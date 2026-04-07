Honda Charges $8,700 To Turn The ZR-V Into The SUV It Should Have Been

Honda spent years developing the ZR-V’s signature vertical grille slats — that bold, toothy face that sets it apart on the road. Now, for ¥255,200 (roughly $1,600), Honda will sell you the kit to quietly erase all of it.

The 2027 Honda ZR-V in Japan has just received a mild refresh, and the most revealing part of the update isn’t the new Cross Touring trim. It’s what the official Honda Access accessories catalog says about Honda’s own confidence in the car’s original design.

Honda’s grille swap is more honest than it looks

The flagship piece in the Honda Access lineup is the “Premium Style” bodykit. It swaps the ZR-V’s vertical grille slats for a cleaner horizontal layout, finished with a Dusk Gray Metallic strip set against a Berlina Black background. The result looks noticeably closer to the restrained, understated grille you’d find on the previous-generation CR-V.

That’s not an accident. The ZR-V’s original grille is polarizing — aggressive by Honda’s standards, almost confrontational. The Premium Style kit softens that considerably. Honda is essentially acknowledging that not every ZR-V buyer wanted the teeth in the first place, and charging them $1,600 to get rid of them after the fact.

The accessory catalog runs deeper than most people realize

Beyond the grille, the kit includes a carry-over splitter, side skirts, and rear diffuser finished in an aluminum-style look. Buyers can add Berlina Black inserts for the front bumper, a matching tailgate garnish, and a roof spoiler. A set of 19-inch Gunpowder Black alloy wheels — priced separately at ¥233,200 ($1,500) — gives the whole package a more planted, aggressive stance that ironically the stock grille was already trying to suggest.

Owners of the Cross Touring special edition get their own additions: rugged door moldings designed to complement the trim’s unique side steps. The Cross Touring itself leans heavily on the look of the US-spec HR-V, which means the Japanese market is now converging toward familiar American styling territory, just dressed up in new trim language.

Inside, Honda Access wants to light up everything you own

The interior accessories catalog is where things get genuinely impressive in scope. Honda Access adds illumination to the side steps, center console storage, footwells, cupholders, and even the inside of the tailgate. There are also paddle lights, waterproof seat covers, floor mats, and pet-friendly cabin accessories for owners who travel with animals.

The tech upgrades are substantial too. An 11.4-inch Honda Connect navigation system runs ¥333,850 ($2,100), making it the single most expensive item in the catalog. An eight-speaker audio upgrade adds ¥63,800 ($400), wireless charging adds ¥30,800 ($200), and interior lighting components alone total ¥149,600 ($940). The real story here is that Honda is building a secondary revenue stream that rivals what some aftermarket tuners charge for full builds.

The $8,700 question Honda doesn’t want you to ask out loud

Here’s the catch: if you selected every available option from the Honda Access catalog for the ZR-V, the total comes to an additional ¥1,377,750 — approximately $8,700 — on top of the model’s starting price of ¥3,707,000 ($23,200). That takes the fully loaded accessorized ZR-V close to $32,000 before you’ve touched actual performance.

For perspective, that $8,700 in accessories lands surprisingly close to what a full Mugen upgrade package costs for the same SUV. The only mechanical upgrade in the entire Honda Access lineup is the Yamaha Performance Damper Set at ¥143,000 ($900). Everything else is cosmetic or comfort-based. Honda built a visually bold car, then created a cottage industry around softening, brightening, and personalizing it — all at manufacturer prices.

Item Price (¥) Price (USD) Premium Style Grille Kit ¥255,200 ~$1,600 19-inch Gunpowder Black Alloys ¥233,200 ~$1,500 Honda Connect Navigation (11.4-inch) ¥333,850 ~$2,100 Yamaha Performance Damper Set ¥143,000 ~$900 Interior Lighting Package ¥149,600 ~$940 Eight-Speaker Audio Upgrade ¥63,800 ~$400 Full Catalog Total (all options) ¥1,377,750 ~$8,700

I find it genuinely fascinating that Honda’s own accessories division has essentially become its own customization ecosystem — one that mirrors what third-party tuners do, but at dealership prices with warranty-friendly fitments. If you’re considering a ZR-V in Japan, the smarter move is deciding early which items matter to you before the catalog total quietly snowballs past what you budgeted.

If you’re a ZR-V owner — or planning to be one — go through the Honda Access catalog before you take delivery. Knowing exactly which upgrades align with how you actually use the car will save you from a $8,700 tab built one “why not” decision at a time.