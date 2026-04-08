Mahindra EV Sales Up 407% — India Nears 2 Lakh Units In FY2026

India’s electric vehicle market just did something that would have seemed impossible only two years ago — and one brand’s growth number looks almost like a typo. When I first read 407%, I had to check the source twice.

According to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), electric passenger car retail sales in India grew by a staggering 83.63% in FY2026, reaching 1,99,923 units compared to 1,08,873 units in FY2026. The segment came tantalizingly close to cracking the 2 lakh milestone, and the brands behind that near-miss tell a fascinating story about where India’s EV revolution is truly heading.

Tata Motors Holds The Crown — But The Gap Is Closing

Tata Motors retained its position at the top of the electric car leaderboard in FY2026, posting retail sales of 78,811 units — a solid 35.90% increase over the 57,994 units it sold in FY2026. The Nexon EV and Punch EV continue to be the workhorses of this portfolio, and the newly introduced Harrier EV added fresh firepower to the lineup heading into the financial year.

However, I think the more interesting story here is not Tata’s dominance, but how quickly the competition is closing in. Tata’s growth rate of 35.90% is respectable, but it is the slowest among the top three. That gap at the top is narrowing faster than many expected.

MG Motor Climbs To Second — Windsor EV Deserves Credit

MG Motor India secured the second position with 53,089 units sold in FY2026, up a remarkable 73.67% from 30,569 units in FY2026. The Windsor EV has been an absolute game-changer for MG, bringing a practical, feature-loaded proposition to the mid-size EV segment at a price point that genuinely disrupted the market. The Comet EV also continued to find takers among urban first-time EV buyers looking for something compact and affordable.

MG’s rise to a clear second place confirms that the brand has moved well beyond being just a premium alternative — it is now a mainstream EV force in India.

Mahindra’s 407% Surge Is The Real Story Of FY2026

Nothing in this data set hits quite like Mahindra‘s numbers. The homegrown SUV giant recorded EV sales of 42,721 units in FY2026, compared to just 8,426 units in FY2026. That is a growth rate of 407.01% — and it is almost entirely credited to the launch of Mahindra’s “Born Electric” platform, specifically the BE 6 and XEV 9E. These are not incremental EVs. They are bold, driver-focused machines that created a new conversation around what an Indian-made electric SUV can be.

Mahindra now sits comfortably in third place, and if this trajectory holds, the number two spot could be contested sooner than MG would like.

The Numbers Brand By Brand — FY2026 At A Glance

Brand FY2026 Units FY2026 Units Growth % Tata Motors 78,811 57,994 +35.90% MG Motor 53,089 30,569 +73.67% Mahindra 42,721 8,426 +407.01% Hyundai 5,885 2,477 +137.59% BYD India 5,361 3,481 +54.01% BMW India 3,537 1,580 +123.86% Kia India 3,738 420 +794.26% Vinfast 2,390 — New Entry Maruti Suzuki 1,416 — New Entry Mercedes-Benz 1,047 1,157 -9.51% Citroen 576 2,013 -71.39% Volvo 382 403 -5.21% Tesla India 342 — New Entry

Kia’s 794% Jump And The New Entrants Worth Watching

Kia India’s 794.26% growth is technically the highest percentage gain in the entire segment, driven almost entirely by the Carens Clavis EV. With 3,738 units in FY2026, Kia has established real presence in the electric space and the Carens name clearly carries weight with Indian family car buyers.

Vinfast made a credible debut with 2,390 units after launching the VF 6 and VF 7, with an MPV variant reportedly on the way. Maruti Suzuki’s 1,416 units represent a quiet but significant first step into EVs for India’s largest carmaker — and when Maruti gets serious, the market tends to shift. Tesla India’s 342 units are modest, but the brand’s presence alone changes the conversation around premium EVs in India.

Mercedes Loses Ground — Luxury EV Not As Easy As It Looks

BMW India’s 123.86% jump to 3,537 units makes it the clear leader in luxury EVs. Mercedes-Benz, on the other hand, dropped 9.51% to just 1,047 units — a notable decline in a year when almost everyone else grew. Citroen’s fall is even sharper: down 71.39% to 576 units. These numbers suggest that pricing, product freshness, and after-sales confidence matter enormously in a segment where buyers are spending crore-level money on an EV.

What FY2026 Tells Us About India’s EV Future

An 83.63% annual growth rate on a base of over one lakh units is not a fluke — it is structural change. The near-miss on two lakh units means FY2027 will almost certainly cross that milestone and probably overshoot it significantly. Mahindra’s rise, MG’s consistency, and the entry of Maruti and Tesla all point to a market that is rapidly maturing beyond just one or two dominant players.

I believe the next twelve months will be even more competitive, and the brands that fall behind on charging infrastructure, service network, and software updates will feel the pressure hard. If you are considering an EV purchase right now, the data is telling you the choice has never been better — and it is only going to get richer. Drop your pick in the comments and let us know which brand you are betting on for FY2027.