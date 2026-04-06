Ford Rates the Dark Horse at 500 HP — 4 Dynos Just Produced 4 Completely Different Results

The number on the window sticker says 500 horsepower. The number on the dyno sheet says something else entirely — and depending on which shop you walk into, that “something else” swings by more than 44 hp on the exact same car. That’s not a tuning difference. That’s not a modification. That’s the uncomfortable truth sitting at the heart of every horsepower claim you’ve ever read.

Matt Farah and the team at Road & Track decided to put that truth on display. They took a single Ford Mustang Dark Horse — unchanged, unmodified, running the same 5.0-liter V8 on the same 91-octane fuel under the same SAE correction factor — to four different chassis dynos in Southern California. What came back wasn’t a confirmation of Ford’s numbers. It was a masterclass in how unreliable those numbers can actually be.

Four dynos, one car, zero agreement on the numbers

Ford officially rates the Dark Horse at 500 hp and 418 lb-ft of torque at the crank. After accounting for normal drivetrain losses — typically in the 10 to 12 percent range — most enthusiasts expected the car to land somewhere around 440 wheel horsepower. Reasonable assumption. Wrong result.

The lowest reading came from a roughly 30-year-old SuperFlow dyno at Westech Performance Group. It put the Dark Horse at 420.8 wheel horsepower and 367.2 lb-ft of torque. Enthusiasts in the know call this type of machine a “heartbreaker” — it consistently reads conservative, and walking away with a number like that after buying a $60,000 performance car stings. The highest reading, meanwhile, came from a newer Mustang AWD dyno at World Motorsports, which clocked 465 hp and 388 lb-ft. That shop openly acknowledged that its equipment tends to read on the generous side, but also pointed out that modern AWD-capable performance cars often require that specific setup to test safely.

Sandwiched between those extremes were a Dynapack hub dyno at Bisimoto Engineering showing 430.9 hp, and a Dynojet at HK MotorSports reading 425.7 hp. Four machines. Four results. One car that never changed.

Dyno Location Dyno Type Wheel HP Torque (lb-ft) Westech Performance Group SuperFlow (~30 yrs old) 420.8 hp 367.2 HK MotorSports Dynojet 425.7 hp N/A Bisimoto Engineering Dynapack Hub Dyno 430.9 hp N/A World Motorsports Mustang AWD Dyno 465 hp 388 Ford (official crank rating) — 500 hp (crank) 418

Weather correction almost broke the experiment entirely

Here’s where it gets genuinely unsettling. The dyno hardware itself is only part of the problem. During the testing, one technician demonstrated four different weather correction settings applied to the exact same dyno pull — and the spread between them was nearly 100 horsepower. Same run. Different correction factor. Completely different headline number.

That means the guy printing your dyno sheet has more influence over your “verified” horsepower than your actual engine does. I’ve seen tuners obsess over single-digit gains for weeks, and the reality is that a slightly different ambient temperature reading on the same afternoon could have eaten those gains entirely. The correction factor isn’t a neutral adjustment — it’s a variable that skilled (or motivated) operators can lean on, consciously or not.

What smart tuners actually care about — and it’s not peak numbers

The professionals who spend real money on dyno time aren’t chasing a magic peak number to screenshot and post online. They’re chasing consistency. The real value of a dyno is running the same car, on the same machine, before and after a modification, under conditions as identical as possible. If that car picks up a clean 28 hp after an intake swap on the same dyno it ran stock — that result means something. A random number from a shop across the state means almost nothing in comparison.

This reframes how we should think about those annual manufacturer press releases announcing a 10 or 15 hp bump over last year’s model. A gain that modest sits comfortably inside the natural variation between two different dynos — or even two pulls on the same dyno on a warm versus cool day. It doesn’t mean the engineers are lying. It means the measurement tool isn’t precise enough to make that claim feel meaningful without more context.

A modified car’s dyno sheet might actually tell you more than Ford’s spec sheet

That’s the irony buried in all of this. A well-documented modified car — one where the owner ran a baseline on a specific machine, then ran again after each change — actually gives you more usable information than a factory crank rating from a controlled engineering environment. You know the car, the dyno, the conditions, and the delta. That’s four pieces of verified data. A sticker that says 500 hp gives you one number and a lot of assumptions.

None of this means horsepower figures are worthless. They’re still useful for rough comparisons between models — especially within the same manufacturer’s lineup, where the testing methodology stays consistent. But treating those numbers as precise, scientifically ironclad measurements is where enthusiasts and buyers consistently get themselves into trouble. The Dark Horse is still a legitimately fast car. What it isn’t is a car with a single, agreed-upon horsepower figure.

If you’re shopping a performance car right now or planning your next modification, do yourself a favor and find a reputable local dyno shop and run your own baseline. Don’t buy a car based on the spec sheet alone — and definitely don’t let a “dyno verified” sticker from an unknown source convince you of anything. The number on that sheet is real. Whether it means what you think it means is a completely different question.