KTM 390 Duke Gets Massive ₹40,000 Price Hike While New 350cc Variant Launches Soon

If you had a KTM 390 Duke booking sitting at a dealership, April 2026 just made that paperwork a lot more expensive. One of the sharpest and most talked-about naked streetfighters in India has received a price hike that is anything but subtle — and the timing, right before a major 350cc product offensive, makes this story even more layered.

I have been watching the Bajaj-KTM partnership for years, and this move signals something bigger than just a number adjustment on a price list. Here is everything you need to know, broken down clearly.

A ₹40,000 Shock That Nobody Wanted

The Bajaj-KTM duo has officially raised the price of the 390 Duke by up to ₹40,000 for April 2026. The 2026 KTM 390 Duke now carries an ex-showroom price of ₹3.39 lakh. If you live in a tax-heavy state like Karnataka, the on-road price will comfortably cross the ₹4 lakh mark once registration, insurance, and road tax are added on top.

What stings even more is the delivery rule. If you had already placed a booking before this hike was announced, you are not protected. You will still pay the revised, higher price at the time of delivery. There is no grandfather clause, no goodwill waiver. That is a hard reality for buyers who thought they had locked in the old figure.

GST 2.0 — The Real Engine Behind This Hike

To understand why this landed so hard, you have to look at the GST 2.0 reforms that reshaped motorcycle taxation in India. Under the new structure, motorcycles with engine displacement of 350cc and above now attract a GST rate of 40%. Compare that to the 18% slab that applies to sub-350cc machines — the difference is enormous.

For several months, Bajaj and KTM had been quietly absorbing this added tax burden without passing it on to the customer. That goodwill has officially expired. April 2026 is when the dam broke, and the 390 Duke is the first model to bear the full weight of that decision. The 390 Adventure, 390 Enduro, and RC 390 are all expected to receive similar hikes in the weeks ahead — so do not assume your preferred 390 variant is safe from a revision.

Price and Variant Snapshot — April 2026

Model Old Ex-Showroom (Approx) New Ex-Showroom (April 2026) Change KTM 390 Duke (398cc) ₹2.99 lakh ₹3.39 lakh +₹40,000 KTM 390 Duke 350cc (upcoming) — Expected ₹2.50–₹2.80 lakh New entry KTM 390 Adventure (398cc) TBA Hike expected soon TBA KTM RC 390 (398cc) TBA Hike expected soon TBA

350cc KTM Variants Are Coming — And This Is the Real Play

Here is where the story gets genuinely exciting. KTM is not just hiking prices and walking away — the company is expanding the lineup downward with a 350cc variant of the 390 Duke. And the strategy mirrors exactly what Triumph just executed with their 350cc range, launched recently in Akurdi, Pune.

Triumph’s 350cc bikes start at ₹1.95 lakh and go up to ₹2.89 lakh, offering savings of ₹10,000 to ₹21,600 depending on the model. KTM and Bajaj are expected to follow the same engineering route — reduce the stroke length while retaining the existing bore diameter, tweaking internals accordingly. The result is a displacement figure that drops just under 350cc, which immediately pulls the bike into the lower 18% GST bracket instead of the punishing 40% rate.

The smartest part of this plan? KTM is retaining the 398cc engine option alongside the new 350cc variants. Buyers will have a genuine, side-by-side choice. Pay the premium for the larger displacement and its slightly freer-revving character, or opt for the 350cc version at a price point that looks dramatically more attractive now that the 398cc has been hiked to ₹3.39 lakh.

Will the 350cc Duke Look or Feel Different?

Based on everything signaled by Bajaj and KTM so far, the 350cc variants are expected to carry the same name, the same design language, and the same feature set as the current 390 range. The only meaningful engineering change will be the slightly shorter stroke under the engine casing. This is a deliberate, calculated move to keep the Duke nameplate premium while creating a GST-optimised entry point.

Think about what this means in practice. A 350cc KTM 390 Duke at roughly ₹2.50–₹2.80 lakh ex-showroom, looking identical to the current bike, competing directly against the Triumph Speed 350 and indirectly putting pressure on Royal Enfield‘s entire 350cc ecosystem. That is a very powerful market position to occupy.

What Should You Do Right Now?

I am going to be straight with you here. If you are actively shopping for a 390 Duke right now, the ₹3.39 lakh ex-showroom price is not a reason to abandon ship entirely. The 398cc Duke is still a genuinely exceptional naked bike — sharp handling, TFT display, ride-by-wire, slipper clutch, and a motor that loves being revved hard in Indian traffic and on open highways. At ₹4 lakh on-road, it still competes on features and performance against everything in its class.

However, if you can wait one to two months, I strongly suggest holding off. The 350cc KTM Duke announcement is likely coming faster than most people expect, especially with Triumph having already lit the fuse in the same segment. The savings over the hiked 398cc could be meaningful — potentially ₹50,000 to ₹80,000 once on-road costs are factored in — for what could be a near-identical riding experience.

Watch the announcements closely, visit your nearest KTM dealership for a test ride on the existing 390 Duke to benchmark your expectations, and make your call when the 350cc pricing is officially confirmed. The next few weeks in the Indian performance motorcycle segment are going to be very, very interesting — and I would not want you to sign anything before all the cards are on the table.