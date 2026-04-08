Ford Brings Back The Bronco Wildtrak Name — But Now It Works Completely Differently

Ford just handed Bronco fans something they didn’t see coming — a name from the past packaged in a way nobody expected. The Wildtrak is back, but it’s not a trim level anymore, and that changes everything about how you buy it.

For 2026, Ford is rolling out a set of mid-year updates to the Bronco lineup, and the headline move is attaching one of its most recognizable off-road names to a bundled package rather than a standalone model. It’s a smart repositioning — and for buyers who know what the Wildtrak name used to mean, the value math here is genuinely worth paying attention to.

The Wildtrak name is back — and it’s doing more work than before

The $11,945 Wildtrak Package is exclusive to the four-door Bronco Badlands, which already sits near the serious end of Ford’s off-road hierarchy. What you’re getting inside that price is a stacked combination of two separate packages that would otherwise cost you more to piece together individually.

The Black Appearance Package — normally a $600 add — brings a blacked-out grille with white Bronco lettering, black mirrors, black door handles, and a Shadow Black hardtop. It’s a clean, aggressive look that’s been popular with buyers who want the Bronco to read as a proper trail machine rather than a lifestyle crossover. The Wildtrak package bundles this in without asking you to think twice about it.

The Sasquatch hardware alone justifies a serious look at this package

The bigger pull inside the Wildtrak Package is the Sasquatch Off-Road Package, which on its own runs $6,345. This is the hardware that transforms a capable Bronco into something that can genuinely handle terrain that would strand most SUVs. We’re talking electronic locking differentials front and rear, a front stabilizer bar disconnect, high-clearance fender flares, and the HOSS 3.0 suspension system with FOX internal bypass dampers.

You also get a more advanced four-wheel drive system alongside 17-inch black wheels wrapped in 35-inch tires — the kind of setup that off-road purists spec separately and pay dearly for. The real story is that Ford has wrapped all of this into one decision rather than forcing buyers through a spec sheet maze. That simplicity has genuine appeal in a market where configurators have become a part-time job.

330 horsepower and a ten-speed automatic round out the package

Powering the Wildtrak Package is the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, which Ford typically charges $2,995 for as a standalone upgrade. This engine delivers 330 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque, sent through a ten-speed automatic transmission. For an off-road-focused setup, that torque figure is the number that matters most — it’s what keeps you moving when the terrain gets technical.

The combination of Sasquatch suspension geometry, locking diffs, and a low-end torque-heavy V6 on a ten-speed auto is genuinely capable off the shelf. Here’s the catch — this package is only available on the four-door Badlands, so buyers holding out for a two-door Wildtrak configuration will need to look elsewhere. Ford has drawn a clear line around this one.

Spec Detail Package Price $11,945 Engine 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 Horsepower 330 hp (246 kW) Torque 415 lb-ft (562 Nm) Transmission 10-speed automatic Tires 35-inch, 17-inch black wheels Suspension HOSS 3.0 with FOX internal bypass dampers Availability Four-door Bronco Badlands only

New colors and a returning keypad show Ford is listening to owners

Beyond the Wildtrak Package, Ford’s mid-year updates show a brand paying attention to feedback. Orange Fury Metallic Tri-coat — which first appeared on the Mustang — arrives for the Bronco, and the Raptor and Outer Banks models gain a spread of hardtop roof color options. Avalanche Gray, Marsh Gray, Ruby Red, Velocity Blue, Desert Sand, and Orange Fury give buyers real room to personalize the exterior aesthetic.

Ford does prevent certain color combinations — you can’t pair a Velocity Blue body with an Orange Fury roof, for example. It’s a minor limitation that some buyers will find frustrating, but it keeps the lineup from producing combinations that hurt resale value and brand perception. More meaningfully, Ford has brought back the SecuriCode keyless entry keypad as a $195 option on four-door models. It’s a small but genuinely useful feature that loyal Bronco owners have repeatedly asked to see return, and Ford delivered it without drama or fanfare.

If you’re someone who’s been watching the Bronco lineup evolve since its relaunch, these mid-year updates signal something worthwhile — Ford is treating the Bronco as a living product rather than a static one. The Wildtrak Package in particular gives serious off-road buyers a faster, cleaner path to a purpose-built configuration without navigating a long options list. If you’re already considering a four-door Badlands, this package deserves a hard look before you finalize your order — the bundled value is difficult to replicate by building it yourself line by line.