Tata Motors Just Hit 6.4 Lakh Sales — Highest Ever FY Performance

When a carmaker closes an entire financial year with numbers it has never seen before, that is not just a good quarter — that is a structural shift. Tata Motors just delivered exactly that, and the data is genuinely hard to argue with.

I have been tracking Indian PV sales for a long time, and FY2026-26 stands out as the year Tata Motors stopped chasing the segment leaders and started setting the pace itself. Here is everything you need to know about what just happened.

March 2026 — The Month That Capped It All

Tata Motors sold 66,192 passenger vehicles in the domestic market in March 2026 alone. That is a 28.24% jump year-on-year compared to 51,616 units in March 2026. On a month-on-month basis, sales also climbed 6.35% over February 2026’s 62,239 units — so momentum did not stall at the finish line, it accelerated.

Total PV sales including exports touched 66,971 units in March 2026, up 29.11% YoY. Export numbers were a headline in themselves — 779 units versus just 256 a year ago, a 204.30% surge. That is not a rounding error; that is a genuine international pivot beginning to show up in the data.

EV Sales: The Number That Should Worry Everyone Else

Electric vehicle sales in March 2026 came in at 9,494 units — up a massive 77.36% from 5,353 units in March 2026. One month. Nearly double. The Nexon EV and Punch EV continue to be the volume anchors, but the updated product lineup is clearly expanding the buyer pool beyond early adopters.

For the full year FY2026-26, Tata Motors sold 92,120 EVs, marking a 43.32% YoY growth over 64,276 units in FY2024-25. At nearly a lakh EV units in a single financial year, Tata is operating in a category of its own in India’s electric passenger vehicle space.

Q4 FY2026-26 — The Strongest Quarter on Record

The January to March quarter produced 2,01,368 total PV units — a 36.99% YoY jump over 1,46,999 units in Q4 FY2024-25. Domestic sales for the quarter stood at 1,98,743 units, up 36.01%. Exports crossed 2,625 units from just 872 units a year prior, reflecting over 200% growth for the quarter as well. EV sales for Q4 hit 26,931 units, up 68.99% YoY.

To put Q4 in context — Tata effectively sold more cars in three months than many mid-tier automakers manage in an entire year in India.

Full-Year FY2026-26 — The Historic Headline

Tata Motors closed FY2026-26 with 6,41,587 total passenger vehicles sold. That is the highest annual sales figure in the company’s history for its PV division, representing a 15.34% YoY growth over 5,56,263 units in FY2024-25. Domestic sales contributed 6,31,387 units, up 14.05%. Exports for the full year came in at 10,200 units versus just 2,678 units last year — a 280.88% increase.

Let that export number sit for a moment. Tata went from fewer than 3,000 exported PVs to over 10,000 in a single year. That tells a story about the brand’s global ambitions that deserves more attention than it is getting.

Sales Breakdown at a Glance

Period Total PV Sales YoY Growth EV Sales Exports March 2026 66,971 units +29.11% 9,494 units (+77.36%) 779 units (+204.30%) Q4 FY2026-26 2,01,368 units +36.99% 26,931 units (+68.99%) 2,625 units (+200%+) Full Year FY2026-26 6,41,587 units +15.34% 92,120 units (+43.32%) 10,200 units (+280.88%) Full Year FY2024-25 5,56,263 units — 64,276 units 2,678 units

What Is Driving This? Product Portfolio Doing the Heavy Lifting

Tata’s growth is not a fluke of the market cycle. The Nexon and Punch remain among India’s top-selling SUVs month after month, but the newer additions — the revived Sierra, updated Punch variants, and petrol versions of the Harrier and Safari — have clearly added fresh showroom traffic. CNG options across the lineup are also pulling in budget-conscious buyers who previously sat on the fence.

The company also secured the second position in both wholesale and retail sales in H2 FY26, which signals that this is not just a wholesale push to dealers — actual retail registrations are matching the momentum. That is a critical distinction in a market where channel stuffing can sometimes flatter the numbers.

What Comes Next

With a product pipeline that includes further EV expansion and continued SUV dominance, FY2026-27 looks set to be another record-chasing year for Tata. The export growth trajectory is the wildcard — if they sustain even half of that rate, the international revenue contribution could begin to matter meaningfully to overall business health.

If you are in the market for a new car right now, Tata’s dealerships across India are clearly buzzing — and the second position ranking in H2 retail sales means you are not alone in looking. Head to your nearest showroom, take that test drive on the new Nexon or Sierra, and see if the sales surge makes sense from the driver’s seat. I have a feeling it will.