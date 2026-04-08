Tata Motors Hits 6.41 Lakh Sales — While Rivals Lost Ground In FY26

Something historic quietly happened at the end of India’s last financial year — and if you follow the Indian auto industry, you need to pay attention to these numbers. Tata Motors just closed FY2026-26 with its highest-ever annual passenger vehicle sales, and the margin of dominance is genuinely hard to ignore.

I’ve been tracking Indian auto sales data for years, and what Tata Motors has pulled off in FY26 is not a minor uptick. This is a structural shift in how Indians are buying cars — and Tata is sitting right at the centre of it.

March 2026 Was a Monster Month

Let’s start with the freshest number. In March 2026, Tata Motors moved 66,192 passenger vehicles in the domestic market alone. That’s a 28.24% jump year-on-year compared to 51,616 units in March 2026. Even month-on-month, the company grew 6.35% over February 2026’s already-strong 62,239 units.

When you include exports, the total hits 66,971 units — a 29.11% YoY surge. Exports themselves exploded by 204.30%, jumping from just 256 units to 779 units. That’s not a rounding error. That’s Tata Motors becoming a global-worthy PV exporter in real time.

EVs Are No Longer a Side Story

Here’s the number that floored me personally. Tata Motors sold 9,494 electric vehicles in March 2026 alone — a staggering 77.36% increase from 5,353 units in March 2026. In a single month. The EV momentum isn’t slowing down; it’s accelerating with every quarter.

For the full year FY2026-26, total EV sales stood at 92,120 units — up 43.32% from 64,276 units in FY2024-25. Tata continues to be the undisputed EV leader in India’s passenger vehicle space, and no other domestic brand is anywhere close to these numbers yet.

The Full FY26 Picture — Record Territory

Tata Motors closed FY2026-26 with 6,41,587 passenger vehicles sold — the highest annual tally in the company’s PV history. That’s a 15.34% YoY growth over the 5,56,263 units sold in FY2024-25. Domestic sales accounted for 6,31,387 units, growing 14.05%.

Exports deserve special mention here. The company went from just 2,678 export units in FY2024-25 to 10,200 units in FY2026-26 — a 280.88% growth. That kind of export leap signals that Tata’s product quality and engineering credibility are now being recognised beyond Indian borders.

Q4 FY26 — The Strongest Quarter Yet

The January-March 2026 quarter on its own tells a compelling story. Total PV sales in Q4 FY26 hit 2,01,368 units — a 36.99% YoY jump from 1,46,999 units in Q4 FY25. Domestic volumes for the quarter were 1,98,743 units, up 36.01%. EV sales during this quarter alone hit 26,931 units, growing 68.99% year-on-year.

I’ll be honest — Q4 performance of this scale doesn’t happen by accident. It reflects strong retail pull, not just wholesale push. Tata Motors also confirmed it secured the 2nd position across both wholesale and retail sales in H2 FY26, a ranking that has real competitive teeth in a market where Hyundai and Mahindra fight hard for that spot.

The Models Driving the Growth

Nexon and Punch remain the twin engines of Tata’s volume machine. But what’s newer and equally exciting is the traction around the Sierra relaunch, the updated Punch, and the petrol variants of the Harrier and Safari. Adding petrol powertrains to Harrier and Safari was a smart move — it opened up a massive buyer segment that had stayed away due to the diesel-only lineup.

The combination of strong SUV demand, growing CNG adoption, and EV leadership gives Tata a three-pronged growth story that most rivals simply don’t have the portfolio depth to match right now.

Key FY2026-26 Sales Data at a Glance

Metric FY2026-26 FY2024-25 YoY Growth Total Annual PV Sales 6,41,587 5,56,263 +15.34% Domestic Sales (FY) 6,31,387 5,53,585 +14.05% Exports (FY) 10,200 2,678 +280.88% EV Sales (FY) 92,120 64,276 +43.32% March 2026 Domestic 66,192 51,616 +28.24% March 2026 EV Sales 9,494 5,353 +77.36% Q4 FY26 Total PV 2,01,368 1,46,999 +36.99%

What FY27 Looks Like From Here

With a robust product pipeline, deepening EV infrastructure, and aggressive CNG expansion, Tata Motors is well-positioned to carry this momentum into FY2026-27. The Sierra has already created buzz in a segment that Tata previously didn’t compete in seriously. If the company can add one or two more compelling launches — especially on the EV side — the 7 lakh annual barrier looks very achievable next year.

For buyers sitting on the fence right now, this sales performance actually matters to you directly — it means better resale value, stronger service networks, and a brand that’s clearly investing in product quality at scale. If you’ve been considering a Nexon, Punch, or even the new Sierra, this is as good a time as any to walk into a showroom and take a serious test drive. The numbers say the rest of India already has.