Hero Hits 5.4 Lakh Units — While Ola Electric Lost 57% In March 2026

India’s two-wheeler market just delivered one of its biggest months in recent memory, and the numbers are nothing short of jaw-dropping. March 2026 closed with nearly 20 lakh units retailed — a figure that tells a story of surging demand, shifting loyalties, and one very uncomfortable quarter-end at Ola Electric’s headquarters.

A March to Remember: 19.51 Lakh Units Sold

I have been tracking two-wheeler retail figures for years, and I genuinely did not expect March 2026 to land this strong. Total retail sales for the month came in at 19,51,006 units — a 28.68% year-on-year jump from the 15,16,150 units sold in March 2026. Even on a month-on-month basis, growth was healthy at 14.73% over February 2026’s 17,00,505 units.

What makes this even more impressive is the breadth of demand. Urban markets grew by 28.84% while rural sales were barely a whisker behind at 28.57%. That near-parity between urban and rural demand signals a genuinely healthy market — not just a city-driven blip driven by one lucky festival or discount scheme.

Hero Still the King, But Honda Is Closing the Gap

Hero MotoCorp once again proved why it has held the top spot for so long. The brand retailed 5,41,857 units in March 2026, commanding a commanding 27.77% market share and growing sharply from 4,36,598 units in the same month last year. That is consistent, dominant, category-defining performance.

Honda came in second with 4,75,313 units — up from 3,57,548 units in March 2026 — and the gap between Hero and Honda is tightening with each passing month. TVS Motor Company held third place firmly, posting 3,74,602 units and improving its market share to 19.20%. TVS has quietly been one of the most consistent performers this fiscal year.

Bajaj Auto rounded out a strong top four with 2,16,253 units, up from 1,71,866 units a year ago. Suzuki and Royal Enfield were close behind at 98,412 and 96,510 units respectively, with RE’s 350cc lineup continuing to pull strong volumes. Yamaha posted a steady 65,705 units for the month.

March 2026 Brand-Wise Sales Snapshot

Brand March 2026 (Units) March 2026 (Units) YoY Change Hero MotoCorp 5,41,857 4,36,598 +24.1% Honda 4,75,313 3,57,548 +32.9% TVS Motor 3,74,602 — 19.20% share Bajaj Auto 2,16,253 1,71,866 +25.8% Suzuki 98,412 — — Royal Enfield 96,510 — — Yamaha 65,705 — — Ather Energy 35,736 15,650 +128.4% Ola Electric 10,118 23,634 -57.2%

The EV Story: Ather Soars While Ola Electric Struggles

This is where the data gets genuinely fascinating. Ather Energy sold 35,736 units in March 2026, more than doubling its March 2026 tally of 15,650 units. That is a 128% YoY surge, and it reflects exactly how much goodwill Ather has built through consistent product quality and a steadily expanding dealer network across tier-2 cities.

Ola Electric, on the other hand, is facing a crisis in cold numbers. Sales collapsed to just 10,118 units from 23,634 units in March 2026 — a decline of more than 57% in a single year. For a brand that was once being positioned as the defining face of Indian EV mobility, this is a brutal correction. Service backlash, quality perception issues, and rising competition from Ather and TVS’s iQube have all taken their toll.

Other emerging EV players added colour to the segment. Greaves reported 7,965 units, River Mobility posted an impressive 4,149 units — up sharply from a tiny base a year ago — and BGauss recorded 3,680 units. The EV space is widening fast, and Ola can no longer claim to own it by default.

FY26 Full Year: The Industry Crossed 2.14 Crore Units

Zooming out to the complete financial year, FY26 ended with total two-wheeler retail sales of 2,14,20,386 units — a healthy 13.40% rise over FY25’s 1,88,89,595 units. This is a landmark figure for the industry and reflects sustained demand cutting across both the mass-commuter and premium motorcycle segments.

Hero MotoCorp led the full year with 60,83,248 units at a 28.40% share, followed by Honda at 53,61,458 units and TVS at 40,46,666 units. Bajaj Auto posted 22,49,778 units, while Suzuki and Royal Enfield recorded 11,40,730 and 11,08,597 units respectively. Yamaha ended at 7,15,564 units with steady year-on-year progress.

For the full year, petrol and ethanol vehicles still dominate with a 93.30% share. Electric two-wheelers account for 6.54% of total sales, while CNG barely registers at a marginal 0.16%. The EV transition is clearly real and accelerating — but it is a long road ahead before it reshapes the majority of this market.

Among EV brands in FY26, Ather Energy’s annual tally of 2,39,178 units represents a staggering 83% YoY jump. Ola Electric’s annual total of 1,64,295 units is a punishing fall from the 3,44,300 units it sold in FY25 — a near 52% annual decline that the brand’s management simply cannot paper over with social media campaigns.

What You Should Do Right Now

If you have been sitting on the fence about buying a two-wheeler, the market data tells you something important: this industry is healthier than ever, and competition has never been this fierce. Whether you are eyeing a Hero Splendor for daily commuting, a Royal Enfield 350 for weekend escapes, or an Ather 450X for emission-free city living, brands are fighting harder than ever to earn your rupee.

I would strongly encourage you to visit your nearest dealership this month. With fiscal year-end schemes winding down, April 2026 can still be a sharp window for negotiated deals and zero-cost EMI plans as brands reset their targets. Do your research, shortlist your picks, and make the move — petrol or electric — entirely on your own terms.