Hero MotoCorp Sells 5.98 Lakh Units in April 2025 as Scooters Jump 53% YoY

When a company sells nearly 6 lakh two-wheelers in a single month, you stop and pay attention. Hero MotoCorp’s March 2026 numbers are not just impressive on paper — they tell a very clear story about where India’s two-wheeler market is heading, and scooters are leading the charge harder than anyone expected.

I’ve been tracking monthly two-wheeler sales data for a while now, and I can tell you that a 53% year-on-year jump in any segment is not something you see every day. Hero MotoCorp just delivered exactly that, and the broader FY26 numbers are equally hard to ignore.

March 2026 — The Headline Numbers

Hero MotoCorp registered total dispatches of 5,98,198 units in March 2026. That’s an 8.84% year-on-year growth over 5,49,604 units sold in March 2026. On a month-on-month basis, the company also improved by 7.16% compared to 5,58,216 units in February 2026.

Domestic sales formed the bulk of the business at 5,52,505 units, up 8.32% year-on-year from 5,10,086 units in March 2026. Exports were the faster-growing piece, rising 15.63% to 45,693 units from 39,518 units a year ago. International demand for Hero products is clearly building momentum.

Scooters Steal the Show at 53% Growth

This is the number I kept coming back to. Scooter sales in March 2026 surged 53.19% year-on-year to 65,815 units. That kind of growth in a single month signals something structural — not just a seasonal blip. Hero’s scooter portfolio has clearly found serious traction with Indian buyers, and the upward trend is consistent across the full quarter.

Month-on-month, scooters also rose 12.58% — outpacing motorcycles on that metric too. This is a segment Hero has been deliberately investing in, and the payoff is now showing up in hard retail numbers.

Motorcycles Still Dominate in Volume

Motorcycles remain the backbone of Hero’s business, and the 5,32,383 units dispatched in March 2026 prove that point firmly. The 5.08% year-on-year growth may look modest next to the scooter surge, but at this volume scale, even a single-digit percentage represents tens of thousands of additional units. Month-on-month, motorcycles grew 6.53%, showing steady and healthy movement across the 100cc to 125cc range, which continues to be the volume driver for the brand.

Q1 FY26 — A Quarter to Remember

Zoom out to the full January–March 2026 quarter and the picture becomes even more compelling. Hero MotoCorp recorded 17,14,285 units for Q1 2026, a 24.17% growth over 13,80,545 units in Q1 2026. Domestic sales in the quarter grew 24.22% to 15,89,681 units, while exports rose 23.63% to 1,24,604 units.

Scooters maintained their strong trajectory at the quarterly level too, growing 53.55% to reach 1,86,257 units for the January–March period. Motorcycles in Q1 stood at 15,28,028 units, up 21.34% year-on-year. These are category-leading numbers by any standard.

FY 2026-26 Full Year — 6.4 Million Units

Here is the full-year summary that puts everything in perspective:

Metric FY 2026-26 FY 2024-25 YoY Growth Total Dispatches 64,68,834 units 58,99,187 units +9.66% Domestic Sales 60,66,048 units 56,11,xxx units +8.10% Exports 4,02,786 units ~2,87,xxx units +40.13% Motorcycle Sales 58,42,549 units 54,76,xxx units +6.68% Scooter Sales 6,26,285 units ~4,22,xxx units +48.17%

The export growth of 40.13% to 4,02,786 units is a standout. Hero MotoCorp is increasingly not just an India story — global demand for its premium motorcycles and scooters is hitting new highs, which gives the brand a diversified revenue base going into FY27.

VIDA EV Records Its Best Month Ever

Hero’s EV arm VIDA posted its highest-ever monthly registrations at 21,434 units in March 2026. This is a significant milestone for a brand that entered the electric scooter space relatively recently. The number reflects both expanding retail presence and growing consumer confidence in Hero’s EV lineup. With the broader EV scooter segment heating up in India, VIDA appears to be gaining real retail momentum at precisely the right time.

What’s Driving This Growth

Hero MotoCorp itself pointed to three key growth drivers: strong demand in the 100cc–125cc motorcycle segment, improved rural sentiment, and a rapidly expanding scooter portfolio. Rural India’s purchasing power recovering is particularly important for Hero, given how deeply its Splendor range penetrates semi-urban and rural markets. On top of that, over 5.42 lakh VAHAN registrations in March 2026 confirm that retail offtake — actual vehicles reaching end consumers — is tracking closely with wholesale dispatch numbers. That alignment is healthy for the brand’s inventory situation.

Exports hitting a 40% annual growth rate also suggests Hero is executing well on its global strategy, particularly in markets across Africa, Latin America, and South Asia where affordable, reliable two-wheelers have strong demand.

What This Means for Hero’s FY27 Outlook

Closing FY26 at 6.4 million units with scooter sales up nearly 50% and exports surging 40% gives Hero MotoCorp a very strong platform to build on. The scooter momentum alone — if it sustains at even half this growth rate — will meaningfully reshape the company’s product mix and margins over the next two years. The VIDA EV ramp adds another dimension to the story.

If you’re an investor, a buyer considering a Hero two-wheeler, or simply someone watching India’s mobility space closely, this is a company that is firing on multiple cylinders right now — and the numbers in the months ahead will tell us whether March 2026 was a peak or just another step up. Stay tuned, because FY27’s first monthly print will be worth watching closely.