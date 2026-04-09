Jaguar’s 2027 Type 00 Interior Just Leaked And It’s Nothing Like We Expected

Jaguar just let the world peek inside its most important car in nearly a decade — and the reaction has been deeply, uncomfortably mixed. The 2027 Type 00 is supposed to be the car that proves the brand’s controversial reinvention was worth burning everything down for. What’s been glimpsed so far suggests the jury is very much still out.

At a camouflage-shrouded “Spirit of Jaguar” heritage drive event, a small group of media caught their first real look at the five-door electric GT’s cabin. The images that leaked through design outlet Sidewalk Hustle don’t show everything — but what they do show is enough to spark a genuine debate about whether Jaguar truly understands what made it great.

A steering wheel that almost gets it right — almost

The most talked-about element from the leaked cabin shots is the steering wheel, and honestly, I can see why people are torn. It’s bold and chunky, with two thick spokes sitting at the 9 and 3 o’clock positions — a layout that deliberately echoes the two-spoke tiller from the original XJ sedan and the iconic XJ-S coupe. That’s a smart, subtle nod to heritage that doesn’t scream “retro” at full volume.

Here’s the catch though: a thick, textured protrusion runs down from the hub to a nearly invisible third spoke at the bottom of the wheel, and it reads as awkward and busy rather than purposeful. The multifunction pads sit on rectangular panels near the thumbs, and a cantilevered column stalk houses shift selection opposite the lighting and wiper controls. It’s technically interesting. It just isn’t warm.

The digital cluster problem nobody wants to admit is a problem

I’ll be direct — the instrument cluster is the biggest risk Jaguar is taking with this interior. A thin, tablet-style plinth rises from the dash in a way that’s become almost a cliché in the EV segment. Every brand from Polestar to Mercedes has done some version of this. The real story is that Jaguar, of all manufacturers, had the heritage and the design DNA to do something genuinely original here.

Nobody is asking for analog dials in a 2027 electric flagship. But there’s enormous creative space between a traditional gauge cluster and a floating screen that could’ve come from any brand on earth. What Jaguar isn’t saying is whether this is a deliberate minimalist statement or simply a cost-effective shortcut dressed up in premium cloth camouflage.

Detail Specification / Note Vehicle 2027 Jaguar Type 00 (GT) Body style Five-door electric fastback Reveal date September 2026 (full production reveal) Steering wheel Chunky two-spoke design, retro XJ-S influence Instrument cluster Digital tablet-style plinth display Cabin tones Warm and cool grays — no traditional wood or tan leather Last new Jaguar model 8 years ago — Type 00 breaks the drought Founded September 1935 by Sir William Lyons

Where the cabin genuinely earns its Jaguar badge

Credit where it’s due — the dash architecture shows real promise. The top surface sits remarkably low, sweeping up and away from the occupants toward the base of the windshield. That’s a design signature that goes straight back to the XJ-S, and it gives the cabin an intimate feel without making it feel enclosed or claustrophobic. It’s the kind of detail that only lands when a design team actually knows the history they’re working with.

The color palette also deserves recognition. Warm and cool grays layer across the cabin in a way that reads as genuinely premium rather than clinical. Jaguar has consciously stepped away from the Thatcher-era walnut veneer and cognac leather that defined the brand for decades — and while I understand the nostalgia, that aesthetic belonged to a different era. The question is whether cool gray sophistication can carry the emotional weight that warm, tactile luxury once did.

Why September 2026 is make-or-break for an 89-year-old brand

Jaguar hasn’t launched a genuinely new car in 8 years. The Type 00 doesn’t just need to be good — it needs to justify an entire brand reset that included scrapping the remaining combustion lineup, running an abstract rebranding campaign that confused more than it converted, and asking loyal customers to trust a vision they couldn’t yet see. That’s an enormous amount of goodwill to spend before a single production car has turned a wheel.

I’ll say this: the proportions of the Type 00 concept — long hood, low roofline, fastback stance — genuinely do feel like a spiritual evolution of the E-Type into the late 2020s. If the production car retains those bones and the interior turns out richer and more characterful than these camouflaged shots suggest, Jaguar could pull this off. If the cabin arrives exactly as it looks in these images, with no further warmth or personality, the brand risks producing an expensive electric sedan that out-engineers its own soul.

September 2026 is close. If you care about British automotive heritage — or just want to see a genuinely different luxury EV succeed — keep your eyes on Coventry. This is the one reveal this year that actually has consequences beyond a single model launch. Share this with anyone who thinks Jaguar’s story is already written, because it very much isn’t.