagship Land Cruiser 300 — with increases ranging from a modest ₹5,000 all the way up to a wallet-stinging ₹2.16 lakh. Here is everything you need to know before you walk into a dealership.

Why Toyota Hiked Prices Now

Toyota’s official line points to rising input costs and evolving market conditions — the same standard explanation most automakers give. But the timing matters. India’s auto sector has seen steady cost pressure from commodity prices, logistics, and tightening emission compliance investments. Toyota, to its credit, held pricing fairly steady through most of early 2026, making this April revision feel sharper in contrast.

What is worth noting is that percentage-wise, most models see a hike in the 1.75% to 2% range. That sounds small on paper, but on a ₹40 lakh Fortuner, 1.75% is real money — ₹69,000 real.

Model-Wise Price Hike Breakdown

Model Hike Amount Percentage Hike Variants Affected Toyota Fortuner ₹69,000 1.75% All variants Innova Crysta ₹39,000 1.75% Entire range Innova Hycross (SHEV) ₹54,000 1.75% Strong hybrid variants Innova Hycross (Petrol) ₹39,000 2% Petrol variants Urban Cruiser Hyryder ₹5,000 0.1% Neo Drive G/V, Hybrid S/G Toyota Glanza ₹20,000 0.2% V AMT only Toyota Taisor ₹22,000 2% Turbo variants Toyota Hilux ₹56,000 1.75% All variants Land Cruiser 300 (ZX) ₹2,16,000 0.8% ZX variant only

Fortuner and Innova Range Take the Biggest Absolute Hit

The Fortuner is Toyota’s bread-and-butter premium SUV in India, and a ₹69,000 hike across all variants is the most significant revision for a volume seller. If you were comparing the Fortuner against the Mahindra Scorpio N or Tata Safari at a showroom, this revision will make that price gap conversation slightly more interesting for the rivals.

The Innova range — both Crysta and Hycross — also sees meaningful increases. Crysta goes up by ₹39,000, and Hycross strong hybrid variants climb by ₹54,000. Considering that Hycross SHEV variants already sit in the ₹21–29 lakh territory, a ₹54,000 jump is not trivial for the family buyer segment.

Glanza, Taisor, and Hyryder — Smaller Bites

On the more affordable end of the lineup, the increases are thankfully milder. The Glanza V AMT sees a ₹20,000 bump — only one variant, which means most Glanza buyers will not feel the pinch at all. The Hyryder gets the most symbolic hike: ₹5,000, which is practically a rounding error. Toyota appears to be protecting the Hyryder’s price competitiveness, likely because the segment competition from Maruti Grand Vitara (its badge-engineered twin), Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos is fierce.

The Taisor turbo variants, on the other hand, take a 2% hit at ₹22,000 — the highest percentage hike in the lineup. Turbo models were already the more expensive choice, and this revision reinforces that positioning.

Land Cruiser 300 — Highest Absolute Hike, Smallest Percentage

The LC300’s ₹2.16 lakh increase sounds alarming in isolation, but at 0.8% on a vehicle priced over ₹2.5 crore, it is barely a blip for its buyer demographic. Still, it makes headlines because of the sheer rupee figure involved.

Toyota Is Still Growing Despite the Revision

Here is the context that keeps this hike from looking like bad news: Toyota is doing extremely well in India right now. In March 2026, the company sold 37,194 units — a 23.80% year-on-year increase. For the full FY26, total sales hit 4,06,081 units, marking a 20.45% growth over the previous year. Exports grew even faster, at over 41% YoY. These are not numbers of a brand that is struggling to justify price increases.

The Innova Crysta Might Not Be Around Much Longer

This is where things get genuinely interesting for MPV loyalists. Toyota is widely expected to phase out the Innova Crysta by early 2027, as India’s CAFE 3 emission norms make sustaining a diesel-powered, ladder-frame MPV increasingly difficult from a compliance standpoint. The Crysta has been a massive success since its 2016 launch, particularly with fleet operators across tier-1 and tier-2 cities.

To fill that void, Toyota is reportedly working on a more affordable Innova Hycross Hybrid variant aimed directly at the fleet and family-taxi market. A cheaper Hycross Hybrid would be a smart pivot — it keeps the Innova nameplate alive while moving Toyota cleanly toward its hybrid-first India strategy.

What Should You Do Right Now

If you are actively looking at a Fortuner, Hycross, or Hilux and your decision timeline was “sometime this quarter,” now is the moment to move. Booking before the revised price list is active at your dealership could save you anywhere from ₹39,000 to ₹69,000 depending on the model. I would personally walk into the showroom this week, negotiate hard on accessories or extended warranty to recover some of the hike value, and lock in the booking price in writing. Waiting will cost you — and in Toyota’s case, with demand clearly on the rise, they have very little reason to offer discounts to offset this revision.