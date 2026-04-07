Triumph Tracker 400 Hits India At ₹2.46 Lakh — Classic 350 Rival

Triumph just slipped a flat-track legend into the heart of India’s most fiercely contested motorcycle segment — and priced it to genuinely hurt the competition. The new Tracker 400 lands at ₹2.46 lakh ex-showroom, powered by a bespoke 349cc engine that Triumph engineered specifically for this market.

This isn’t a watered-down export model. It’s a calculated, well-armed move into 350cc territory where Royal Enfield, Honda and Jawa have been comfortable for years.

Why Triumph Swapped The Engine For India

The global Tracker 400 runs a 398cc unit, but the India-spec version gets a purpose-built 349cc single-cylinder motor. Before anyone cries foul — this is smart engineering, not compromise. India’s taxation structure draws a critical boundary around the 350cc class, and Triumph has engineered the Tracker to fall right within that bracket while keeping the performance numbers genuinely impressive.

The 349cc motor produces 40 PS at 8,750 rpm and 32 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. Those are the same output figures as the India-spec Thruxton 400, which tells me Triumph has taken this engine seriously. A 6-speed gearbox handles the shifts, and the power delivery remains thoroughly performance-oriented.

Flat-Track Soul, City-Ready Stance

The Tracker 400’s design language borrows directly from flat-track racing culture. Wide handlebars, a flat minimalist seat, clean body panels and a road-biased stance make it look unlike anything else competing in the 350cc class. This is not a neo-retro cruiser, and it is not pretending to be one. It has its own identity — and that matters enormously in a segment where most rivals raid the same design template.

Suspension hardware is where the Tracker 400 punches well above its price bracket. USD front forks and a rear monoshock are spec-sheet items you simply do not find on most 350cc competitors at this money. Braking is handled by a 300mm front disc and 230mm rear disc. The bike rides on 17-inch wheels with 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tyres, sitting on a 1,367mm wheelbase with 162mm ground clearance — perfectly calibrated for Indian city and highway riding.

Kerb weight comes in at 181 kg, which gives the Tracker 400 a power-to-weight ratio of 221 PS per tonne. That number sounds modest until you actually open the throttle in real-world traffic.

Full Specs Breakdown

Specification Triumph Tracker 400 (India-Spec) Engine 349cc, Single-Cylinder Max Power 40 PS @ 8,750 rpm Max Torque 32 Nm @ 7,500 rpm Gearbox 6-Speed Front Suspension USD Forks Rear Suspension Monoshock Front Brake 300mm Disc Rear Brake 230mm Disc Seat Height 805mm Kerb Weight 181 kg Fuel Tank 13 Litres Wheelbase 1,367mm Ground Clearance 162mm Launch Price ₹2.46 Lakh (ex-showroom)

That Exhaust Note — And Why It Changes Everything

No spec sheet captures what a motorcycle actually feels like to own. The Tracker 400’s 349cc single-cylinder carries a crisp, punchy exhaust character that is distinctly different from Royal Enfield’s famously lazy, low-frequency thump. It’s a rev-happy, mechanical bark — the kind that makes you blip the throttle at traffic lights just to hear it again.

In a segment where buyers make emotional decisions as much as logical ones, sound sells motorcycles. Triumph knows this. The Tracker 400’s exhaust note has been tuned to reflect its flat-track personality — sharp, snappy and entirely its own.

The Rivals It Needs To Beat

At ₹2.46 lakh, the Tracker 400 enters a battlefield with established heavyweights. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 owns this segment in terms of volume and service network reach. The Honda CB350 range offers refinement credentials and Honda reliability. The Jawa 350 plays the nostalgia angle hard. Against all three, the Tracker 400 offers something none of them can match — an authentic international brand badge, USD fork hardware and a genuinely distinctive design identity.

The Classic 350 wins on brand loyalty and dealer reach across India. The Tracker 400 wins on character, premium components and the flat-out appeal of owning a Triumph at a price that felt impossible just three years ago.

Triumph’s 350cc India Play Is Now Complete

The Speed 400 opened the door. The Scrambler 400 X widened it. The Thruxton 400 proved the concept could carry premium styling. Now the Tracker 400 fills the final gap — a style-first, flat-track-inspired daily rider aimed at urban buyers who want something genuinely different from the crowd. Triumph’s 349cc-to-398cc India platform has become one of the most thoughtfully assembled lineups in this price range, and the Tracker is its most personality-rich entry yet.

If you’ve been sitting on the fence about stepping up from a Royal Enfield or Honda CB350, the Tracker 400 at ₹2.46 lakh is the most compelling argument yet to walk into a Triumph showroom. Book a test ride, let the exhaust note do the talking, and trust what you feel. This one is worth your time.