Subaru’s Blacked-Out Crosstrek Looks Like An Upgrade But The Engine Tells A Different Story

Subaru just dropped a blacked-out Crosstrek in Japan that looks like a step up — and technically costs exactly the same as the trim it replaces. That combination of sharper styling and zero price bump sounds like a win, until you realize what’s still sitting under the hood.

The Crosstrek Limited Black is a Japan-exclusive special edition built around one core idea: take the existing Limited trim, strip out the chrome, darken everything visible, and add navigation. It’s a cosmetic refresh dressed up with enough intent to feel like a proper variant. Whether it actually delivers more is a different conversation.

What Subaru actually changed on the outside

The visual overhaul is thorough enough to catch attention on the street. The grille surround, fog light bezels, mirror caps, and roof spoiler all switch to a blacked-out finish. The 18-inch alloys get a darker metallic treatment that gives the wheels a more purposeful look compared to the standard variant.

Here’s the detail that stands out most to me: the roof rails have been deleted entirely. That’s not a cost-cutting move so much as a styling choice — removing them tightens the roofline and gives the Crosstrek a cleaner, almost Impreza-like silhouette. It works visually, even if it sacrifices a practical feature some owners genuinely use.

Despite the name, buyers aren’t forced into a full monochrome commitment. The Limited Black is available in seven additional exterior colors beyond Crystal Black Silica, so you can pair those dark accents with blue, red, or silver paint without any issue.

The interior gets accents but not a transformation

Inside, Subaru has kept the changes focused. Gray/Black fabric tricot upholstery replaces the standard seating surfaces, and the steering wheel and gear knob are leather-wrapped with silver stitching and Blaze Gunmetal accents. The roof lining and pillars carry a black finish that ties the dark exterior theme into the cabin.

The most practically meaningful addition is navigation, now included as standard equipment on this trim. For buyers who’ve been eyeing the standard Limited and using a phone mount instead, that alone could justify the switch. The catch is that there’s no hardware upgrade to go alongside it — the infotainment system beneath it is unchanged.

Why the powertrain choice is the real headline here

This is where the “comes with less” narrative earns its weight. The Limited Black runs Subaru’s 2.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-four paired with a mild-hybrid e-Boxer system. The combustion engine contributes 143 hp, and the electric motor adds 13 hp on top of that. Power routes through a Lineartronic CVT to either the front wheels or all four via Symmetrical AWD.

What it doesn’t use is Subaru’s more advanced 2.5-liter S:HEV system, which is available in the broader Crosstrek lineup. The S:HEV setup delivers stronger real-world efficiency and a meaningfully different driving character. Choosing the 2.0 e-Boxer for a special edition that’s positioned as a premium variant feels like a deliberate restriction — keeping the top powertrain exclusive to higher trims while letting the styling do the heavy lifting here.

Spec Detail Engine 2.0L flat-four + e-Boxer mild hybrid Combined output 156 hp (143 hp combustion + 13 hp electric) Drivetrain options FWD or Symmetrical AWD Transmission Lineartronic CVT FWD price (Japan) ¥3,234,000 (~$20,300 USD) AWD price (Japan) ¥3,448,500 (~$21,600 USD) Premium over standard Limited ¥0 — identical pricing

Zero price premium makes this hard to argue against in Japan

Here’s where the value math actually works in Subaru’s favor. The Limited Black is priced at exactly the same level as the standard Limited trim — ¥3,234,000 for FWD, ¥3,448,500 for AWD. You’re getting the darker styling package and built-in navigation for free, relative to what you’d pay without them.

That framing matters. If you were already shopping the standard Limited in Japan, this edition gives you a visual upgrade and a navigation system at no additional cost. The powertrain compromise only stings if you were already planning to cross-shop the S:HEV models — and at that price point, those buyers likely weren’t in this tier anyway.

The broader question is whether this edition will travel beyond Japan. Subaru has a history of keeping certain trim configurations and special editions JDM-only, and there’s no indication this one breaks that pattern. Markets like the US and Australia get their own Crosstrek variants, and a blacked-out styling package could land well in both — but right now, it stays in Japan.

If you’re shopping a Crosstrek in Japan right now, the Limited Black is genuinely the easiest recommendation at its price point — the styling upgrade and free navigation make the standard Limited hard to justify choosing over it. But if you’re outside Japan and hoping this signals a global dark-trim push from Subaru, I’d hold off on getting too excited until an official announcement changes the picture.