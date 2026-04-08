KTM 390 Adventure X Gets ₹17k Hike — 350cc Version Coming Soon

If you were planning to walk into a KTM dealership and pick up an Adventure X this month, here’s something you absolutely need to know before you sign anything. The orange brigade has quietly pushed up prices across its 390 lineup — and the reasons behind this hike tell a much bigger story about what’s coming next.

KTM India has increased the price of the 390 Adventure X by ₹17,000 in April 2026, bringing its new starting price to ₹3.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The 390 Duke has also seen a steeper ₹40,000 revision. But this isn’t just a routine annual hike — it’s a calculated move tied directly to the arrival of KTM’s upcoming 350cc motorcycle lineup.

Why KTM Is Hiking Prices Right Now

The core reason is India’s GST structure. Motorcycles above 350cc attract a 40% GST rate — a punishing slab that manufacturers have quietly been absorbing for a while. KTM has been eating into its own margins to keep the 390 Adventure X competitive. But that buffer has clearly run out.

With 350cc versions on the horizon, KTM can now afford to pass on the cost to buyers of the existing 390cc lineup without risking a sales collapse. Budget-conscious buyers will have the option to step down to the 350cc variant, which falls under the lower 18% GST bracket. It’s a smart two-tier strategy — keep the 390cc bikes profitable and give the price-sensitive segment a reason to stay in the KTM family.

The 350cc Play — KTM vs Triumph

Triumph has already made this shift aggressively. Their Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X both run 350cc engines, and Triumph has been loud about the GST benefit those bikes carry. That 18% slab versus 40% is a massive difference in real-world pricing, and Triumph has used it as a key selling point.

KTM’s approach is slightly different — and potentially more flexible. Unlike Triumph, which has moved entirely to 350cc for its entry lineup, KTM is expected to continue selling both the 350cc and 390cc versions in parallel. The recent price hike on the 390cc lineup ensures there’s clear pricing separation between the two tiers, so neither cannibalises the other.

I think this dual-lineup approach is actually smarter. Buyers who want the full 399cc experience and can absorb the price difference will still have that choice. And those stepping into the ADV world for the first time have a more accessible 350cc option waiting for them.

KTM 390 Adventure X — Quick Specs and Price Breakdown

Feature Details Engine 399cc LC4c Single-Cylinder Power 46 PS Torque 39 Nm Transmission 6-Speed with Quickshifter+ Front Wheel 19-inch (100/90 tyre) Rear Wheel 17-inch (130/80 tyre) Suspension WP APEX 43mm USD Forks + WP APEX Emulsion Rear Display 5-inch Full-Colour TFT Old Price ₹3.26 Lakh (ex-showroom) New Price (April 2026) ₹3.43 Lakh (ex-showroom) Price Increase ₹17,000

What the 390 Adventure X Actually Is

It’s worth clarifying what the Adventure X is designed for — because it’s often misunderstood. This bike is positioned below the full-fat 390 Adventure as a road-biased machine with ADV styling. The 19-inch front wheel and the WP APEX suspension give it a capable stance, but it’s really meant for the rider who wants that adventure aesthetic for urban commutes and weekend highway runs — not hardcore trail bashing.

The 399cc engine pumps out 46 PS and 39 Nm, with smooth low-end delivery that makes it genuinely enjoyable in stop-go traffic. Features like off-road ABS, ride-by-wire, and a vibrant 5-inch TFT display make it feel genuinely premium for its price point, even at the revised ₹3.43 lakh tag.

The Bigger Picture — A 450cc Twin On the Horizon

Here’s where things get really interesting for long-term KTM fans. The 390cc lineup might not stop at 350cc and 390cc variants. KTM has been developing a 450cc parallel-twin engine platform for global markets. The RC 450 has already launched in China through a CFMoto collaboration, and a wider rollout is being planned. India could eventually see a 450cc twin-cylinder KTM that slots above the existing 390cc range — a proper step up in performance and positioning.

That future is still some time away, but it shows that KTM isn’t merely reshuffling existing displacement cards — it’s building an entirely new performance ladder.

Should You Buy Now or Wait?

If the 390 Adventure X is your intended bike and you’ve already done your research, the ₹17,000 hike shouldn’t be a dealbreaker — the bike’s value proposition remains strong at ₹3.43 lakh. However, if you’re primarily price-driven and the lower GST on a 350cc version excites you, it genuinely makes sense to wait a few months and see what KTM’s upcoming 350cc ADV variant brings to the table.

My honest take? Go visit your nearest KTM dealership, take a test ride, and ask directly about the 350cc timeline. Dealers often know more than they officially say. If you’re going to spend close to ₹3.5 lakh on a motorcycle in 2026, you deserve to make that call with full information in hand — so don’t rush it.