Honda’s China Sales Collapsed 63% and Its CEO Says Recovery Is Nearly Impossible

The president of one of the world’s most respected automakers just walked through a Chinese factory, saw zero humans on the production floor, and said out loud what many industry insiders had been whispering for years. Honda’s own CEO believes the company has no realistic chance of competing — and the numbers back him up in a way that is genuinely difficult to look away from.

Honda sold 1.6 million vehicles in China in 2020. This year, that figure is expected to land at just 600,000. That is a 63% collapse in 6 years, and the factories built to handle that original volume are now running at half capacity, burning cash every single day they stay open.

What Mibe saw in Shanghai that changed everything

Honda President Toshihiro Mibe was touring a supplier facility in Shanghai when the scale of the problem hit him in real time. The production floor had no workers. None. Chinese manufacturers had automated so aggressively that quality, speed, and cost had all moved in the same direction — favorable — simultaneously. That is not supposed to be possible by conventional manufacturing logic.

What makes this even more striking is that it takes Honda twice as long to design a new model as its Chinese competitors. So the gap is not just on the factory floor. It runs through the entire product development cycle, from first sketch to showroom. When your rival can iterate a new vehicle in the time it takes you to finalize a design brief, you are not playing the same game anymore.

Honda’s electric pivot failed and the bill is enormous

Earlier in 2026, Honda announced it was canceling all 3 electric vehicles it had been developing for the US market, including its high-profile joint project with Sony. The company’s own executives admitted publicly that Honda “was unable to deliver products that offer value for money better than that of newer EV manufacturers.” That is a remarkable sentence for a company of Honda’s stature to put on the record.

The losses were serious enough that Honda executives voluntarily took temporary pay cuts as a symbolic form of accountability. The company is now restructuring its entire business model around the fallout. Here’s the real story: Honda did not lose because it stopped trying. It lost while trying very hard, spending billions, and still coming up short. That distinction matters when you are trying to understand what the path forward looks like.

Metric Detail China sales (2020) 1.6 million vehicles China sales (2026 projection) ~600,000 vehicles (-63%) Factory utilization rate ~50% of designed capacity US EVs canceled 3 models + Sony joint venture Design speed vs. Chinese rivals Honda takes 2x longer per model R&D structure change Returning to independent operation after 6 years CEO quote “We have no chance against this”

The one structural fix Honda is betting its survival on

Back in 2020, then-president Takahiro Hachigo made the call to absorb Honda’s independent R&D division back into the parent company after 60 years of autonomous operation. The logic was efficiency. The result, many would argue, was the opposite. Now, Mibe — who was actually running Honda R&D when that merger happened — is reversing the decision and restoring R&D’s independence.

The theory is that Honda’s greatest engineering breakthroughs, the CVCC engine that met emissions standards without a catalytic converter, the VTEC system that redefined the relationship between performance and economy, came from a culture of engineering freedom. The company is betting that the same autonomous, innovation-first structure can now produce breakthroughs in software as well as hardware. That is a reasonable theory. Whether it can execute fast enough is a completely different question.

Toyota’s CEO said the same thing — and that should concern every driver

Mibe’s warning did not come in isolation. Toyota‘s departing CEO Koji Sato made a nearly identical statement to his own suppliers just weeks earlier, saying “we won’t survive if things continue as they are.” When the two largest Japanese automakers are delivering existential warnings to their supply chains within the same news cycle, the industry signal is impossible to dismiss.

The catch that nobody is fully discussing yet is what this means for consumers outside China. If Honda and Toyota are forced to restructure around survival rather than innovation, the vehicles sold in North America and Europe could feel the impact. Fewer experimental models, tighter development budgets, longer refresh cycles — these are the downstream consequences of an upstream crisis. The competition in China is not just a regional story anymore. It is reshaping what every major automaker can afford to build anywhere.

Why this matters

Japanese automakers losing China scale weakens their global R&D budgets

Chinese manufacturers are now proven competitors on quality, not just price

Honda’s EV cancellations signal a broader rethink of Western EV timelines

The verdict

Honda is not in a slow decline — it is in a fast one, and its CEO knows it. The decision to restore R&D independence is the right instinct, but instincts do not close a 2-to-1 design speed gap overnight. If you are a Honda loyalist, the next 3 years of product decisions will tell you everything about whether this brand can genuinely reinvent itself or whether it is managing a graceful retreat. The industry is watching, and so should you — because the outcome will influence what every major automaker dares to build next.

If you follow the automotive industry closely, now is the time to pay attention to Honda’s product announcements with a critical eye. The models it chooses to develop — and the ones it quietly abandons — will be the clearest indicator of whether this restructuring is a real turnaround or just a holding pattern. Share this with anyone who owns a Honda or is considering one. This story is moving fast.