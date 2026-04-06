When a carmaker closes an entire financial year with numbers it has never seen before, that … Tata Motors Just Hit 6.4 Lakh Sales — Highest Ever FY PerformanceRead more
Gas Jumped From $3 To $4 In 30 Days — Cars You’d Drive If Fuel Was Free
One month ago, filling up a tank felt like an afterthought. Today, it feels like a … Gas Jumped From $3 To $4 In 30 Days — Cars You’d Drive If Fuel Was FreeRead more
Hyundai Boulder Debuts in 2025 as Ford Bronco’s Biggest and Most Affordable Rival Yet
Something genuinely unexpected just rolled onto the stage at the New York Auto Show — and … Hyundai Boulder Debuts in 2025 as Ford Bronco’s Biggest and Most Affordable Rival YetRead more
Land Rover’s Freelander Comeback Gets A Two-Door Makeover Nobody Asked For But Everyone Wants
Not every comeback needs to go bigger to make a statement. Sometimes the boldest move is … Land Rover’s Freelander Comeback Gets A Two-Door Makeover Nobody Asked For But Everyone WantsRead more
Toyota Hikes Prices Starting April 2026 — Fortuner Gets ₹69,000 Costlier, Innova Crysta Follows
If you were planning to walk into a Toyota showroom this month and write a cheque, … Toyota Hikes Prices Starting April 2026 — Fortuner Gets ₹69,000 Costlier, Innova Crysta FollowsRead more
Bugatti’s Rarest Sedan Has 241 Miles and a $2.2M Price Tag
Only 3 of these cars exist on the entire planet, and one of them just became … Bugatti’s Rarest Sedan Has 241 Miles and a $2.2M Price TagRead more
Montgomery County’s Bullet-Proof Speed Cameras Look Exactly Like Cybertrucks And They Don’t Need A Cop To Catch You
Someone parked what looks like a miniature armored Cybertruck on the side of a Maryland road … Montgomery County’s Bullet-Proof Speed Cameras Look Exactly Like Cybertrucks And They Don’t Need A Cop To Catch YouRead more
Mahindra Just Hit 50,000 EV Sales — BE6, XEV 9e Lead The Charge
When Mahindra officially entered the electric SUV game, a lot of people — myself included — … Mahindra Just Hit 50,000 EV Sales — BE6, XEV 9e Lead The ChargeRead more
Audi’s 2026 SQ5 Undercuts The BMW X3 M50 By $16,000 And Still Outruns It
A performance SUV that undercuts its closest German rivals by $16,000 to $21,000 while posting the … Audi’s 2026 SQ5 Undercuts The BMW X3 M50 By $16,000 And Still Outruns ItRead more
Toyota Hikes Prices Up To ₹2.16 Lakh — Fortuner, Hycross, Crysta All Costlier
If you have been sitting on the fence about buying a Toyota this month, that fence … Toyota Hikes Prices Up To ₹2.16 Lakh — Fortuner, Hycross, Crysta All CostlierRead more