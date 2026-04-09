VinFast VF MPV 7 Bookings Open — 500 km Range, Launches April 15

India’s electric MPV segment just got a serious new challenger, and it’s coming from a brand that most families haven’t considered yet. VinFast is about to change that conversation on April 15, 2026 — and if you have a family of seven and a charging point at home, you need to pay close attention.

I’ve been tracking this launch for a while, and what struck me most is how aggressively VinFast has positioned this vehicle. Bookings are already open, the pricing token is just ₹21,000, and the spec sheet reads like something you’d expect from a much more expensive European MPV. Let me break it all down.

What Exactly Is the VF MPV 7?

The VF MPV 7 is VinFast’s third product for India, following the VF6 and VF7 SUVs. This time, however, the Vietnamese brand is stepping into the three-row electric family space — a segment that’s heating up fast. It will go up directly against the Kia Carens Clavis EV, the Mahindra XEV 9S, and the BYD eMax 7. That’s a tough crowd, but VinFast is not backing down.

What’s interesting here is the dual branding strategy. The standard ‘VF MPV 7’ is aimed at private buyers — families looking for a spacious, tech-forward daily driver. A second variant called ‘Limo Green’ targets fleet operators, with a simpler interior suited for cab aggregators and corporate hire. This dual approach is smart and gives VinFast a much wider net to cast at launch.

Design and Dimensions That Mean Business

At 4,740 mm in length, 1,872 mm in width, and 1,734 mm in height with a 2,840 mm wheelbase, this is a genuinely large vehicle. Those numbers translate into real-world cabin space — the kind of elbow room that three-row families actually need, not just on paper. The wheelbase alone is longer than most rival MPVs in this segment.

Styling is borrowed from VinFast’s existing SUV family — you’ll notice the LED light bars front and rear, along with vertically stacked headlamps. It carries an SUV-like stance while retaining the practicality of an MPV layout. I’d say it looks more premium in person than the renders suggest.

Battery, Range, and Charging — The Numbers That Matter

The VF MPV 7 runs on a 60.13 kWh battery pack paired with a front-mounted electric motor producing 204 hp and 280 Nm of torque. VinFast claims a range of around 450 km on the NEDC cycle — and while NEDC figures are always optimistic, real-world range in Indian city driving conditions should still be comfortably usable for most families.

What genuinely impressed me is the fast charging spec. With up to 80 kW DC fast charging support, the battery goes from 10% to 70% in approximately 30 minutes. That’s a meaningful number for highway travel. Add to that a 10-year battery warranty, and VinFast is clearly trying to eliminate the biggest anxiety point for first-time EV buyers.

Specification VinFast VF MPV 7 Battery Capacity 60.13 kWh Electric Motor Output 204 hp / 280 Nm Claimed Range (NEDC) ~450 km DC Fast Charging Up to 80 kW (10–70% in ~30 min) Length / Width / Height 4,740 / 1,872 / 1,734 mm Wheelbase 2,840 mm Seating Capacity 7 seats Battery Warranty 10 years Booking Amount ₹21,000 Launch Date April 15, 2026

Cabin Features and Safety — What You Actually Get

Inside, the VF MPV 7 follows a clean, minimalist layout. Private buyers get leatherette upholstery, keyless entry, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, a 4-speaker audio setup, and both Type-A and Type-C charging ports. The steering wheel is telescopic and the driver’s seat is height-adjustable — features you’d expect at this price point, but good to see confirmed.

On safety, the MPV comes with 4 airbags, ABS, EBD, and an electronic parking brake. It’s a reasonable package, though I’d have liked to see more airbags given how competitive this space has become. The fleet Limo Green variant gets a stripped-back interior, which makes commercial sense — operators care about durability and cost of ownership more than leatherette.

How It Stacks Up Against the Competition

The Kia Carens Clavis EV has the brand trust and service network advantage. The BYD eMax 7 offers a known product with strong real-world performance data. The Mahindra XEV 9S brings the Made-in-India loyalty factor. VinFast counters all three with a longer wheelbase, aggressive fast charging, and a 10-year battery warranty that none of the rivals currently match. If the launch price lands under ₹25 lakh, VinFast has a genuine shot at disrupting this segment.

VinFast India CEO Tapan Ghosh put it directly — the VF MPV 7 is designed to “redefine standards” in the family EV space and become an everyday clean mobility choice for Indian families. That’s a bold claim, but the specifications give it enough substance to be taken seriously.

Should You Book One Right Now?

If you’re in the market for a seven-seater EV and you’ve been waiting for something beyond the usual suspects, the VF MPV 7 deserves a close look. The ₹21,000 booking amount is low enough to hold your spot without major commitment, and with 50 dealerships already active across India, test drives should be accessible in most metros before the April 15 launch date. Head to VinFast’s official website today, check your nearest dealership slot, and get your booking in before the launch pricing surprises you — in either direction.