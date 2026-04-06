EV 2W Sales Hit 1.89 Lakh In March — Ola Surges 154%, Honda Falls

March 2026 just delivered one of the most explosive months Indian electric two-wheelers have ever seen — and the numbers are genuinely hard to ignore. If you were betting on which segment would lead India’s EV revolution, the electric scooter market just placed its chips firmly on the table.

Total electric two-wheeler sales across India hit 1,89,322 units in March 2026, up from just 1,11,203 units in February. That is a staggering 70.25% month-on-month surge — the kind of jump that signals not just a seasonal uptick, but a genuine shift in buying confidence across urban India.

TVS And Bajaj Battle It Out At The Top

TVS Motor Company claimed the top spot with 49,453 units sold in March, growing 55.14% over February. That is a commanding lead, and the iQube continues to punch well above its weight in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune. I have seen these quietly humming past traffic signals in Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road every single morning — they are everywhere.

Bajaj Auto is right on TVS’s heels though, selling 46,246 units with an even sharper 81.26% MoM growth. The Chetak has found serious traction, and Bajaj’s aggressive pricing in the mid-range segment is clearly pulling in buyers who were sitting on the fence. The gap between TVS and Bajaj is just over 3,000 units — this is going to be a fierce fight through the rest of 2026.

Ather Holds Strong, VIDA Accelerates

Ather Energy confirmed its position as India’s premium electric scooter leader with 35,688 units sold, growing 71.28% MoM. The Rizta and the 450X together are clearly resonating with buyers who want a connected, performance-forward riding experience. Ather’s charging grid expansion across Tier-2 cities is also paying dividends.

Hero MotoCorp’s VIDA brand had a particularly good March, registering 21,434 units — a 70.10% jump. Hero’s distribution muscle is a genuine advantage here. With thousands of touchpoints across India, VIDA is reaching buyers that Ather and Ola simply cannot get to as efficiently in smaller cities.

Ola’s Dramatic Comeback — 154% Growth

Here is the story I find most fascinating from the March data. Ola Electric sold 10,117 units, which sounds modest compared to the top three — but the growth rate tells a completely different story. That is a 154.64% MoM surge, the sharpest rebound of any major player in the segment.

Ola had a rough few months dealing with service quality concerns and brand sentiment issues. But this number suggests the brand is actively clawing its way back. Whether this momentum sustains through April and May will be the real test — but for now, it is the most interesting subplot in the EV 2W space.

The Brands You Might Have Missed

Beyond the headline names, several emerging players posted impressive growth rates in March. Simple Energy jumped 121.88%, Revolt Motors doubled its sales at +104.31%, and Quantum Energy exploded at +315.54%. Bounce Infinity and Booma Innovative Technologies posted absolutely wild growth rates of 550% and 634% respectively — though both are working off a smaller base.

Greaves Electric Mobility (Ampere) sold 7,965 units with 68.54% growth, while River EV clocked 4,146 units at +79.02%. BGauss added 3,680 units. These numbers show the market is broadening well beyond the top five — which is exactly what a healthy ecosystem looks like.

Who Fell Behind In March?

Not every brand had reason to celebrate. Pure EV saw a decline of 15.20%, which is concerning given how competitive the budget segment has become. Suzuki slipped 3.61%, and Honda dropped a significant 27.46% compared to February. Honda’s EV transition has been slower and more cautious than rivals, and these numbers reflect that hesitation in the market.

March 2026 Electric 2W Sales Snapshot

Brand March 2026 Units MoM Growth TVS Motor 49,453 +55.14% Bajaj Auto 46,246 +81.26% Ather Energy 35,688 +71.28% Hero VIDA 21,434 +70.10% Ola Electric 10,117 +154.64% Greaves / Ampere 7,965 +68.54% River EV 4,146 +79.02% Honda N/A -27.46%

What This Really Means For Indian EV Buyers

The March surge is not just about end-of-financial-year buying — though that played a role. Improving supply chains, expanding charging infrastructure, and increasingly competitive pricing across segments are bringing first-time EV buyers into showrooms. The days of electric scooters feeling like a compromise are fading fast.

With FAME subsidies and state EV policies still active in several states, April 2026 could sustain this momentum. The brands that invested in service networks and charging access over the past 18 months are now seeing that investment pay off in real sales numbers.

If you have been waiting for the right moment to switch to an electric two-wheeler — I would say March 2026 just proved the ecosystem is ready. Head to your nearest TVS, Bajaj, or Ather dealership this week, take a test ride, and find out which one fits your daily commute best. The segment has never been more competitive, which means the deals have never been better for you as a buyer.