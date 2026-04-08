SSR Performance’s 800 HP Twin-Turbo GT3 RS Is Coming To Embarrass Porsche’s Own GT2 RS

A small German tuning firm just strapped two turbochargers onto Porsche‘s most extreme naturally aspirated track weapon — and what came out the other side could make the upcoming factory GT2 RS look overpriced and unnecessary. SSR Performance has been quietly building something at the Nurburgring for almost two years, and the automotive world is only now starting to pay attention.

Project Leo isn’t a tuning job — it’s a full clean-sheet car

Most tuning companies bolt on a bigger exhaust, flash the ECU, and call it a day. SSR Performance is doing something fundamentally different. The German firm describes Project Leo as a “complete, clean-sheet vehicle development,” which is the kind of language you expect from a manufacturer, not a workshop.

That distinction matters enormously. This isn’t a modified GT3 RS with a sticker kit — it’s a ground-up rethink of what the 911 platform can actually deliver. SSR has taken the GT3 RS architecture and rebuilt it around a core premise: maximum track performance, zero compromises, and zero electrification.

Twin turbos where a screaming flat-six used to live

Here’s where it gets genuinely interesting. Porsche’s GT3 RS is celebrated for its 9,000 RPM flat-six — a naturally aspirated engine that sounds like nothing else on the road. SSR Performance has replaced that acoustic theater with two turbochargers, and the Nurburgring spy footage says everything. Prototypes have been heard lapping the circuit with a noticeably muffled exhaust note compared to the shrieking GT3 RS.

The tradeoff? Reports suggest Project Leo will produce upwards of 800 hp. To put that in context, the current GT3 RS makes 518 hp. SSR has effectively handed the 911 a performance transplant that pushes it into hypercar territory — while keeping it on a platform that drivers already know and trust on track.

Spec Detail Base platform Porsche 911 GT3 RS (992.2) Engine configuration Twin-turbocharged flat-six Reported power output 800+ hp Nurburgring target Sub-7 minutes, Nordschleife Electrification None — fully combustion only Particulate filters Removed for maximum airflow Development classification Clean-sheet vehicle build

No hybrid, no filters — SSR is making a philosophical statement

SSR Performance has been unusually specific about what Project Leo won’t have. No electrification. No particulate filters. The engine breathes as freely as engineering regulations will allow. That’s not just a performance decision — it’s a direct response to where Porsche itself appears to be heading.

Reports circulating in 2026 suggest that the upcoming factory 911 GT2 RS could arrive with hybrid assistance. If that’s true, SSR has positioned Project Leo as the purist answer — the combustion-only, no-compromise alternative for buyers who want raw power without an electric motor complicating the driving experience. The real story is that SSR isn’t just building a fast car. It’s building a rebuttal.

A sub-7-minute lap target that puts Porsche on notice

The Nurburgring Nordschleife is 12.9 miles of medieval punishment. A sub-7-minute lap time puts a car in genuinely rarefied company — we’re talking about vehicles that cost multiple millions of dollars and exist in tiny production numbers. SSR Performance is targeting that benchmark with a car built on a production 911 platform.

Manthey Racing, which also produces aero kits for the GT3 RS, has earned enormous respect in Porsche circles for extracting performance without touching the engine. SSR is going further. The aero on Project Leo borrows visual cues from both the GT3 RS and Manthey’s kit, suggesting the firm has studied what works and built on top of it. Here’s the catch — if that sub-7-minute lap gets confirmed, the conversation around the GT2 RS changes entirely before Porsche has even officially revealed it.

How it stacks up

Model Power Nurburgring Lap Electrification Edge SSR Project Leo 800+ hp Sub-7:00 (target) None Raw power, purist build Porsche 911 GT2 RS (992.2) ~750 hp (est.) ~6:49 (expected) Possible hybrid Factory warranty, prestige Porsche 911 GT3 RS (992) 518 hp 6:49.328 None Proven platform Manthey 911 GT3 RS MR 518 hp ~6:43 (est.) None Aero and chassis tuning

Why this matters

Independent tuners are now competing directly with factory hypercar programs

A combustion-only 800 hp 911 challenges Porsche’s hybrid GT2 RS direction

Sub-7 Nurburgring laps may no longer require a factory hypercar budget

The verdict

Project Leo is the most compelling argument that the 911 platform still has untapped potential that even Porsche hasn’t fully explored. SSR Performance is taking a calculated risk — building a factory-rivaling machine with no electrification, no filters, and no apologies. If the 800 hp figure holds and that Nurburgring lap comes in under 7 minutes, it won’t just embarrass the GT2 RS — it will force Porsche to answer questions about its own direction.

For enthusiasts who fear the hybrid future, Project Leo is exactly what you’ve been waiting for. If you’re tracking this project, now is the time to pay close attention — the next teaser drop from SSR Performance could change everything we thought we knew about what a road-legal 911 can do.