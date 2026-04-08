Pilot Loses Engine Over Pennsylvania And Lands Plane On Live Interstate Without Hitting Any Cars

Most people driving on a Pennsylvania interstate on a Saturday morning expect nothing more than light traffic and maybe a slow merge. Nobody expects a plane to land between them — perfectly centered, without clipping a single bumper.

That is exactly what happened on I-78 in Weisenberg Township, Lehigh County, and the story reads less like a news report and more like something a Hollywood stunt coordinator spent six months planning.

Engine failure at altitude, with nowhere good to go

Just before 9:30 a.m. on a Saturday, a 65-year-old pilot from Michigan departed Solberg Airport in New Jersey aboard a small aircraft, bound for Indiana. Somewhere over Pennsylvania, the engine quit. That is the kind of moment that separates trained pilots from disaster statistics.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed the pilot radioed that he did not want to put the plane down on the highway. But the options ran out fast, and the interstate became the only viable runway. He made his decision and committed to it — and that decisiveness likely saved multiple lives.

What witnesses saw looked more like a movie stunt

Victor Machese was driving nearby when the aircraft came down. He described the scene as surreal — the pilot keeping the plane perfectly threaded between the median and the shoulder, the aircraft’s wingspan stretching nearly the full width of two eastbound lanes. “It was an Easter miracle,” Machese said, and nobody nearby was arguing with him.

Fellow witness Chase Galanti noted that the pilot never appeared to panic during the descent. “He must have done the right things and kept his cool,” Galanti said. That composure, in a moment where most people would have frozen, made the difference between a tragedy and a story people tell for decades.

By the numbers: what made this landing remarkable

Detail Fact Pilot age 65 years old, from Michigan Passenger 34-year-old from New Jersey Departure airport Solberg Airport, New Jersey Landing location I-78 eastbound, Weisenberg Township, PA Vehicles struck 0 Injuries reported None — pilot, passenger, or drivers Investigation status FAA probe opened immediately

The response on the ground was just as clean as the landing

Weisenberg Volunteer Fire Chief Justin Oswald put it plainly: “We don’t anticipate an aircraft landing on your highway.” Fair enough. But when the call came in, emergency crews responded quickly and efficiently. Ramps and exits were temporarily blocked, the scene was secured, and the aircraft was eventually escorted off the interstate and transported to an airport in Allentown.

Neither the pilot nor his 34-year-old passenger from New Jersey walked away with a single injury. Every driver on that stretch of I-78 was equally unharmed. In emergency response terms, that is as close to a perfect outcome as the situation could have produced. The real story here is not just the landing — it is the chain of calm decisions that made it survivable for everyone involved.

The FAA investigation and what comes next

Federal investigators opened a probe into the incident almost immediately. That process typically takes weeks or months to produce a formal report, and it will examine everything from the aircraft’s maintenance history to the pilot’s decision-making timeline. The findings will matter for aviation safety protocols going forward.

But the broader takeaway does not require a federal report. A pilot faced complete engine failure at altitude, chose a moving highway over a guaranteed crash, executed the landing without contacting a single vehicle, and walked away with his passenger uninjured. In a world where things rarely go right under pressure, this one went right across the board.

If you ever find yourself traveling I-78 through Lehigh County, you can drive that stretch knowing it briefly doubled as an emergency runway — and that the man behind the controls handled it better than most people handle a routine commute. Share this story with anyone who has ever said pilots are overpaid. They will not argue after reading it.