KTM 390 Duke Gets Massive ₹40,000 Price Hike While New 350cc Version Launches Soon

If you had been sitting on the fence about booking a KTM 390 Duke, April 2026 just made that decision a whole lot more painful — and more interesting at the same time. A ₹40,000 price hike and an upcoming 350cc variant in the same breath is exactly the kind of drama this segment needed.

I have been tracking the Bajaj-KTM ecosystem closely, and I can tell you this move is not random. It is a calculated response to India’s new GST 2.0 reforms, and it has massive implications for every performance bike buyer in the country right now.

Why the ₹40,000 Price Hike Happened Now

The short answer is GST 2.0. India’s revised goods and services tax structure has placed motorcycles displacing 350cc and above into a significantly higher tax bracket of 40%. Bikes below that displacement threshold continue to enjoy the older, more lenient 18% slab. That gap is enormous, and it was only a matter of time before manufacturers had to stop absorbing the difference.

For months, Bajaj and KTM had been quietly absorbing the additional tax burden rather than passing it on to buyers. That goodwill has now officially run out. The 390 Duke carries a 398cc single-cylinder engine, which means it falls squarely in the higher tax zone. The ₹40,000 hike is the company’s way of recalibrating to reality.

And this is likely just the beginning. Other motorcycles in the 390 family — the 390 Adventure, 390 Enduro, and RC 390 — are widely expected to receive similar price corrections in the coming weeks. If you are eyeing any of these, I would strongly suggest acting before those revisions land.

What the 390 Duke Costs Right Now

Post-hike, the 2026 KTM 390 Duke is priced at ₹3.39 lakh ex-showroom. That sounds manageable on paper, but once you factor in on-road costs in tax-heavy states like Karnataka, the final price crosses ₹4 lakh comfortably. For buyers in metro cities, expect to pay premium accordingly.

There is one important detail that should not be overlooked. If you have already booked a 390 Duke, you are not protected from this hike. The company has confirmed that all pending deliveries will be charged at the new, higher price point. That is a bitter pill for anyone who booked expecting the old rate.

Model Engine New Price (Ex-sh) GST Bracket Status KTM 390 Duke (398cc) 398cc Single ₹3.39 lakh 40% Price Hiked ₹40,000 KTM 390 Duke (350cc) 350cc Single (upcoming) TBA 18% Launching Soon Triumph 350cc (base) 350cc Single ₹1.95 lakh 18% Already Launched Triumph 350cc (top) 350cc Single ₹2.89 lakh 18% Already Launched

The 350cc KTM Is Coming — And It Changes Everything

Here is where the story gets genuinely exciting. Bajaj and KTM are working on a 350cc version of the 390 range, and this is not a downgrade — it is a strategic masterstroke. By keeping displacement just under the 350cc threshold, these bikes will qualify for the lower 18% GST slab, which instantly makes them thousands of rupees cheaper on-road compared to the existing 398cc models.

The engineering approach being planned mirrors exactly what Triumph did with their 350cc range. The bore diameter remains the same as the current engine, while the stroke is reduced to bring displacement below the critical cutoff. Internally, calibrations will be adjusted to suit the new configuration. Crucially, the name, design, and all other components are expected to carry over. You will essentially get the same KTM 390 Duke experience in a more tax-friendly package.

Triumph’s 350cc strategy already delivered meaningful price reductions of ₹10,000 to ₹21,600 depending on the variant, and their launch happened at Akurdi, Pune in early 2026. KTM is expected to follow a very similar playbook. Given how close the Bajaj-Triumph and Bajaj-KTM partnerships are operationally, I would not be surprised to see the 350cc KTM range arrive within the next few months.

398cc vs 350cc — Which One Should You Wait For?

This is the real question for buyers right now. The 398cc 390 Duke is a thoroughly proven motorcycle. Its engine is punchy, refined over multiple generations, and deeply loved by enthusiasts. But at ₹3.39 lakh ex-showroom with a 40% GST burden, the value proposition has taken a genuine hit.

The upcoming 350cc variant will likely cost meaningfully less on-road, carry the same DNA, and miss almost nothing in daily riding experience. For most urban riders and weekend canyon-carvers, the difference between 398cc and 350cc in real-world riding is negligible. The savings on-road will be very real.

That said, Bajaj and KTM are retaining the 398cc option alongside the 350cc variants. So if you want the full displacement bragging rights or you regularly push the bike hard on the track, the original engine stays available. The choice is yours — and that choice has never been more layered than it is in April 2026.

What This Means for the Broader Segment

India’s performance bike segment is undergoing a genuine structural shift. GST 2.0 has essentially created two tiers within what used to be one continuous performance ladder. Below 350cc is the tax-friendly zone. Above it, buyers pay a premium that compounds significantly once state taxes, registration, and insurance stack up.

Every brand with a 350cc-plus offering — from KTM to Royal Enfield to Triumph — is now being forced to think in terms of displacement strategy, not just performance positioning. It is a fascinating moment to be a motorcycle enthusiast in India, even if it is occasionally frustrating at the wallet level.

My strong advice right now is to hold your booking decision if you can afford to wait two to three months. The 350cc KTM variant launch could offer significantly better value for the same orange-liveried thrill. But if you need the bike immediately and the 398cc engine matters to you personally, the 390 Duke remains one of the finest performance naked bikes under ₹4 lakh — price hike or not. Drop your thoughts below, share this with your riding crew, and let us know which way you are leaning.