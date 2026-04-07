Jaguar’s 986-HP Electric GT Just Revealed Its Cabin And It Looks Nothing Like A Bentley

Jaguar has spent the last two years insisting its electric future belongs in the same conversation as Bentley. What it just revealed inside the GT suggests it had something very different in mind all along.

The interior photos are out, the steering wheel is genuinely unlike anything in production today, and the cabin direction raises a real question — is this the luxury pivot Jaguar promised, or a deliberate break from everything that word usually means?

A steering wheel that came from a different era entirely

The first thing I noticed when the interior images surfaced was the steering wheel. It looks like it was pulled straight from a 1970s concept car and dropped into a 2026 EV without apology. Thick horizontal spokes, large touch-sensitive surfaces packed into each arm, and an airbag module that sits noticeably lower than you’d expect on anything modern.

The controls are split logically enough — call functions and voice commands on the left, cruise control on the right. But the surfaces appear to be touch-sensitive or haptic-style rather than physical buttons, which is a decision that will divide opinion hard. Physical buttons are making a comeback in luxury cars for a reason, and Jaguar seems to be swimming against that current.

The dashboard is minimal in a way Bentley would never allow

Behind that steering wheel sits a curved infotainment screen and gauge cluster that dominates the dash. There are no physical dials. No traditional switchgear. The surface is clean to the point of being sparse, which is either visionary or cold depending on your tolerance for digital-only environments.

Bentley’s interiors — the ones Jaguar reportedly wants to challenge — are defined by handcrafted wood, knurled metal, and tactile weight everywhere you touch. The GT’s cabin moves in the opposite direction entirely. That gap isn’t a minor styling choice. It’s a philosophical statement about what luxury means in an electric context, and Jaguar is making a very bold bet that buyers will follow.

986 horsepower in a car tuned for smooth, not savage

Underneath all the design conversation sits a genuinely serious machine. Three electric motors, over 986 hp, and 959 lb-ft of torque — numbers that put it well ahead of most things wearing a luxury badge. The platform is Jaguar’s own Electric Architecture, and the production car has evolved from the two-door Type 00 Concept into a four-door sedan format.

Here’s the catch though. Andrew Frankel from The Intercooler, who was among the first journalists to drive it, noted the GT doesn’t deliver the same kind of violent, neck-snapping acceleration as a Tesla Model S Plaid. Jaguar has tuned it for smooth, progressive performance instead. With a kerb weight of 2,700 kg — nearly 5,962 lbs — that’s probably the right call. But buyers expecting supercar aggression should recalibrate now.

Spec Jaguar GT Tesla Model S Plaid Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Power Output 986+ hp 1,020 hp 544 hp Torque 959 lb-ft (1,300 Nm) 1,050 lb-ft 553 lb-ft Motors 3 3 1 ICE + 1 Electric Body Style 4-door sedan 4-door sedan 4-door sedan Kerb Weight ~2,700 kg ~2,162 kg ~2,610 kg Interior Philosophy Minimal digital Minimal digital Handcrafted tactile Expected Reveal September 2026 Available now Available now

The September reveal is when Jaguar’s biggest gamble gets judged

The GT is still wrapped in camouflage, with a full reveal expected in September 2026. The exterior is expected to closely mirror the divisive Type 00 Concept — sharp edges, straight lines, nothing soft about it. The interior images confirm the outside-in design language is consistent. This car was designed as a single unified statement, not a compromised committee product.

What Jaguar isn’t saying loudly enough is just how polarising that statement might turn out to be. The brand walked away from its entire existing lineup to rebuild from zero. The GT is the first real result of that reset. If buyers don’t connect with the interior’s stripped-back approach — if they wanted Bentley warmth and got Apple Store minimalism instead — there’s no fallback position. The September reveal isn’t just a launch event. It’s a verdict on whether a 110-year-old brand read its own audience correctly.

Why this matters

Jaguar is redefining luxury as digital minimalism, not crafted warmth

A 986-hp EV sedan challenges Tesla on power but not on driving character

The GT’s success or failure reshapes what British luxury EVs can be

The verdict

The Jaguar GT is shaping up to be one of the most genuinely original luxury EVs attempted by a legacy brand — and that originality cuts both ways. The cabin is striking, the power figures are serious, and the design coherence is undeniable. But buyers expecting Bentley-grade tactile richness will find something colder and more clinical than they bargained for. The real audience here isn’t Bentley’s customer base — it’s a younger, tech-fluent buyer who wants luxury without the old-money aesthetic. If that segment shows up in September 2026, Jaguar’s gamble pays off. If it doesn’t, no amount of horsepower covers the gap.

If you’ve been watching Jaguar’s reinvention from the sidelines, September 2026 is the month to pay close attention — the full reveal will tell us whether this interior preview is a taste of something genuinely special or the beginning of a very expensive miscalculation. Follow the GT’s development closely and share your read on which direction Jaguar just chose.